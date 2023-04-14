Preliminary March results of Novaturas: a solid first quarter and increased travel offering volumes

AB Novaturas

This March, Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, recorded revenues of EUR 13.8 million, which is up 27 per cent compared to EUR 10.9 million in March 2022. The company served around 15.5 thousand customers, which is an increase of 9.7 per cent, or 1.4 thousand passengers, compared to the same period last year.

“We are finishing the first quarter of this year with solid sales results. We have outperformed our 2022 results in terms of the number of travellers and revenue generated, and 15.5 thousand passengers this March is the highest number of customers served in March in the entire 23 years’ history of Novaturas operation. This was achieved thanks to a travel offering that met customer expectations and a high load factor of 97 per cent in March,” commented Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group.

With these strong first quarter results, the company welcomes the summer season with a total of 40 per cent higher 2023 early booking figures than last year.

In addition, Novaturas Group has now hedged 95 per cent of its total summer programme sales with financial derivatives against aviation fuel price and currency fluctuations, in line with the best practices of leading airlines. In this way, the company not only aims to ensure sustainable financial results, but also to minimise the risks for its customers to the maximum extent.

Besides, in response to the growing interest in Montenegro and Tunisia, the company is launching additional flights and new travel offers to these destinations in May and June. The increase in travel offering from Lithuania to Montenegro in May and June is around 20 per cent and to Tunisia around 30 per cent compared to the volumes planned earlier for this summer season. Prompt and targeted capacity management helps the company to efficiently meet customer expectations.

As a reminder, the company launched early bookings for the 2023–2024 winter season in early April. Already in the first week after the launch, the company has recorded significantly more sales than in the first week of last year’s launch, with several times the number of sales due to the customers more actively resuming the habit to plan their trips in advance.

Travellers can now buy travel packages to the main winter holiday destinations: Egypt, Tenerife and the island of Madeira. Sightseeing trips by plane and coach have also been introduced, with over 20 new destinations and more than 73 different routes to choose from. In May, Novaturas will announce the full programme for the 2023–2024 winter holidays, as well as the new destinations always awaited by passengers.





About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

Vygantas Reifonas

CFO of AB Novaturas

+370 687 21603



