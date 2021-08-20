U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,201.01
    +2,601.24 (+5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Preliminary Prospectus Filed - Maple Leaf Short Duration 2021-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership - National & Quebec Class

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Maple Leaf Short Duration 2021-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership') is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 19, 2021 with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada relating to the initial public offering of Series A and Series F units of the Partnership.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - National Class Units The Partnership is designed to provide holders of National Class Units ("National Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures (as those terms are defined in the Prospectus) across Canada with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in National Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for National Class Limited Partners. National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2021 of approximately 100% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - Québec Class Units
The Partnership is designed to provide holders of Québec Class Units ("Québec Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures principally in the Province of Québec with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in Québec Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for Québec Class Limited Partners. Québec Class Units are most suitable for investors who reside in the Province Québec or are liable to pay income tax in Québec.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2021 of up to approximately 131% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Liquidity Event
The investment portfolios of both the National and Québec Class Units will be actively managed in such a way as to preserve the ability to undertake a future liquidity event, such as a rollover into a mutual fund corporation.

The Syndicate
The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by Scotiabank and includes National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions
Each of the Provinces of Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Hugh Cartwright, Chairman
MAPLE LEAF SHORT DURATION FLOW-THROUGH PROGRAMS
Tel: 1-866-688-5750
Email: info@mapleleaffunds.ca
Web: www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

SOURCE: Maple Leaf Short Duration 2021-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660761/Preliminary-Prospectus-Filed--Maple-Leaf-Short-Duration-2021-II-Flow-Through-Limited-Partnership--National-Quebec-Class

