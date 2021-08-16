U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,480.00
    -54.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.25
    -9.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.00
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2490
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,637.48
    -2,062.06 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.58
    -46.00 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.86
    +127.67 (+0.46%)
     

Premier Ford, Ministers of Health and Municipal Affairs, and AMO President address Municipal Leaders at 2021 AMO Conference

·3 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference kicked off today, with more than 1,500 people from across Ontario participating in the virtual event, hosted by the City of London.

"Over the past year, municipal governments have worked hard to keep people healthy, safe and financially secure as we navigate difficult times," said AMO President Graydon Smith. "In the face of great challenges, the AMO Conference continues to be a meeting place where municipal leaders come together and work together to help make Ontario's communities great places to live."

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark addressed delegates and announced that the Ontario Government will provide an additional $307 million to municipalities and Indigenous partners to support critical services, protect homeless shelter staff and residents, and support affordable housing. Minister Clark also said that municipalities would get at least $50 million more for modernization initiatives.

Minister of Health Christine Elliot committed to providing $47 million in additional mitigation funding for public health units in 2022. As the pandemic continues, AMO welcomes this continued funding for public health to mitigate provincial funding formula changes done in 2020.

Featuring more than 40 speakers, sessions, and workshops, the 2021 Conference reflects the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. AMO has once again partnered with TVO to deliver segments of the conference through its flagship current affairs program, The Agenda, reaching a broad audience across Ontario.

Municipal staff and elected officials will take part in more than 425 online delegation meetings with provincial ministries over the three-day event.

Conference highlights for Tuesday, August 17 include:

  • NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

  • Women's Leadership Forum, moderated by Nam Kiwanuka of TVO and featuring the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Ontario's 29th Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons, and Elizabeth May, Member of Parliament for Saanich-Gulf Islands and former leader of the Green Party of Canada.

  • Andre Picard, Globe and Mail reporter and top health and public policy commentator.

  • Sessions related to community paramedicine, the Blue Box transition, cannabis, Ontario Health Teams, and broadband connectivity.

  • Presentation of the PJ Marshall Awards for Municipal Innovation.

  • A forum where Ontario Ministers will take questions from municipal delegates, related to economic recovery and growth in Ontario.

  • Pitch Perfect: an opportunity for delegates to pose questions to telecommunications and broadband providers on what they offer municipal governments. Each service provider will have five minutes to "pitch" their product.

A full conference program is available online.

Registered media will have access to the entire conference online. Register now by contacting Jacqueline Demers, demers@redbrick.ca. Media are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure timely access.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

Follow AMO on Twitter, @AMOPolicy, and use the official conference hashtag #AMO2021

SOURCE Association of Municipalities of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/16/c7040.html

Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Objects fall mid-air from plane leaving Kabul

    ***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE ON VIDEO****Local news agency Asvaka reported that some people who had clung to the outside of a plane plunged to their deaths after it took off. Reuters could not verify the report by the agency.The falling objects from the plane cannot be verified.The video was verified by the number of engines, plane bodywork, shape and color of the plane, which matches several videos posted to social media. They showed several people clinging to a U.S Air Force plane on the tarmac of Kabul airport earlier that day.Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout.

  • Congressmen McHenry, Thompson Call SEC Chair Gensler’s Remarks on Crypto ‘Concerning’

    The two congressmen wrote that rather than potentially regulating innovation and job creation out of the U.S., lawmakers and regulators should “promote an active dialogue between regulators and market participants.”

  • Biden to Resume Selling Drilling Rights as Appeal Unfolds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against its oil leasing moratorium and deepening government scrutiny of the activity it blames for fanning climate change, even as it promises to resume auctions.The moves, announced by the Interior Department in an emailed statement Monday, mark the beginning of an open-ended analysis of the federal oil, gas and coal leasing programs that could span years -- and lead to higher fees as well as new limits on development

  • ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility

    The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ: ADMA) BioCenters plasma collection facility in Maryville, Tennessee. The plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in Q4 of 2020. With today's approval, the facility is now licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S. ADMA has eight plasma collection facilities, including three FDA-approved facilities. Five of those facilities are

  • Shocking video shows desperate Afghans clinging to US plane amid chaotic scenes a Kabul airport

    Thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban regained power.

  • U.S., Taliban in Talks to End Airport Chaos: Afghanistan Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Desperate scenes played out at Kabul’s international airport on Monday as thousands rushed to exit Afghanistan after Taliban fighters took control of the capital, with the Associated Press reporting at least seven people were killed in the melee.With land borders now under the control of the militant group, the airport is the last remaining exit point and there are fears that option may close soon. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people swarming the tarmac as

  • 'Is there any way we can get out?' Afghans in U.S. struggle to help relatives in Kabul

    As the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, Besmellah Khuram sat in his living room in Sacramento and video-called his family in Afghanistan. His 34-year old brother was terrified of reprisals from the Taliban because he had worked as an IT contractor for foreign charities and the Afghan government, Khuram said. The Taliban enforced a strict version of Sharia law during its 1996-2001 rule, which included administering punishments such as public stonings, whippings and hangings.

  • Reactions to Biden’s address on Afghanistan

    The ABC News team gives immediate reactions to President Joe Biden’s address.

  • Video Shows Afghans Clinging To U.S. Military Plane As It Takes Off In Kabul

    Seven people were reportedly killed during the chaos, including individuals who fell from a departing American transport jet.

  • Chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee from Taliban takeover

    The airport in Kabul descended into chaos as thousands tried to flee Afghanistan now that the Taliban has taken over. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports from Kabul, and CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined CBSN with more.

  • Russia claims Afghanistan’s president fled with 'four cars and helicopter full of cash'

    Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled as the Taliban took control of the country.

  • Photo of Biden in national security meeting raises accuracy and security questions

    A photo uploaded to Twitter by the White House on Sunday, featuring President Joe Biden meeting virtually with intelligence officials, has many on social media asking questions about the security or accuracy of the photo.

  • Mary Trump's 'Reckoning: The PTSD survivor has some advice for a traumatized nation

    Mary Trump, niece of former President Donald Trump and a PTSD survivor, has some advice for a traumatized nation in her new book, "The Reckoning."

  • Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday. "I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News. "I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at."

  • Doctor on delta variant: 'We have much more uncertainty than we would like'

    More mask and vaccine mandates are put in place as the delta variant raises concerns around COVID-19. Yale School of Public Health Professor Dr. Howard Forman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

    Billions of dollars in Afghan reserves is to be seized by the US Government

  • Leftist Regime and Big Mining Work on Plan to Tap Copper Riches

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s new socialist government is working with the mining industry on a new approach to community relations and red tape to unlock more of the country’s huge mineral wealth.“All companies are happy, so far,” Minister of Energy and Mines Ivan Merino said in an interview Saturday. “We all agree that all projects must be given a new social face, that we need a new pact.”The minister’s conciliatory and pragmatic tone may further ease fears stoked by talk in the election campaign of g

  • Why you're not getting a fourth stimulus check, despite the COVID delta surge

    Washington hasn't OK'd a new payment, despite pleas from millions. What if you need cash?

  • Joe Biden’s Surrender Is an Ugly, Needless Disaster

    -With the Taliban retaking Afghanistan amid a frenzied U.S. exit, I am reminded that Robert Gates, Barack Obama’s defense secretary, famously said that Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” That isn’t an exaggeration.Biden opposed the Persian Gulf War (later, reversing his decision and saying George H.W. Bush should have gone all the way to Baghdad) and supported the Iraq War, before opposing the surge in Iraq (not