Premikati Receives SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success - Midmarket

·2 min read

Award presented at SAP Spend Connect Live 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premikati announced it received an SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sales Success - Midmarket. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

"Premikati is excited to be recognized again this year by SAP for excellence in the Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network space," says Marisol Buczynski-Buchanan, Premikati's CEO. "We have an exceptional team that focuses on rapidly driving value for our customers in both the Midmarket and Large Enterprise spaces. Named a finalist in 2019, 2020, and 2021 for the SAP Pinnacle Awards, this is our fourth consecutive year being recognized by SAP – with this year marking our first win – and we don't intend to break the streak!"

Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"Partners are critical to the SAP ecosystem and this award recognizes their contributions and hard-earned success," says Claus Gruenewald, SAP's Global Head – Partner Business, Intelligent Spend and Business Network. "I want to congratulate Premikati on what they've helped both our organizations achieve over the past year and wish them a good time celebrating this win."

"Premikati has a key focus on utilizing SAP Ariba® solutions to address challenges of rapidly growing companies, particularly those owned by Private Equity. By helping to institute best practices in Procurement, Accounts Payable, and Vendor Management, we help companies to focus on removing barriers to growth such as manual processes and lack of data," said Marisol. "As an example, Premikati has been working for the last 18 months with a leading Dental Support Organization supporting more than 2400 offices to solve a critical issue around invoice reconciliation and taking them to 95% touchless invoicing."

Premikati received its award during SAP Spend Connect Live 2022, SAP's premier spend management user conference, bringing together procurement, external workforce, supply chain, and travel and expense solutions.

About Premikati

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

SOURCE Premikati, Inc.

SOURCE Premikati, Inc.

