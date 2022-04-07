U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.19
    +0.96 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9500
    +0.1500 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,531.91
    -342.95 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Premier Health Enters Into Binding Agreement to Acquire Leading Ontario Agency Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health of America Inc.
·3 min read
Premier Health of America Inc.
Premier Health of America Inc.

MONTRÉAL, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered this day into a share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) to acquire, through a newly created wholly owned federally incorporated subsidiary, 13822214 Canada (“CanCo”), 100% of the outstanding shares of Umana Holdings Inc. (“Umana”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency, (“CHCA”) for a total consideration comprised between C$10.5M to C$14.5M (the “Purchase Price”), payable in cash, depending on the achievement of performance objectives (the “Transaction”), minus indebtedness, as more fully detailed below. As a result of the Transaction and a corporate reorganization, CHCA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. The Corporation will continue the business of CHCA which consists in providing specialized nursing services.

“The acquisition of CHCA starts our expansion outside of the province of Quebec and consolidates our market position in Canada’s northern regions” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. “In addition, the Cambridge based agency provides us with a good management infrastructure in Ontario that will serve as a base to continue our expansion in this province. This is a strategy we are expecting to follow in other provinces as well.”

CHCA is the primary provider to Indigenous Services Canada ("ISC") for nursing services to remote and semi-remote Indigenous communities in both Ontario and Alberta. In addition, CHCA provides nurses services as a backup provider to ISC for these communities in Manitoba. CHCA is based in Cambridge, Ontario, and was founded in 2001 in response to severe staffing shortages in Canada’s northern regions. CHCA started its operations in Northern Ontario and quickly expanded its activities to providing services in Nunavut and Northern Manitoba. CHCA currently has over 200 active and specially trained Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners in its organization. For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, CHCA generated revenues of C$34.5M (of which an estimated C$10.3M were Covid related non-recurring isolation revenues), an EBITDA of C$6.4M (of which an estimated C$3.0M was Covid related non-recurring isolation EBITDA) and a net income of C$4.6M (of which an estimated C$3.0M was Covid related non-recurring isolation net income).

“Our objective is to continue building on our foundation of offering superior care and services to our communities” Said Sharon Umana, CEO of CHCA “Teaming up with Premier Health is a natural fit for us that will allow us to capitalize on the strengths of our nurses and nurse practitioners into even more opportunities to provide care.”

Transaction Details

CanCo has entered into the SPA with the shareholders of Umana to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CHCA on a cash free and debt free basis for a total cash consideration of up to C$14.5M million, comprised of a C$10.5M cash payment less indebtedness at closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”), a C$Nil to C$3M deferred cash consideration payable over two years subject to the achievement of EBITDA objectives, and a C$Nil to C$1M deferred cash consideration payable one year after Closing, linked to isolation revenues if any. The Transaction is subject to working capital adjustments to be completed within 90 days following the Closing of the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including without limitation, receipt of any required approval and completion of satisfactory due diligence, and is expected to close on or about April 19, 2022. The Transaction is an arm’s-length transaction, and Acumen Capital Partners acted as adviser for the Transaction.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Sanctioned Russian’s Family Sells $6 Billion Stake in Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Said Kerimov, the son of sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, resigned from the board of gold miner Polyus PJSC on Monday, the same day his family’s holding company reduced its stake in the business to less than 50%. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Sa

  • Why HP Stock Is Soaring This Week

    The tech company just got a big vote of approval from one of history's most successful investors.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • Pfizer Takeover Makes Dent in a $32 Billion Stock-Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s acquisition of ReViral Ltd. chipped away at the drug maker’s stock-market slump. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe company’s shares gained 4.3% Thursday after the announcement that it was buying

  • Better Buy: Goldman Sachs vs. Wells Fargo

    Look past the paint job and underneath the proverbial hood, and you see that nothing is quite what it seems to be on the surface.

  • Rite Aid stock tumbles after Deutsche Bank issues downgrade, alarming note

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Rite Aid shares after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Tilray Stock: Increasing Profitability But Still Not a Buy

    Tilray’s (TLRY) domestic business is showing signs the struggle continues in an oversupplied Canadian cannabis market where prices have taken a tumble. However, the most positive aspect in the company’s recent quarterly report, according to Cantor analyst Pablo Zuanic, is the “continued strength in the international business.” In F3Q22, the company generated revenue of $151.87 million, amounting to a 22.6% year-over-year increase, although the figure fell short of the $156.2 million the analysts

  • Pharma giant Pfizer acquires Durham drugmaker for $525M

    Pfizer believes that if successful, the company's drug candidates could generate more than $1.5 billion annually.