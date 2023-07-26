Premier Financial (PFC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Premier Financial (PFC) reported $107.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.1%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.37 million, representing a surprise of +54.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Premier Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 41.45% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57.71%.

Net Interest Margin : 2.72% versus 2.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

Total interest-earning assets : $7.95 billion compared to the $7.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Non Interest Income : $53.35 million compared to the $14.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income : $54.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.55 million.

Other noninterest income : $0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.33 million.

Wealth management income : $1.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 million.

Service fees and other charges : $7.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.61 million.

Mortgage Banking Income : $2.94 million compared to the $1.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Insurance commissions : $4.13 million versus $4.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Income from bank owned life insurance: $1.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.16 million.

Shares of Premier Financial have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

