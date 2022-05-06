Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2022 Annual Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2022. A total of 33,396,451 Common Shares or 74.549% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah 98.13% Johnny Ciampi 97.54% Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. 99.77% Bruce Hodge 97.51% Kathleen Keller-Hobson 89.93% Hugh McKinnon 96.68% George Paleologou 98.39% Mary Wagner 99.94%





Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 96.43% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

APPENDIX "A"

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")

May 5, 2022

Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1. To fix the number of Directors to be elected

at the Meeting at not more than eight (8). 33,047,940 ( 99.33%) For

222,430 ( 0.67%) Against 2. (a) To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the Corporation. 32,647,070 ( 98.13%) For 623,300 ( 1.87%) Withheld (b) To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the Corporation. 32,452,087 ( 97.54%) For

818,283 ( 2.46%) Withheld (c) To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a Director of the Corporation. 33,192,459 ( 99.77%) For

77,911 ( 0.23%) Withheld (d) To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the Corporation. 32,441,387 ( 97.51%) For

828,983 ( 2.49%) Withheld (e) To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the Corporation. 29,919,545 ( 89.93%) For 3,350,825 ( 10.07%) Withheld (f) To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of the Corporation. 32,166,437 ( 96.68%) For 1,103,933 ( 3.32%) Withheld (g) To elect George Paleologou as a Director of the Corporation. 32,733,985 ( 98.39%) For 536,385 ( 1.61%) Withheld (h) To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the Corporation. 33,250,009 ( 99.94%) For 20,361 ( 0.06%) Withheld 3. To approve the appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize the Directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of such Auditors. 32,831,774 ( 98.32%) For 560,018 ( 1.68%) Withheld 4. To approve the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. 32,082,653 ( 96.43%) For 1,187,717 ( 3.57%) Against

