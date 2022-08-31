U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

PreludeDx Announces Preferred Provider Agreement with Galaxy Health Network for its Novel DCIS Test, DCISionRT

·3 min read

Agreement with Galaxy Provides Access to over 3.5 Million Patients Across a Network of over 400,000 Providers

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Galaxy Health Network to provide coverage for the company's novel DCISionRTâ test for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), also known as stage zero breast cancer. Under the agreement, Galaxy's more than 3.5 million members and over 400,000 providers will now have access to DCISionRT.

PreludeDx (PRNewsfoto/PreludeDx)
PreludeDx (PRNewsfoto/PreludeDx)

"Galaxy joins the growing list of health insurance providers that cover DCISionRT, allowing even more physicians and patients access to DCISionRT regardless of in or out of network status," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "DCISionRT is the only test that predicts personalized recurrence risk and radiation therapy (RT) benefit for patients with DCIS. Our personalized results provide physicians and patients with critical information to optimize DCIS treatment plans and avoid over or under treatment. We are committed to ensuring all patients have access to the benefits of the DCISionRT test."

About Galaxy Health Network
Galaxy Health Network, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, is a national managed care provider with over 3.5 million covered lives. Galaxy Health Network's Preferred Provider Organization includes a network of over 400,000 contracted physicians, 2,700 hospitals and 47,000 ancillary providers. For more information, visit http://ghn-mci.com

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS
DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx
PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Cory Dunn

Andrew Wade

760.705.7464

949.600.8925

cdunn@preludedx.com

awade@preludedx.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preludedx-announces-preferred-provider-agreement-with-galaxy-health-network-for-its-novel-dcis-test-dcisionrt-301615267.html

SOURCE PreludeDx

