Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 24, 2024

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Premier Financial Corp. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Nungester with Premier Financial Corp. Please go ahead.

Paul Nungester: Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is also being webcast and the audio replay will be available at the Premier Financial Corp. website at premierfincorp.com. Following our prepared comments on the Company's strategy and performance, we will be available to take your questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the conference call today, including during the question-and-answer period, you may hear forward-looking statements related to future financial results and business operations for Premier Financial Corp. Actual results may differ materially from current management forecasts and projections as a result of factors over which the Company has no control.

Information on these risk factors and additional information on forward-looking statements are included in the news release and in the Company's reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I'll now turn the call over to Gary for his opening comments.

Gary Small: Thank you, Paul, and good morning to everyone and thanks again for joining us today. Quickly, for the quarter, we reported net income of $17.8 million, or $0.50 per share. And I'll begin with comments on our most significant topic in the quarter. Our average annual deposit growth was a respectable 2.6% for the quarter. Consumer deposits were once again the strength of the storyline average outstanding’s were up 7.5% annualized, and that's a continuation of being up 6.7% annualized during the second half of 2023. So that's three very strong quarters on the consumer side. Public funds grew $66 million from point-to-point over the course of the quarter, which was about 4%. Commercial deposits provided the unfavorable surprise for the quarter, with commercial non-interest bearing deposit balances down $86 million, and that's about 8% in the month of January, and that's far in excess of the typical post year-end balance decline that you're accustomed to for tax payments and distributions and so forth.

We performed a detailed client relationship review and it revealed the elevated use of the deposit liquidity to fund more typical CapEx financings and other financeable working capital borrowing needs. Clients are making efficient use of their capital and the NIB balance movement did stabilize over February and March, and balances were beginning to replenish in April. Premier secured higher cost funding to replace those NIB balances, and we expect to recover the majority of those lost NIB balances over the course of the next two quarters as businesses refill their coffers. The atypical January event resulted in a six to seven basis point hit to Premier's net interest margin for the quarter. It was a bit more of an episode than any sort of systemic decline.

I will add that beginning in early March, we began a repricing program to get ahead of the Fed selectively reducing deposit rates, testing elasticity of our deposit portfolios, etcetera. Early results are encouraging, and we expect more forward march forward pricing movement in advance of any reductions that would be triggered by the Fed move to reduce rates down the road. Switching gears, loan balances for the quarter were essentially flat on a linked quarter basis, with commercial payoffs occurring per plan and the pace of new business funding coming onboard a bit more slowly than anticipated back at the beginning of the year. March saw a return to more typical commercial loan business activity and we have no change in our full year growth expectations that we expressed in January.

We experienced excellent expense management during the quarter and our non-interest income benefited from a resurgence in residents from mortgage volume and better unit gain on sale related to those mortgages. We also saw a continuation of strong wealth management fee income and it actually outperformed our expectations for the quarter. On the credit front, the consumer residents for loan portfolio saw the delinquency declines, total NPLs are well in check and net charge-off levels remain at a very modest level. Capital is in great shape, which Paul will have a couple of numbers on and I'm going to turn it to Paul for his perspective.

Paul Nungester: Thanks Gary. Beginning with the balance sheet, we had another quarter of deposits growth including 2.3% point-to-point annualized and 2.6% annualized for average balances. Mixed migration continued with decreases in non-interest bearing savings and checking deposits, while CDs, money, market and pub fund deposits all increased. On the other side, total earning assets increased primarily as a result of security investments while loans declined slightly for the quarter. Our loan to deposit ratio improved by 110 basis points and we were able to keep wholesale funding flat. The combination of a slight decrease in loans, a larger than expected decrease in non-interest bearing deposits and additional interest bearing deposits, this intermediation led to further net interest margin compression for 1Q.

Exploding the impact of PPP, balance sheet hedges and acquisition marks accretion, loan yields were 5.29% in March, which is an increase of five basis points from 5.24% in December 2023. This is also an increase of 153 basis points since December 2021, which represents a cumulative beta of 29% compared to the 525 basis point increase in the monthly average effective federal funds rate for the same period. Also excluding impact of PPP balance sheet hedges and acquisition marks accretion, total earning asset yields were 4.95% in March for a cumulative beta of 31%. On the other side, excluding acquisition marks accretion, total deposits were 2.45% in March for a cumulative beta of 43%, and excluding acquisition marks accretion and balance sheet hedges, total cost of funds were 2.59% in March for a cumulative beta of 45%.

Next, non-interest income increased $0.7 million to $12.5 million in 1Q, primarily due to mortgage banking income where gains increased $0.8 million from last quarter as a result of higher margins, including hedge gains related to the increase in 10-year treasury rates. The increase in treasury rates along with continued slowing of prepay speeds also led to a $0.5 million MSR valuation gain compared to a $0.2 million loss last quarter. This was partially offset by security losses of $37,000 compared to gains of $665,000 last quarter. Expenses of $39.9 million were up $2 million on linked quarter basis due to annual merit increases and the seasonality for items that occur in the first quarter only of each year, such as taxes and benefits on annual incentive payouts.

On a year-over-year basis, expenses are down 7% or essentially flat, excluding expenses for the insurance agency sold in June 2023. We also improved our expense-to-average assets ratio by 19 basis points to 1.87% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Provision for the quarter was a benefit of $133,000 comprised of a $560,000 expense for loans and a $693,000 benefit on a linked quarter decrease in unfunded commitment. Provision expense for loans was primarily due to $393,000 of net charge-offs, which were only two basis points of average loans. The allowance coverage ratio did increase one basis point to 1.15% of loans. And I'll close by mentioning our continued improvements to capital. Our TE ratio remained north of 8% and our regulatory ratios had further strengthened, including CET1 at 12% and total capital at 14.35%.

These enhancements represent a solid foundation as we continue to weather the near-term uncertainty. I complete my financial review and I'll turn the call back over to Gary.

Gary Small: Thanks again, Paul. I'll take a moment to provide some adjustments to the 2024 guidance that we provided in January, incorporating the Q1 results and adjustments to our assumptions for the remainder of the year. To begin with, I expect earning asset growth to come to 4% on a point-to-point basis, which affirms our guidance in January. Total loan growth, we're expecting 2% movement, with commercial being up 3%, offset by a decline in our lower yielding residential mortgage portfolio, and so there's no change there, it's what we expressed in January as well. Deposit growth remains in line with the expected earning asset growth, consistent with our initial projections. On the front of net interest margin, our forecast now calls for just two turns from the Fed in 2024.

We eliminated a turn in May and now just have one sitting in the middle of the third quarter and the middle of the fourth quarter. Combining the expectation of one less Fed turn with the elements of the unfavorable Q1 margin results, plus the effect of the favorable pricing adjustments that were initiated in March, our revised full year forecast margin falls in the range of the low 260s to probably a topping out of about 265, all things being equal. That's a 10% downward, or 10 basis point downward adjustment from our original guidance. Full year net interest income in January was forecasted to be up 2%, with the changes that I just mentioned we're now forecasting us to be down 2% from where we were in 2023. From a provision standpoint, net charge-off expectations remain very favorable for the year.

We're reforecasting to be at a level of five basis points versus the ten basis points that we would have directed in January, and we still expect our coverage ratio to be a couple of bips higher for the year. On the non-interest income front, I would adjust the full year estimate we originally gave you $48 million, we're looking at $49 million plus, based an awful lot on the strength of the first quarter and what we see coming down the road. Expenses, we do have a run rate reduction there, solid Q1, and we are adjusting spending levels down across the remaining quarters, and our full year guidance now would be at the $156 range versus the $160 that we would have provided in January. We'll be deferring some select projects and related FTE additions, consulting fees, and so forth that go with that.

Premier's earnings progression, with one less Fed cut anticipated, the hockey stick that I mentioned back in the first quarter relative to the quarterly earnings progression has flattened out a bit, with Q2 more flattened and a more of an upward slope for Q3 and Q4. We do still expect to perform on plan, we're just winning in a slightly different way, less on the margin and more on the other factors that we mentioned. So reflecting the lower interest income offset by stronger non-interest income, lower expenses, and continued solid credit performance, we still are on target with our full year expectations from earning that we were thinking about back in January. And with that operator, we're ready for questions.

