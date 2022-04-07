U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.50
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,285.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,457.00
    -48.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.40
    -7.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.28
    +1.05 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6300
    -0.1700 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,027.55
    -2,026.62 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.11
    -57.24 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,841.96
    -508.34 (-1.86%)
     

Premier Products Group Releases Letter to Shareholder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PMPG

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Premier Products Group (OTC PINK:PMPG) released a letter to shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

As CEO of Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), I make it a priority to write to you about the current health, goals, and future plans of the Company. The majority of PMPG's Shareholders are long term Shareholders. Our business and investment thesis is a long-term endeavor, and we have continuously taken a long-term approach to shareholder returns, analyzing business transactions and investment opportunities on behalf of PMPG. PMPG must create value for and be valued by its full range of stakeholders in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders. PMPG entered into various business agreements and potential joint venture projects over the past year. PMPG's primary function in the past practices and actions were to help raise funds and manage the joint ventures and business agreements, we entered. PMPG's ability to deliver on its promises over the past 12 months have been hindered by lack of funding from the right debt/equity investors, that fit into PMPG's long term goals.

PMPG would like to assure PMPG shareholders that we have not abandoned them and are working diligently every day to transform any City, Road Authority or Municipality that strives to turn their cities and roads into the smart cities and roads of the future, that we envision.

PMPG understands the frustrations you feel and we would like to ask your understanding and patience, as we will strive to do better of communicating the progress of the Company going forward.

The SmartRoad technology we are pursuing is a huge undertaking within a new Industry. We have learned many lessons on the job, to mitigate all the twists and turns that have been put in our way. In the end, we feel we will ultimately succeed. Over the last 6-7 months we have done the following to better align PMPG and its pending venture with their various business segments, and a corporate realignment to better allow us to manage our assets and business portfolio for growth in the future.

The steps we have taken over the last 6 months are as follows:

1. Working to bring the Company into compliance with the new rules and regulations put forth during the 3rd Quarter of 2021.

2. Structuring the various alliances and partnerships needed to roll out the products and services needed to enable our vision of the future as it pertains to our Smart Cities And Roads initiatives.

3. Restructuring our Company Board of Directors to bring on new Directors who better understand the needs of the company and will include outside independent Directors.

4. Launching by Q2 a new social media platform. This will be helpful in better communication with Investors and Shareholders.

5. Leveraging the provisions of the new US Infrastructure Bill and the funds that will be made available to companies involved in building and rolling out new technologies to advance things like Internet and Smart Road and Cities deployment.

PMPG 10k late filings were not filed due to our inability to secure a new Auditor for our Audits ending the 2021 accounting year.

PMPG stated in a prior 8k on October 25th, 2021, "The Auditor overlooked prior filings, the non-booking of derivatives on liability notes. At this point, it was PMPG's understanding that PMPG cannot file the 2nd Quarter 10Q filing before the amended filings are completed. Due to the extremely short and limited time frame to complete the amendments, PMPG could not complete the two amended filings and 2nd quarter filings prior to the September 28th 15c2-11 amendment date. The non-filing resulted in PMPG being classified to the Expert Market. This oversight by the previous Auditor forced PMPG to seek a new Auditing Partner.

Could PMPG have prevented the corporate Action?

PMPG met its obligations to the Auditor and PMPG could have provided the financials on time for the Auditor's review of the financials. While the previous Auditor had five (5) months to review and amend the prior filings, the previous Auditor made the decision to amend the prior filings in early September. This extremely late decision by the previous Auditor put a strain on PMPG Management and our Accountants. PMPG and our Accountants worked day and night to complete the amended financials for the previous Auditor's review in a limited time frame. As of April 5th, 2022, PMPG has not secured a new Auditing Partner. Once a New Auditing Partner has been selected, PMPG will work diligently to file all appropriate SEC Filings and have our stock trading status in good standing.

Shareholder Transparency

In the Spirit of Transparency, PMPG's management understand the reporting obligations of the Company and is working vigorously to rectify our current standing.

PMPG Updates:

• PMPG's 5G Infrastructure Division is currently seeking funding. With funding secured, PMPG intends to generate revenues for the Division within one quarter from funding. The 5G Infrastructure Division will have access to multiple 5G contracts with funds used to deploy our field services on all 5G contracts secured. PMPG will move forward with contract finalization once funding is secured.

• PMPG is currently planning to renegotiate its position with our potential SmartRoad and Smart City JV partners. Once funding is secured, a Proof of Concept field trial is planned for deployment. Funding for deployment has to be secured prior to negotiating & accepting a contract for the Smart Road / Smart City Proof of Concepts.

• PMPG is awaiting a final term sheet from a potential Investment Fund Partner. The Investment Fund plans to fund in these JV's in 3 stages:

Stage 1 - Secure a New Audit Partner for PMPG, and file all appropriate SEC filings to publicly trade again.

Stage 2 - Secure 5G contracts and deploy 5G field services teams

Stage 3 - Negotiate and Finalize Smart Road / Smart City Contracts & Sites for Proof of Concept deployment.

In closing, I would like to reaffirm that PMPG will do everything possible to regain your Support and Patience. We believe that PMPG can become the company synonymous with Smart Cities and Roads. Looking forward to the future, with your support.

Keep the Faith.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information, certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

CONTACT:
Tony Hicks, CEO
Premier Products Group, Inc.
info@pmpginc.com

SOURCE: Premier Products Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696421/Premier-Products-Group-Releases-Letter-to-Shareholder

Recommended Stories

  • Valerie Bertinelli wants to be ‘kind’ to herself no matter whether or not she’s ‘lost weight’

    Valerie Bertinelli wants to be kind to herself no matter what her body weighs. The "One Day at a Time" alum penned an essay for New Beauty in which she described feeling less-than-confident in her own skin, especially when she was not at her ideal weight. “For me, the big thing is my weight — it’s the thing that holds me back. But I want to start feeling the same about myself — no matter what weight I am,” she wrote. “I don’t have to wait until I’ve lost weight to be kind to myself and to be kind to others. It shouldn’t matter what I look like. I’m trying to make that a reality in my life, and then, hopefully, my body will follow.”

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of Sanctions

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Novavax Guides To At Least $4 Billion In 2022 Sales — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Novavax stock a buy on expectations for at least $4 billion in sales this year? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Six Properties In Under 12 Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings yesterday; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and all properties were fully funded in less than 12 hours. The first two properties sold out in under two hours. The first was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was ac

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

    Oil and gas companies are working on ways to grow even as one of their largest markets -- the transport segment -- is moving away from fossil fuels. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) seems to be particularly well placed to continue growing amid the electric vehicle (EV) boom. Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations steadily.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t