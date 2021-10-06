U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.12
    -24.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,090.64
    -224.03 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,380.32
    -53.51 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.94
    -35.42 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    -1.55 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.70
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4160
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,621.42
    +4,484.68 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.33
    +58.23 (+4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Premier Local Government Organization Announces New President and Executive Board Members

ICMA
·3 min read

Troy Brown, city manager of Moorpark, California, will lead the International City/County Management Association Executive Board for the 2021-2022 term

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International City/County Management Association (ICMA), has announced the installation of its 2021-2022 Executive Board. The board will be chaired by the new 2021-2022 president, Troy Brown, city manager of Moorpark, California. Former ICMA president James Malloy, town manager of Lexington, Massachusetts, will assume the role of immediate past president and Jeff Towery, city manager of McMinnville, Oregon, will assume the role of president-elect.

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. The organization’s 12,000+ members, spanning 32 countries, include appointed chief administrative officers, assistant and deputy administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.

“Troy has a passion for the board’s priorities and a clear vision for how he will lead ICMA into the future. He has added a dimension to our discussions on the ICMA Board that has brought depth and solid reasoning to our deliberations,” said Malloy. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Troy in the past, and I know that he will be an incredible asset to organization in this new role.”

The ICMA president leads the organization’s 21-member ICMA Executive Board in setting organizational priorities, overseeing management, and enforcing the ICMA Code of Ethics, among other responsibilities.

“Our profession has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year and time and time again stepped up to support communities,” said Brown. “I am honored to begin my term as president and serve this professional community.”

Brown has been an active member of ICMA since 2004 and was elected by the membership in 2011 to serve a three-year term as West Coast Regional Vice President. He also served as co-chair of the Task Force for Strengthening Inclusiveness in the Profession, and as an ICMA-appointed representative on the Vantage Trust Board of Directors.

“Having seen Troy’s commitment to ICMA and the local government profession firsthand, I am looking forward to seeing him bring his extraordinary leadership skills to the organization,” said ICMA CEO and Executive Director, Marc Ott. “Transformative, engaging, and effective, Troy will play a pivotal role in strengthening discourse and congeniality and helping ICMA and its members engage in challenging conversations about nationwide issues.”

Brown began his career in local government in Santa Clarita, California in 1994. He has served in various government leadership in California. He has served as the city manager of Moorpark since 2018.

Also joining the Board as regional vice presidents are:

  • Midwest: Corrin Spiegel, city administrator, Davenport, Iowa

  • Mountain Plains: Kenneth Williams, city manager, Buda, Texas

  • Northeast: Scott W. Colby Jr., assistant town manager, Windsor, Connecticut

  • Southeast: Valmarie Turner, assistant county administrator, Loudoun County, Virginia

  • West Coast: Pamela Antil, city manager, Encinitas, California

  • International: Rebecca Ryan, general manager, Blayney Shire Council, New South Wales, Australia

Regional vice presidents represent ICMA to associations of local government managers within their regions while maintaining relationships among other affiliated organizations. ICMA recognizes five regions within the United States, each of which elects three representatives to the Executive Board. Three vice presidents are also elected from countries outside the U.S. Vice presidents serve staggered three-year terms, with one third replaced annually.

About ICMA
ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, advances professional local government management worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. ICMA provides member support; publications; data and information; peer and results-oriented assistance; and training and professional development to more than 12,000 city, town, and county experts and other individuals and organizations throughout the world. The management decisions made by ICMA's members affect millions of individuals living in thousands of communities, from small villages and towns to large metropolitan areas. ICMA has gathered more data on local government than any organization except the federal government, spanning a broad spectrum from economic development to local government innovation.

Media contact:

Marykate Cary

mcary@groupgordon.com

212-784-5708


Recommended Stories

  • Special Report-How AT&T helped build far-right One America News

    One America News, the far-right network whose fortunes and viewership rose amid the triumph and tumult of the Trump administration, has flourished with support from a surprising source: AT&T Inc, the world's largest communications company. A Reuters review of court records shows the role AT&T played in creating and funding OAN, a network that continues to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified that the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives.

  • Manchin Rejects Option of Axing Filibuster: Debt-Limit Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans Wednesday to hold a vote in his chamber whether to take up a measure approved by the House that would suspend the nation’s debt ceiling until December 2022. Republicans promise to block him. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefo

  • What Trump gets right about the debt ceiling battle

    We’ve now entered the phase of the (perpetually) tortured debate over the debt ceiling that invokes apocalyptic economic imagery, namely “recession” and “default.”

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s opposition against Powell heats up

    Brian Cheung joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss Senator Elizabeth Warren’s continued opposition against Fed Chairman Powell’s renomination and what this intensified pressure could mean for the future of the Fed.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • September private payrolls rose by 568,000, topping estimates: ADP

    ADP released its monthly report on private payrolls Wednesday morning.

  • What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

    If Congress fails to raise the debt limit, each and every government program could be at risk.

  • Merkel Dismisses Russian Role in Europe’s Energy Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurbans“To my knowledge, there ar

  • Unrelenting Political Brinkmanship Edges U.S. Closer to Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats and Republicans must decide in the next day or two how far to take their deadlock over the U.S. debt limit, which is pushing the country perilously close to a catastrophic default.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • Gensler’s Crypto Testimony: 6 Key Takeaways

    The SEC Chair laid out his stance on crypto regulation during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. CoinDesk breaks it down.

  • Senate Democrats Set Date for Debt Ceiling Vote as Yellen Warns of Recession

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a Wednesday vote to pass a bill raising the debt ceiling ahead of the Oct. 18 default deadline.

  • Student loans: Notoriously troubled public servant loan forgiveness program to receive overhaul

    The Education Department (ED) is rolling out a series of major changes to a notoriously troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program for student loan borrowers in public service.

  • What happens if the government runs out of money? How debt ceiling crisis could impact your finances

    Negative effects from the debt ceiling standoff will probably be limited for Americans' pocketbooks if a default is avoided, financial experts say.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Kelly Campbell Abruptly Exits As President Of Disney's Hulu, May Join Comcast's NBCUniversal

    Kelly Campbell, president of the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) streaming service Hulu, has abruptly resigned from her position. What Happened: Campbell announced her departure on her LinkedIn page. “Four years ago I accepted my dream job when I joined Hulu,” she wrote. “And it didn’t disappoint. I worked with the best of the best, in a values driven culture full of the most talented people around. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together. While I’ve made the decision to move on from Hulu,

  • Johnson evokes Thatcher and Brexit freedoms to fix UK's broken economy

    Johnson hailed the COVID vaccine rollout and NHS response to the pandemic, while championing capitalism as a key component of its success.

  • China Tells Gas Importers to Bear High Cost to Fix Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China is urging its liquefied natural gas importers to procure more supply to fix its energy crisis, while providing little financial support for firms paying record-high rates for the super-chilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Ar

  • Ana Navarro slams Mike Pence for 'humiliating himself' following former VP's remarks on the insurrection

    Navarro believes Pence is debasing himself in hopes of winning over Trump supporters who wanted to hang him at the Capitol on January 6.

  • Dow Jones Drops As U.S. Retains Trump China Tariffs; Biden Slams GOP On Debt; These Stocks Gain As Oil Gushes

    The Dow Jones fell as the U.S. maintained trade tariffs on China imposed by former President Donald Trump. Joe Biden slammed the GOP on debt.

  • Ugly Debt-Ceiling Battle to Gin Up Treasuries’ Haven Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. debt-ceiling impasse has unnerved global investors. While a dire outcome of a default could send shockwaves throughout markets, the irony is that Treasuries might actually do well in this case. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Aro