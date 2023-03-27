Premier Valet Ski Storage Provider, Rocket Closet, Teams Up with Surefoot for Hassle-Free Travel

As a premier valet ski storage provider in select ski towns in Colorado, Utah, and British Columbia; Rocket Closet offers a hands-free storage experience for skiers. With Rocket Closet, members of the Surefoot Mountain Club will continue enjoying the convenience of storing their equipment year-round and having it delivered on-demand to the location where they use it most.

PARK CITY, Utah, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce a collaboration between Surefoot and Rocket Closet, two leading companies in the ski industry. The partnership offers members of the Surefoot Mountain Club an alternative to continuing with the ultimate ski travel experience, making it easy and hassle-free to store their ski equipment.

As a premier valet storage provider in select ski towns in Colorado, Utah, and British Columbia, Rocket Closet offers a hands-free storage experience for skiers. With Rocket Closet, members of the Surefoot Mountain Club can continue enjoying the convenience of storing their equipment year-round and having it delivered on-demand to the location where they use it most.

To make the transition seamless, Surefoot Mountain Club members can create an account on our website and enter the promo code SUREFOOTMC to receive a 10% discount on Medium and Large plans. They can then schedule a pickup and upcoming trips using the Rocket Closet Ski app.

Additionally, this collaboration includes discounts for Surefoot employees at Rocket Closet, a continued commitment to planting a tree for every item in storage.

"We are honored to carry the torch on the legacy of the Surefoot Mountain Club in making ski travel easy and empowering skiers to save their energy and tricks for the mountain," said Adrian Aguirre-Palme Co-founder and CEO of Rocket Closet.

For more information on this collaboration, please visit our website at rocketcloset.com/surefootmc.

About Surefoot: the manufacturer of the world's most comfortable ski boots, is known for its exceptional boot fitting services. Surefoot Inc, has over 26 locations in 6 countries and 2 continents. https://www.surefoot.com

Story continues

About Rocket Closet: Rocket Closet Inc currently services 13 ski towns in Colorado, Utah and British Columbia. https://www.rocketcloset.com/

Call us: 970-743-9996

Press Contact:

Hussein Arellano

970-743-9996

http://www.rocketcloset.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-valet-ski-storage-provider-rocket-closet-teams-up-with-surefoot-for-hassle-free-travel-301782232.html

SOURCE Rocket Closet