U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,726.88
    +13.81 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,265.94
    +13.92 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,208.40
    +54.95 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.48
    -9.52 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.44
    +1.22 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    +9.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.43 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7230
    -0.0230 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0075 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4320
    -0.8780 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,702.88
    +739.33 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.19
    +32.86 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Premier Mortgage Group Changes Name to Cherry Creek Mortgage

·2 min read

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage, the parent company for Premier Mortgage Group (PMG), announced today that PMG is now Cherry Creek Mortgage. By adopting its parent company's branding, PMG will have even greater resources and offer financing in even more states across the country, enhancing service for their customers and partners.

Premier Mortgage Group has been part of the Cherry Creek Mortgage family of brands since 2006. With the name change, existing and new customers can expect to have access to the same great service, wide catalog of products, and local team. Additionally, the Premier Community Program will continue under Cherry Creek Mortgage branding, and the team remains dedicated to investing back into local non-profit organizations to support the community.

"Our number one commitment has always been to our community and the home owners we serve," said Nick Peterson, PMG Area Manager. "While PMG's name is changing, our team's commitment to creating a premier mortgage experience is only growing stronger."

"Premier Mortgage Group has been a leading division of Cherry Creek Mortgage for more than 15 years," said Jeff May, Cherry Creek Mortgage Chairman and CEO. "We are excited for the team to bring the same level of exceptional service to their clients under the Cherry Creek Mortgage name."

Cherry Creek Mortgage is a nationwide, full-service mortgage lender and has been helping homeowners find home financing solutions for more than 35 years. The company has helped thousands of homeowners and home buyers reach their mortgage goals by providing top-level customer service, personalized expertise, and a wide portfolio of home loan options to meet each client's unique needs.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001 has a 35-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in 41 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Holliday

kholliday@ccmclending.com

303-331-4468

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-mortgage-group-changes-name-to-cherry-creek-mortgage-301459770.html

SOURCE Cherry Creek Mortgage

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

    The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected. The Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday said its weekly measure of the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 3.52% in the week ended Jan. 7 from 3.33% a week earlier. Mortgage rates had been edging higher for the past several months, but the large jump in rates last week followed the release of the minutes of the Fed's December meeting.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Fell 7.5% in 2021

    While the housing market boomed in 2020, last year saw uncertainty grow about whether it could maintain its momentum and worries about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates caused the mortgage market to sag a little. Although Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) does not originate mortgages -- rather only buying and selling those backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government and packaged from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae -- its stock still weakened in 2021 because of the concerns, falling 7.5% for the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Rising interest rates can hurt mortgage real estate investment trusts' (REITs) profits because they use current low interest rates to borrow money to buy assets (primarily mortgage-backed securities) that will produce high-margin returns in the future.

  • What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State

    If you’ve paid attention to politics in the past 10 years, you’ve likely heard a good deal of rhetoric about “the 1%” — those whose annual income puts them in the top 1% of earners. You’d be forgiven, though, for … Continue reading → The post What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Wednesday, after the company's communications chief shared some upbeat details around Nio's pricing performance in December. As of noon ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 3.3% from Tuesday's closing price. Ma Lin, Nio's corporate communications chief, said in a WeChat post that the average sales price across Nio's 3 current models in December was 443,500 Chinese yuan, or about $69,700.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary thinks 2022 is the year of NFTs

    Shark Tank investor and crypto-convert Kevin O’Leary believes non fungible tokens will be bigger than bitcoin.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking Today

    A proposal would mean that most Medicare beneficiaries won't have access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm.

  • Down 15%, Is Innovative Industrial Properties a Buy?

    The marijuana industry is not currently popular with investors, to put it mildly. Despite being a consistently profitable company that doesn't actually grow or sell any weed itself, Innovative is being punished like its peers; its share price is down by over 15% so far this young year. Let's explore whether Innovative stock is a good buy or a dangerous falling knife investors should avoid.

  • Stocks in focus: United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Rivian, Abercrombie & Fitch

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick break down four stock picks: United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Rivian, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

  • Mark Cuban Doesn’t Believe in Bitcoin’s Role as a Hedge Against Inflation

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t believe the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation and doesn’t think it will ever be.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again

    Up-again, down-again semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is...up again as of 10:45 a.m. ET this morning -- up 2.4%, to be precise. Simply put, because I don't think the news surrounding Nvidia today is of the caliber needed to fuel a 2%-plus rise in stock price (which may not even sound like much, but remember -- a 2% gain in a $700 billion stock works out to a $14 billion change in valuation. Item No. 1: According to news site GurusFocus.com, two separate money managers, Lynch & Associates and Alan N. Hoffman Investment Management, added Nvidia shares to their portfolios in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • 5 of the Smartest Bank Stocks to Buy in the Rising Rate Environment

    After a sharp reversal in the final few months of 2021, the Federal Reserve looks poised to raise the federal funds rate -- the benchmark overnight borrowing rate -- multiple times this year. This should bode well for bank stocks, most of which will benefit in a rising-rate environment. With this in mind, here are five of the smartest bank stocks to buy in 2022.

  • Tesla stock is 'a confidence gauge' for markets: Strategist

    TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita&nbsp;and Zack Guzman to discuss what investors are focused on amid higher inflation and earnings season.