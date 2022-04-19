Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

U.S. markets closed

Premier Health of America Inc.
1 min read
MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”) announces the grant of 1,090,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Corporation. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. All options fully vest on September 30, 2022, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of five (5) years from April 11, 2021. The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 664,000 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to six directors of the Corporation. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Corporation upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Corporation.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


