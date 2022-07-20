U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.57
    +13.88 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,782.19
    -44.86 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,855.03
    +141.88 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.96
    +13.64 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.70
    -10.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0064 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0320
    +0.0130 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2590
    +0.0890 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,651.26
    +395.82 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Premier Tech invests $33M for the construction of a new facility in Montgomery

·4 min read

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech announces a 33 million investment for the construction of a new facility in Montgomery, Alabama, for its Systems and Automation business group. Through this major investment, Premier Tech Systems and Automation is creating its headquarters for the United States, strengthening its presence in America, and therefore reconfirms its commitment toward its customers and the American market.

Premier Tech new Montgomery facility (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée)
Premier Tech new Montgomery facility (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée)

The construction of this 165 000-square-foot facility began early spring 2022 and will further improve the overall experience for American customers — through the design and manufacturing of innovative end-of-line packaging and palletizing solutions that help increase capacity and optimize manufacturing facilities in the nutrition, industrial, organic and agriculture market sectors.

This stronger American presence will enhance the customer experience, easing project execution through proximity for on-site visits and factory acceptance tests. This bright, clean, and safe new installation will include air conditioning and a technical floor allowing equipment to be fully tested according to the actual production parameters required by customers. There will also be an innovation, research and development area as well as a training centre. This facility will serve as a customer solutions hub for the American market, as well as a spare parts distribution centre, which will accelerate the delivery of spare parts for customers in the US. The operations will start gradually as of March 2023 and the moving will be completed at the beginning of the summer.

"The design of our new facility will allow an increase in production capacity that will sustain our future growth. It will also allow us to better serve the American market," according to André Noreau, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech Systems and Automation. "Team members will have a world-class manufacturing environment and this new construction will become the cornerstone of equipment manufacturing and customer solutions in the United States."

"We are grateful for a global company like Premier Tech who has committed to invest in Montgomery and deepen their roots with innovative end-of-line packaging and the creation of new jobs for our community," said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed.

Since the launch of the modernization plan in 2020, 55 jobs have been created and 78 have been secured at the current Montgomery site — for a total of 133 production and office team members. The configuration of this new facility could foster further investments that would help double the workforce by 2028.

"We are so honored that Premier Tech has expanded since selecting Montgomery as one of their homes in 28 countries all over the world," said Montgomery Chamber Chair Cedric Campbell. "Partnership and teamwork are key to this kind of economic growth, and we are grateful for the impact this kind of investment will have on the entire region."

"We are proud to welcome Premier Tech to its newest facility in Montgomery County. Its investment showcases that Montgomery is on the world stage for innovation and technology," said County Commission Chair Doug Singleton.

This construction in Montgomery aligns with Premier Tech's commitment to modernize its installations in the United States to enhance the customer experience across the country, strengthen its local footprint by creating jobs and support its growth. Another 12-million-dollar investment is underway for a manufacturing infrastructure project in Salt Lake City as part of this installation modernization initiative.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 5  200 team members in 28 countries. Backed by more than a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech. To learn more about the presence of Premier Tech Systems and Automation in Montgomery visit www.premiertech.com/montgomery-career

Premier Tech logo (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée)
Premier Tech logo (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-tech-invests-33m-for-the-construction-of-a-new-facility-in-montgomery-301590285.html

SOURCE Premier Tech ltée

Recommended Stories

  • Expert reveals one question to ask in a job interview to save yourself from nightmare bosses

    J.T. O'Donnell has shared her advice to help applicants land in roles that are right for them — and avoid potential "Horrible Bosses" situations.

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Rolls-Royce says CEO did not suggest Raytheon aimed to spin off P&W

    Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said its chief executive had not speculated that Raytheon Technologies might spin off rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W), rejecting a report published by an aviation website. "We would never comment on another company's structure and did not do so on this occasion," a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said. Asked by "The Air Current" if a potential Raytheon spin-off of P&W might change the conversation regarding Rolls and P&W possibly collaborating on engines for narrowbody airliners, CEO Warren East replied "Well, it might".

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Stocks: Baker Hughes Dives On Earnings Miss After Rival Field Service Giant Tops

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Oil futures fall as EIA reports a rise in weekly U.S. gasoline supplies

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, pulling back after a three-session climb. The U.S. government reported a modest weekly fall in domestic crude supplies, but said gasoline inventories climbed by more than three million barrels on the back of a decline in implied demand for the fuel.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • 6 Smart Strategies for Reducing Retirement Taxes

    Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits. There's just one important thing you need to plan for: required minimum distributions (RMDs). The IRS requires you … Continue reading → The post 6 Strategies to Reduce Your RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Climbs Out of Trough as Corporate Results Buoy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared its losses as a rally in equity markets overshadowed growing stockpiles of crude and gasoline. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownWest Texas Intermediate for September delivery traded above $100 a barrel after dropping more than 2% earlier in the session. Risk-on sentiment in broader markets support

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis is Headed to ‘Panic,’ Says a Top Gas CEO. How the U.S. Can Help.

    Toby Rice of EQT says the U.S. could triple exports without jolting domestic prices if infrastructure is expanded sensibly.

  • Netflix stock pops on Q2 earnings, ad-supported tier expected for 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Netflix as well as the streaming company’s plans for an ad-supported tier.

  • Gasoline Demand Stalls at Height of US Summer Driving Season

    (Bloomberg) -- US gasoline demand remains below where it was this time two years ago as historically high prices keep more drivers off the road than Covid-19 did in the summer of 2020. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownA small week-over-week rebound in demand last week was not enough to top the same period in 2020. On a se

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).