Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2022 Annual Meeting Results
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2022. A total of 33,396,451 Common Shares or 74.549% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
Sean Cheah
98.13%
Johnny Ciampi
97.54%
Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.
99.77%
Bruce Hodge
97.51%
Kathleen Keller-Hobson
89.93%
Hugh McKinnon
96.68%
George Paleologou
98.39%
Mary Wagner
99.94%
Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 96.43% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.
APPENDIX "A"
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
May 5, 2022
Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
Matters Voted Upon
1.
To fix the number of Directors to be elected
33,047,940 ( 99.33%)
For
Against
2. (a)
To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the Corporation.
32,647,070 ( 98.13%)
For
623,300 ( 1.87%)
Withheld
(b)
To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the Corporation.
32,452,087 ( 97.54%)
For
Withheld
(c)
To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a Director of the Corporation.
33,192,459 ( 99.77%)
For
Withheld
(d)
To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the Corporation.
32,441,387 ( 97.51%)
For
Withheld
(e)
To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the Corporation.
29,919,545 ( 89.93%)
For
3,350,825 ( 10.07%)
Withheld
(f)
To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of the Corporation.
32,166,437 ( 96.68%)
For
1,103,933 ( 3.32%)
Withheld
(g)
To elect George Paleologou as a Director of the Corporation.
32,733,985 ( 98.39%)
For
536,385 ( 1.61%)
Withheld
(h)
To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the Corporation.
33,250,009 ( 99.94%)
For
20,361 ( 0.06%)
Withheld
3.
To approve the appointment of
of the Corporation for the ensuing year,
and to authorize the Directors of the
Corporation to fix the remuneration
of such Auditors.
32,831,774 ( 98.32%)
For
560,018 ( 1.68%)
Withheld
4.
To approve the Corporation's approach
to executive compensation.
32,082,653 ( 96.43%)
For
1,187,717 ( 3.57%)
Against
SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
