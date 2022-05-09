U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

Premier Tech strengthens its European service offer with a new acquisition

·2 min read

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, May 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech is proud to announce the acquisition of Envirowise by its Water and Environment business group. This company, located in Camberley, England, specializes mainly in servicing and maintaining residential and commercial wastewater treatment plants.

This new acquisition allows Premier Tech to expand its commercial offer for client solutions in the United Kingdom and accelerate the development of its European service network.

Envirowise has been creating innovative, high-performance and eco-friendly solutions for 15 years. In total, some 10 team members will join the Premier Tech Team.

"The addition of Envirowise to our business group, alongside the skills and expertise of our team, will allow us to strengthen our presence and service offer in the United Kingdom. This acquisition also reinforces our commitment toward sustainability and our communities," says Henri Ouellet, president of Premier Tech Water and Environment.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. Backed by more than a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech.

To learn more about its Water and Environment business group in the UK, visit: www.premiertechaqua.com/en-gb

