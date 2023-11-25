Premier, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

Key Insights

Premier to hold its Annual General Meeting on 1st of December

Total pay for CEO Mike Alkire includes US$1.07m salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, Premier's EPS fell by 16% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 37%

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) recently. At the upcoming AGM on 1st of December, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

See our latest analysis for Premier

How Does Total Compensation For Mike Alkire Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Premier, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.8m for the year to June 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.1m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the American Healthcare industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$6.3m. This suggests that Premier remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Mike Alkire also holds US$4.9m worth of Premier stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.1m US$1.0m 14% Other US$6.7m US$6.8m 86% Total Compensation US$7.8m US$7.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. Premier sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Story continues

Premier, Inc.'s Growth

Premier, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 16% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 2.9% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Premier, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -37% over three years would not have pleased Premier, Inc. shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Premier that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Switching gears from Premier, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.