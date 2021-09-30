Premium Service Brands Adds Handyman Franchise House Doctors to Its Thriving Roster; Second Acquisition in Two Weeks

Following the acquisition of The Grout Medic on September 17, House Doctors will be the ninth brand joining the Premium Service Brands family, with all current Handyman Pro franchisees transitioning into the House Doctors system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-brand home services franchisor Premium Service Brands has announced the acquisition of 36-unit handyman franchise House Doctors . The franchise, which was previously owned and operated by Saltire Brands, LLC, will join Premium Service Brands' impressive roster of integrated home service concepts that includes kitchen-remodeling brand Kitchen Wise , painting brand 360° Painting , cleaning brand Maid Right , outdoor surface cleaning brand Renew Crew , home-repair brand Handyman Pro , junk removal franchise Rubbish Works , garage-door services brand ProLift Garage Doors and recently-acquired tile and grout cleaning franchise The Grout Medic .

(PRNewsfoto/Premium Service Brands)

Premium Service Brands franchisees are being given more concepts to choose from than ever before.

"House Doctors is an innovative and constantly-evolving home-services provider with qualified and passionate owners all over the country," said Jim Hunter, CEO of House Doctor, who will remain on the team to assist with the transition of House Doctors to Premium Service Brands. "Teaming up with Premium Service Brands, the leading home services name in North America, is an incredibly exciting moment for the brand and the franchisees. The robust support provided by Premium Service Brands' multi-brand system will allow House Doctors to continue growing its infrastructure with high-quality service for customers and well-positioned business ownership opportunities for franchisees."

Founded in 1995, House Doctors has been helping homeowners with home repair and light remodeling projects for over 25 years, as well as providing franchisees with a simplified, home-based business model. According to Premium Service Brands CEO Paul Flick, the brand is the perfect complement to Premium Service Brands' existing portfolio of franchises and will help connect customer bases and increase referrals between brands.

Story continues

And this year, Premium Service Brands franchisees are being given more concepts to choose from than ever before. House Doctors marks the second acquisition in the last two weeks for the multi-brand franchisor, who recently announced the addition of 63-unit tile and grout cleaning franchise The Grout Medic. PSB also acquired junk removal franchise Rubbish Works in late 2020.

ABOUT PREMIUM SERVICE BRANDS:

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is the leader in home services franchise opportunities. More on franchising opportunities at: https://www.premiumservicebrands.com/.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-service-brands-adds-handyman-franchise-house-doctors-to-its-thriving-roster-second-acquisition-in-two-weeks-301389385.html

SOURCE Premium Service Brands