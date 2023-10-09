Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Premier Investments:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = AU$370m ÷ (AU$2.5b - AU$336m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Premier Investments has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 19% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Premier Investments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Premier Investments.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Premier Investments are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 35%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Premier Investments has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 61% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

