Prem Rawat Foundation Marks Peace Day 2022 with Initiatives to Make Peace Possible

The Prem Rawat Foundation celebrated the U.N. International Day of Peace with an uplifting new video and initiatives to help make every day a peace day.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In solidarity with the U.N. International Day of Peace on September 21, The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) released a new video inviting people to learn more about the Peace Education Program and other initiatives to help advance dignity, peace and prosperity.

The Peace Education Program is a workshop series that can help make every day a peace day by empowering participants to discover their inner strength and contentment.

More than 300,000 people in 80 countries have participated in the program. It has proven effective with diverse populations in a variety of settings including community centers, schools and universities, healthcare programs, homeless shelters, substance use rehabilitation facilities, correctional facilities and many more. A growing body of studies and independent reports show profound impacts for participants, including empowerment to make better choices, shape more hopeful outlooks, enhance self-reliance and enrich appreciation for life.

The Peace Education Program's goal is to help people live more peaceful and fulfilling lives, which dovetails well with the purpose of Peace Day. Established by the United Nations in 1981, the annual occasion aims to bring all of humanity together to commit to peace above all differences.

In the new Peace Day video, TPRF Founder and Peace Educator Prem Rawat emphasizes the innate human potential for peace. "Peace resides in your heart. All that it takes is that you recognize who you are," he says. "The Peace Education Program tries to only achieve one simple thing—it's to put you in touch with yourself."

Prem Rawat and the Peace Education Program were also recently featured during the Global Peace Education Day Conference on September 20, which brought together leaders in the field to share perspectives and approaches to building a worldwide culture of peace. While peace advocates around the world are pleased that Peace Day is now a yearly event on September 21, an increasingly vocal number of them have been requesting that the U.N. take their efforts further by establishing a complementary Global Peace Education Day – an event to expand initiatives in schools and other institutions around the world.

The Peace Education Program is just one of the ways that TPRF works to accomplish its mission of addressing fundamental human needs.

TPRF's Food for People (FFP) program takes an innovative approach to helping people emerge from poverty by providing nutritious meals, clean water and educational opportunities to disadvantaged communities in India, Nepal and Ghana. So far, FFP has served more than 4.7 million nutritious meals, resulting in improved health, school enrollment and achievement, and economic outlook.

In addition, TPRF has given over 170 grants totaling over $5.6 million to a variety of partner organizations in 40 countries to help victims of natural disasters and other challenges, providing food, water, medical care and other humanitarian aid. For example, this year TPRF has provided vital necessities to people suffering from the war in Ukraine.

Registered as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, TPRF has earned the highest rankings from independent evaluator Charity Navigator for fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency.

Watch the Peace Day video and learn more about all of The Prem Rawat Foundation's work here.

