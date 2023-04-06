Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Macron China and France can overcome differences to 'maintain world peace'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and France could overcome differences and constraints to develop relations during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In his opening remarks during a bilateral meeting with Macron in Beijing, Xi said China and France as major world powers had the "ability and responsibility" to overcome their differences and safeguard world peace.

"[China and France should] adhere to the general direction of a China-France comprehensive strategic partnership that is stable, reciprocal, pioneering and progressive, to practise true multilateralism and maintain world peace, stability and prosperity," Xi said.

Xi said bilateral trade between the two countries had grown rapidly over the past few years and he acknowledged their cooperation on aerospace, agriculture, climate change and biodiversity.

Macron said he hoped to continue to work with China in these areas of cooperation, while also expressing his hope for Beijing to bring peace to Ukraine.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its sense and bring everyone back to the negotiating table. We need to find a lasting peace [for Ukraine]," Macron said.

Xi hosted a welcoming ceremony for Macron outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two shook hands with officials from both sides, witnessed a flag-raising ceremony, and inspected a Chinese military honour guard before heading into their meeting.

All Chinese and French officials besides Xi and Macron - including Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign ministers Qin Gang and Catherine Colonna - wore masks at the opening ceremony.

Chinese Premier Minister Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP alt=Chinese Premier Minister Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP>

Earlier in the day, Macron also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and the head of the country's legislative body, Zhao Leji.

Li said Macron was the first leader from a major Western nation to be received by China after the start of Xi Jinping's third term as Chinese president.

"This shows the importance of the China-France relations," Li said in his opening remarks.

Li said he believed wide-ranging consensus would be reached following the talks between Macron and Chinese leaders.

He said this would chart the future development of China-France relations, and send "positive signals" on collaboration between China and France, and China and Europe, in promoting world peace and stability.

Macron said in the meeting he wanted to talk about "Ukraine, but also about all the major conflicts and the difficult situations around the world".

"The ability to share a common analysis and build a common path is essential," he said.

After landing in Beijing on Wednesday, the French president, who is on his first trip to China since 2019, said France would seek engagement with China, especially in commercial areas.

"We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China," Macron said, adding that France would "commit proactively to continue to have a commercial relationship with China".

In a rejection of economic decoupling with China, Macron is travelling with a business delegation of more than 60 executives from top French enterprises, including Airbus, Electricite de France and L'Oreal, with many seeking more cooperation with China.

Xi was expected to enter talks with Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at 6.30pm on Thursday.

Xi will accompany Macron to Guangzhou on Friday, which is seen as a rare move because the Chinese leader does not usually meet foreign leaders outside the capital. The two are expected to have an informal dinner after Macron meets Chinese students at a prominent university.

Macron and von der Leyen went to China in an unusual joint visit to display EU unity as they look to Beijing to play a greater role in stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Before her trip to Beijing, von der Leyen, who has adopted a more hawkish tone against China recently, accused it of pursuing "a systemic change of the international order". She warned that Beijing's interactions with Russia would determine the future of China-EU relations.

The EU has become more critical of China's ties with Russia which are seen as growing stronger during the Ukraine war, with Beijing yet to condemn Moscow and maintaining close economic ties with it.

Xi went to Moscow last month amid accusations that China may arm Russia, a claim Beijing has denied.

Beijing has claimed neutrality in the war and recently called for a ceasefire by presenting a 12-point plan as part of its peace efforts. But the proposal was largely dismissed by the EU for failing to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

The EU leaders' visit also comes as the bloc remains divided on their China policy amid the growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing. That internal disconnect is also seen as a chance for Beijing to drive a wedge between Europe and the US.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

