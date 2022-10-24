The Prelude Network® Announces 28 Abstracts Accepted, to be Presented at the 2022 ASRM Scientific Congress

North America's largest fertility provider to present new abstracts, lead roundtable discussions that focus on mental health and infertility and offer postgraduate courses

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America, announces today that 28 of its abstracts have been accepted by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and will be presented at the 2022 ASRM Scientific Congress, taking place October 22-26, 2022, in Anaheim, California.

ASRM is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of reproductive medicine. Its annual Scientific Congress is a gathering of multi-disciplinary professionals who share the latest scientific breakthroughs and discoveries in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

"Inception Fertility congratulates our innovative physicians who continue to investigate how reproductive medicine can be improved, uncover answers that can lead to higher pregnancy rates, and look at areas outside of medicine to bolster the patient experience," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "We look forward to participating in ASRM, imparting our knowledge, and using this opportunity to learn from our colleagues."

This year, physicians from across Prelude's vast network will present these abstracts on topics that include in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, cancer hereditary susceptibility syndrome, and others. They will also lead postgraduate courses and informative conversations that extend beyond fertility medicine to include the mental health aspect of infertility as it relates to patients and physicians.

"Prelude is honored to be a leading participant in the 2022 ASRM Scientific Congress and share with our colleagues exciting new studies that will help advance the field of reproductive medicine," says Dr. Jamie Grifo, Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility Center, Chief Executive Physician at Inception Fertility and lead investigator of many abstracts that have been accepted into the 2022 ASRM Scientific Congress. "We thank ASRM for recognizing our dedication to uncovering new insights in reproductive medicine and the opportunity to share these findings with our peers in a collaborative spirit of moving the industry forward."

To see a complete list of those Prelude abstracts that will be presented at the 2022 ASRM Scientific Congress, please visit Inception Fertility at ASRM 2022 Conference.

For media attending the 2022 ASRM Scientific Congress who would like to connect on-site with Prelude physicians to further discuss their abstracts, or for media interested in reporting in any one of these studies, please contact Mia Humphreys at MHumphreys@kruppagency.com.

About Inception Fertility ™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network ®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

