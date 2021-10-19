U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Premier Medical Laboratory Services Launches COVID-19 Management Program in Response to Biden Vaccine Mandate

·3 min read

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), is announcing today their launch of a COVID-19 management program, Keep America Thriving, designed to aid large organizations with effective compliance in the Biden Administration Vaccine Mandate. NBC news reported it could be finalized as early as this week. "The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been working to develop a temporary emergency standard that covers employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing," stated the Labor Department.

Premier Medical Laboratory
Premier Medical Laboratory

The President's requirements would apply to more than 130,000 businesses across the U.S. and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide. However, with many Americans still hesitant about the vaccines, the mandate is expected to put a large strain on the nation's testing infrastructure caused by an increased demand for COVID-19 tests. Taking this into account, PMLS is prepared with one of the largest testing capacities in the nation and in-house manufacturing for unlimited testing supplies.

"When other laboratories scaled back during the lull in cases over the summer due to a drop in testing demand, we did not," said Kevin Murdock, CEO and Founder of PMLS. "We kept building up our capabilities as a laboratory to be prepared for another surge like the one we are facing now. For this reason, we are prepared to handle exponentially more than most laboratories throughout the country."

PMLS's automated workflow with state-of-the-art laboratory equipment has enabled them to process up to 300,000 COVID tests per day with 98% of results provided in under 24 hours. Their team of leading PhD scientists have been instrumental in the nation's COVID-19 response. Because of this, PMLS is the trusted testing partner for professional sports teams, schools and colleges, large corporations, and state health departments throughout the nation.

With their advanced infrastructure in place, PMLS's Keep America Thriving program is specifically designed for manufacturing companies, distribution and fulfillment centers, large-scale retail, construction, and organizations with large, in-office employee operations. Keep America Thriving offers the following to these entities:

  • A turnkey customized onsite testing program for continual supply of test kits for fast, accurate results

  • Onsite training and consulting for proper testing methods and customized strategy for most effective testing measures

  • Rapid antigen tests

  • PCR tests which can be stocked onsite

Other PMLS awards and accomplishments:

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield preferred COVID-19 testing lab in several states

  • Processing lab for Health & Human Services surge sites

  • Developed medical data management software that communicates directly from laboratory equipment for faster HIPAA compliant delivery of data to healthcare providers and patients

  • Shifted production to add in-house manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kits

  • Donated thousands of COVID-19 tests to children's diabetes summer camps throughout the nation

  • Donated hundreds of thousands of masks to local law enforcement, paramedics, fire departments, hospitals, and the Shriners organization

  • Provided free testing to first responders during the pandemic

  • Healthcare Tech Outlook's Top 10 Genetic Diagnostic Company of 2020

  • Healthcare Tech Outlook's Top Genetic Diagnostic Solutions Providers of 2021

For more information on PMLS and the Keep America Thriving Program, please visit www.premedinc.com or call 1.866.800.5470.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY SERVICES
Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), based in Greenville, South Carolina, is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including CLIA and COLA. With the most advanced laboratory information systems (LIS) easy to read one-page test result reports are generated with higher accuracy and a customizable report for each client. PMLS prides itself on having some of the most rapid turnaround times for testing results in the industry. Their expansive testing menu includes Pharmacogenomics, COVID-19 testing, Advanced Cardiovascular Testing, Diabetes, Women's Wellness panels, Allergen Specific Ige Blood Testing, Toxicology, and a first of its kind predictive genetic test for type II diabetes, DiabetestPredict.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/Premier Medical Laboratory Services)
Premier Medical Laboratory Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/Premier Medical Laboratory Services)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-medical-laboratory-services-launches-covid-19-management-program-in-response-to-biden-vaccine-mandate-301403756.html

SOURCE Premier Medical Laboratory Services

