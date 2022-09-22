U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.42
    +0.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1258
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3580
    -1.6780 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.14
    +308.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.49
    +13.97 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Prem Rawat Foundation Marks Peace Day 2022 with Initiatives to Make Peace Possible

0
·3 min read

The Prem Rawat Foundation celebrated the U.N. International Day of Peace with an uplifting new video and initiatives to help make every day a peace day.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In solidarity with the U.N. International Day of Peace on September 21, The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) released a new video inviting people to learn more about the Peace Education Program and other initiatives to help advance dignity, peace and prosperity.

The Peace Education Program is a workshop series that can help make every day a peace day by empowering participants to discover their inner strength and contentment.

More than 300,000 people in 80 countries have participated in the program. It has proven effective with diverse populations in a variety of settings including community centers, schools and universities, healthcare programs, homeless shelters, substance use rehabilitation facilities, correctional facilities and many more. A growing body of studies and independent reports show profound impacts for participants, including empowerment to make better choices, shape more hopeful outlooks, enhance self-reliance and enrich appreciation for life.

The Peace Education Program's goal is to help people live more peaceful and fulfilling lives, which dovetails well with the purpose of Peace Day. Established by the United Nations in 1981, the annual occasion aims to bring all of humanity together to commit to peace above all differences.

In the new Peace Day video, TPRF Founder and Peace Educator Prem Rawat emphasizes the innate human potential for peace. "Peace resides in your heart. All that it takes is that you recognize who you are," he says. "The Peace Education Program tries to only achieve one simple thing—it's to put you in touch with yourself."

Prem Rawat and the Peace Education Program were also recently featured during the Global Peace Education Day Conference on September 20, which brought together leaders in the field to share perspectives and approaches to building a worldwide culture of peace. While peace advocates around the world are pleased that Peace Day is now a yearly event on September 21, an increasingly vocal number of them have been requesting that the U.N. take their efforts further by establishing a complementary Global Peace Education Day – an event to expand initiatives in schools and other institutions around the world.

The Peace Education Program is just one of the ways that TPRF works to accomplish its mission of addressing fundamental human needs.

TPRF's Food for People (FFP) program takes an innovative approach to helping people emerge from poverty by providing nutritious meals, clean water and educational opportunities to disadvantaged communities in India, Nepal and Ghana. So far, FFP has served more than 4.7 million nutritious meals, resulting in improved health, school enrollment and achievement, and economic outlook.

In addition, TPRF has given over 170 grants totaling over $5.6 million to a variety of partner organizations in 40 countries to help victims of natural disasters and other challenges, providing food, water, medical care and other humanitarian aid. For example, this year TPRF has provided vital necessities to people suffering from the war in Ukraine.

Registered as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, TPRF has earned the highest rankings from independent evaluator Charity Navigator for fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency.

Watch the Peace Day video and learn more about all of The Prem Rawat Foundation's work here.

Media Contact

Jake Frankel, The Prem Rawat Foundation, 1.310.392.5700, jakefrankel@tprf.org

Mary Wishard, The Prem Rawat Foundation, 1.310.392.5700, marywishard@tprf.org

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE The Prem Rawat Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Kazakhstan to keep border open to Russians, citing Eurasian Economic Union obligations

    Amid the partial mobilization in Russia declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the mass departures of Russian citizens as a result, Kazakhstan has said that it will not restrict the entry of Russian citizens, Kazakh Senate spokesperson Maulen Ashimbaev stated on Sept. 22, the local Informburo news agency reports.

  • Nikki Haley campaigns for Laxalt, Bolduc

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will campaign with two GOP Senate candidates in critical battleground states in the coming days. Haley will be participating in a campaign event with Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc in Hollis, N.H., on Friday in what has been billed as a “town hall event.” The former South Carolina governor will…

  • Putin warns West: Threat to resort to nuclear weapons ‘not a bluff’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the West made nuclear threats against Russia and warned that his own country's nuclear threats were "not a bluff."

  • EU talks up Russia sanctions but consensus may prove elusive

    The European Union appears determined to respond to new Russian attempts to annex parts of Ukraine with more sanctions, but finding a consensus among member countries is becoming increasingly difficult as measures meant to punish Moscow bite into their own economies. The 27-nation bloc has imposed six rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. What could have taken years to agree on in the past was achieved in just over three months — relative light speed for the EU.

  • Man shot in the chest with arrow in Honolulu Chinatown

    An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest with an arrow in Honolulu’s Chinatown in Hawaii. A man in his 50s was reportedly shot in the chest “with some kind of arrow” at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday on North Hotel Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department. The victim was treated at the scene before he was transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

  • Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each case

    If your loved one was a victim of homicide and you'd like to share their story, email reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

  • Belgium vs Wales live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League

    Kevin De Bruyne: I'm bored with playing Wales De Bruyne and Batshuayi put the Belgian's two goals clear Moore strikes back early in the second half for Wales

  • Iran’s President Dismisses Western Criticism Amid Women’s Rights Protests at Home

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dismissed Western criticism over women’s rights after an Iranian woman died in morality-police custody, as the death toll from street protests mounted.

  • U.S. leading indicator falls for sixth consecutive month in August

    The Conference Board said on Thursday its Leading Economic Index fell 0.3% last month after decreasing 0.5% in July. "Economic activity will continue slowing more broadly throughout the U.S. economy and is likely to contract," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior economics director at the Conference Board in Washington.

  • Home Depot workers in Philadelphia petition to form first store-wide union

    Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor board to form what could be the first store-wide union at the world's largest home improvement retailer.

  • BP Stock Regains Some Ground After Fire at Refinery Leaves Two Dead

    Shares of oil giant BP (ticker: BP) retraced some of their losses from Wednesday after a fire at a refinery operated by the company killed two people. BP American depositary receipts were up 1.8% at £31.07 in premarket trading Thursday. The refinery in Ohio was a joint venture with Cenovus Energy (CVE).

  • Limit lab construction in the world's biotech capital? A Cambridge proposal could do just that.

    In what many consider the life sciences capital of the world, there’s a legislative battle brewing over where, exactly, members of the industry are welcome.

  • ‘Is it gonna be no bond forever?’ Watch Jacksonville murder suspect’s exchange with judge in court

    A man accused of killing an 18-year-old woman in Jacksonville is in jail after he was denied bond on Wednesday.

  • Nikola Leaders Saw ‘Massive’ Losses for GM Truck Deal But Backed Milton Anyway

    (Bloomberg) -- Top executives of Nikola Corp. saw billions of dollars in losses ahead from a manufacturing deal with General Motors Co. but backed founder Trevor Milton’s vision for the project anyway, the jury in Milton’s criminal fraud trial was told.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitu

  • Judge Rules Charter Must Pay $1.15 Billion in Damages to Murder Victim’s Family

    A Texas court reduced a jury’s $7 billion judgment, but held Charter responsible for a technician who murdered a customer.

  • BP Says Two Employees Died After Fire at Ohio Refinery

    BP PLC said two employees have died after suffering injuries in a fire at its Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio. The London-based oil company said Wednesday that it had shut down the refinery, which it operates. BP said the fire was extinguished at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night local time, and that all other employees had been accounted for.

  • Utah Man Charged With 7 Felonies in Connection to Alleged $1.7M Crypto Mining Scam

    A Utah man has been charged with seven felonies for his alleged role in several financial fraud schemes, including a cryptocurrency mining scam that bilked two customers out of $1.7 million.

  • Fed's Powell: U.S. housing market headed for 'correction'

    "There was a big imbalance ... housing prices were going up at an unsustainably fast level," Powell said at a news conference following the Fed's decision to raise its policy rate by another 75 basis points. The Fed's rate hikes this year have had their biggest impact on the housing sector, slowing sales and bringing prices a bit lower.

  • Woman says Eliza Fletcher murder suspect raped her but wasn’t properly investigated

    Murder of Tennessee teacher could have been avoided had police properly investigated rape accusation, lawsuit says

  • Washington Monument vandalized, one man taken into custody

    A man has been taken into custody after the Washington Monument was vandalized late on Tuesday, police said, adding that the area around the base of the monument has been temporarily closed. USPP have adult male in custody for vandalism. Images posted on Twitter by local media showed red paint smeared on the west side of the monument's base.