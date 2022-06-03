U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    -25.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,089.00
    -134.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,761.00
    -132.75 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.90
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.02
    +0.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -0.27 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1200
    +0.2500 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,738.44
    -362.24 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.61
    -3.03 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Preliminary Results Presented at ASCO Demonstrated Promising Clinical Efficacy with Unesbulin in Leiomyosarcoma Study

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PTCT
    Watchlist

- Results highlight strength of PTC Therapeutics' scientific platform in targeting difficult-to-treat rare cancer types -

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced encouraging preliminary safety and efficacy results from its Phase 1B study of unesbulin (PTC596) in advanced leiomyosarcoma (LMS) patients. The results demonstrated that treated patients achieved an 18.2 percent objective response rate and a 51.5 percent disease control rate. In addition, unesbulin was generally well tolerated. The results from the dose escalation study which evaluated unesbulin in combination with dacarbazine (DTIC), will be presented on Saturday, June 4, during the Sarcoma Oral Abstract Session beginning at 1:15 p.m. CDT at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

(PRNewsfoto/PTC Therapeutics, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/PTC Therapeutics, Inc.)

"The results demonstrated with unesbulin in LMS patients are very promising," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "Leiomyosarcoma is an aggressive soft tissue sarcoma that has significant high unmet medical need, especially for those patients who have relapsed or are refractory to current treatments. We are excited to bring a new chemical entity to the fight against cancer."

The primary objectives of the study were to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of unesbulin in combination with DTIC and to characterize the safety profile of the combination. In addition, the secondary objectives included progression free survival and duration of response. Unesbulin 300 mg taken twice a week in combination with DTIC 1,000 mg/m2 every 21 days was established as the RP2D.

"Leiomyosarcoma is a particularly aggressive tumor type that desperately requires new treatment options for patients," said Brian Van Tine, M.D., Ph.D., Sarcoma Program, Washington University and lead clinical investigator. "The preliminary results demonstrate promising early efficacy in patients with advanced leiomyosarcoma."

Based on the preliminary data from the Phase 1B study, PTC has initiated the SUNRISE LMS study. SUNRISE LMS is an international, placebo-controlled, registration-directed study comparing the efficacy and safety of unesbulin and DTIC versus placebo and DTIC in patients with advanced LMS who have received ≥1 prior line of systemic therapy. The study is ongoing (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05269355).

About Unesbulin (PTC596)

Unesbulin is an investigational oral tubulin binding agent that arrests tumor cells in G2/M phase, including cancer stem cells, through the action of inhibiting tubulin polymerization. Unesbulin was discovered through PTC's proprietary discovery platform.

About Leiomyosarcoma

Leiomyosarcoma (LMS) is a rare and aggressive cancer found in smooth muscle tissue. LMS is one of the more aggressive sarcoma subtypes representing 10 to 28 percent1 of all soft tissue sarcomas and has a high risk of recurrence leading to decreased disease-specific survival.2 Approximately 4,000 patients are diagnosed each year in the United States and there is a 2:1 incidence in females compared to males.3

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. PTC's mission is to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have little to no treatment options. PTC's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific and clinical expertise and global commercial infrastructure to bring therapies to patients. PTC believes this allows it to maximize value for all its stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter at @PTCBio.

For More Information:

Investors:
Kylie O'Keefe
+1 (908) 300-0691
kokeefe@ptcbio.com

Media:
Jeanine Clemente
+1 (908) 912-9406
jclemente@ptcbio.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release, other than statements of historic fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the future expectations, plans and prospects for PTC, including with respect to the expected timing of clinical trials and studies, availability of data, regulatory submissions and responses, licensing or commercialization of its products and products candidates and other matters; PTC's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs; and the objectives of management. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the words, "guidance", "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

PTC's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements it makes as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those related to: the outcome of pricing, coverage and reimbursement negotiations with third party payors for PTC's products or product candidates that PTC commercializes or may commercialize in the future; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; the eligible patient base and commercial potential of PTC's products and product candidates; PTC's scientific approach and general development progress; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PTC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in PTC's other filings with the SEC. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that any product will receive or maintain regulatory approval in any territory, or prove to be commercially successful.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent PTC's views only as of the date of this press release and PTC does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in plans, prospects, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

1  Toro 2006, Ducimetière 2011, Ferrari 2011, Friedman 2018, Nagar 2018, Parikh 2018, Saltus 2018, Bessen 2019 
2  Pisters 1996, Svarvar 2007, Wang 2011, Gladdy 2013, Miettinen 2014, Worhunsky 2015, George 2018
3  FDA Updates Highlighting the Latest Cancer Treatment. Onc Times. 2020;42:88–89. 5. The Liddy Shriver Sarcoma Institute. Leiomyosarcoma of the Bone and Soft Tissue

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preliminary-results-presented-at-asco-demonstrated-promising-clinical-efficacy-with-unesbulin-in-leiomyosarcoma-study-301560763.html

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    It's more important than ever to make highly selective investment decisions with a struggling stock market, challenging economic issues, and dangerous geopolitical tensions. Inovio Pharmaceuticals encountered a series of headwinds in its quest to market its experimental coronavirus vaccine, INO-4800. Recently, the company discontinued a phase 3 clinical study for this candidate.

  • The FDA May Decide on Novavax's Vaccine Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know

    It's the moment investors in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been waiting for. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will meet next week to discuss the possible authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax originally aimed to file for authorization in the first half of last year, but the company struggled with manufacturing issues, which held up its filing.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID vaccine for young children

    The filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), completed on Wednesday, included data showing three lower-dose shots of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children as young as 6 months of age. No COVID-19 shot is yet approved for children in that age group in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low in kids aged 5 to 11.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Signs Deployment Agreement with United Arab Emirates' Largest Healthcare Network SEHA

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, today announced that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company ("SEHA"), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), for the Company's CognICA™ cognitive assessment platform ("CognICA™) to be dep

  • Pressure growing to remove 'forever chemicals' from fast-food wrappers

    Environmental and health groups are pushing fast-food companies, supermarket chains and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging.

  • Amazon Care expands to S.F. Is it the right approach?

    Amazon is trying to crack into that market with its own offering called Amazon Care that has expanded into San Francisco. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health care service for its own employees, and has since made it available for third parties as an employer-provided benefit nationwide. The service offers both virtual and in-person services, but you won’t see any Amazon Care clinics spread out around urban neighborhoods like they’ve done with other retail efforts like Amazon Go.

  • Needle attacks at nightclubs across France mystify authorities

    Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Why Top Biotech Stock Amphastar Deserves Closer Look

    Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is the leading biotech stock, ranking first out of 799 companies in the industry.

  • Why Repare Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    After the market closed Wednesday, Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced that it had entered into a licensing and collaboration deal with Roche (OTC: RHHBY) for its experimental cancer drug, camonsertib, also known as RP-3500. In the wake of that news, Repare shares skyrocketed, and were up by 36.5% as of 11:58 a.m. ET on Thursday. The spectacular gain for Repare Thursday seems to be warranted, especially in light of the details of its agreement with the Swiss healthcare giant.

  • On One Year Anniversary, Organon Introduces Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Commitments with Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

    Organon Canada Inc., an affiliate of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's healthcare company, which employs over 120 people across Canada, today announced the publication of the company inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The ESG report introduces the company's ESG platform, known as Her Promise, and details how the company is working to help women and girls achieve the full potential of their promise through better health. The publication of the ESG Report an

  • Doctors Killed by Patient in 'Incomprehensible' Tulsa Shooting 'Didn't Deserve to Die This Way,' Says Colleague

    Colleagues mourned the three medical professionals who lost their lives, and police say a patient killed in Wednesdays attack died a hero

  • Canada's British Columbia to temporarily decriminalize some drug possession to tackle abuse problem

    The substances would remain illegal, but adults found in possession of up to 2.5 grams of the illicit substances will no longer be arrested, charged or have their drugs seized, according to an official statement. B.C., Canada's westernmost province and the epicenter of the country's overdose crisis, had requested the federal government for such an exemption in November. The exemption, a first in Canada, is intended to reduce the stigma associated with substance use and make it easier for people to approach law enforcement and other authorities to seek guidance.