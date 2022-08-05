U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.25
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,749.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,332.50
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.50
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.25
    -0.29 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.75
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1920
    +0.1760 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,421.91
    +519.32 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.09
    +11.46 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, TWO ACQUISITIONS AND DECLARES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRBZF
Cision

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2022.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record second quarter revenue of $1.52 billion representing a 23.1%, or $285.2 million, increase as compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • Record second quarter adjusted EBITDA1 of $130.8 million representing a 16.6%, or $18.6 million, increase as compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • Record second quarter adjusted EPS1 of $1.38 per share representing a 12.2%, or $0.15 per share, increase as compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • The Company increased its 2022 revenue guidance range to $5.75 billion to $6.0 billion and maintained its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $510.0 million to $530.0 million

  • Clearwater Seafoods generated record second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million and earnings before distributions to shareholders of $10.7 million

  • The Company announced the acquisitions of King's Command, an Ohio based cooked protein manufacturer, and Golden Valley Farms, an Ontario based deli meats manufacturer

  • The Company declared a dividend of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2022

1

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations and explanations for all non-IFRS measures are included in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results today at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. EDT). An investor presentation that will be referenced on the conference call is available here or on the Company's website at www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

Access to the call may be obtained by calling the operator at (416) 764-8646 or (888) 396-8049 (Conference ID: 94465746) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available through to 10:30 a.m. eastern time on September 5, 2022 at (416) 764-8692 or (877) 674-7070 (passcode: 465746#). Alternatively, a recording of the conference call will be available at the Company's website at www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In millions of dollars except per share amounts and ratios)




13 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

13 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

26 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

26 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

Revenue



1,519.9

1,234.7

2,771.1

2,244.5

Adjusted EBITDA1



130.8

112.2

226.6

194.7

Earnings



63.3

28.0

85.7

47.8

EPS



1.42

0.65

1.92

1.10

Adjusted earnings1



61.5

53.5

100.9

84.8

Adjusted EPS1



1.38

1.23

2.26

1.95




Trailing Four Quarters Ended




Jun 25,

2022

Jun 26,

2021

Free cash flow1



276.3

238.4

Free cash flow per share



6.27

5.79

Declared dividends



118.8

104.0

Declared dividend per share



2.67

2.425

Payout ratio1



43.0 %

43.6 %

1

Reconciliations for all non-IFRS measures are included in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this press release.

"We are finally seeing tangible signs of a return to more normal market conditions after over two years of pandemic driven challenges and disruptions," said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO. "The second quarter was, however, not without headwinds and operational issues, but despite these we once again generated record sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and free cash flow per share.

"Our protein group of businesses was impacted particularly hard this quarter. Poor spring weather, less retail featuring (which was done to mitigate the margin impact of record increases in input costs while higher selling prices were being implemented), labor issues, a shift in consumer spending from the retail channel to the foodservice channel and acute price inflation combined to create a very difficult sales environment. The good news is that most of these challenges are temporary, and the group is already generating improved growth and operational performance in the third quarter. Furthermore, our results for the quarter again demonstrated the strength of our diversification strategies as we were still able to generate net organic volume growth as our foodservice focused businesses benefited from some of the challenges faced by our protein group of businesses.

"As the economic environment stabilizes, and labor and global supply chains continue to normalize, we expect to see a strong acceleration in our performance based on the investments we have made and initiatives we have implemented over the last several years," added Mr. Paleologou.

"Throughout the chaos caused by the pandemic, we maintained our focus on the long-term and continued to invest in our people and businesses. This past quarter was no different with us making $133.5 million in new capital allocation decisions, including the acquisitions of King's Command and Golden Valley Farms. Both of these businesses will play a significant role in supporting our organic growth initiatives as they provide us with much needed capacity solutions in two very exciting growth categories, namely cooked protein and dry cured meats.

"Looking forward, we are now positioned to exceed our 2023 objectives of $6.0 billion in sales and $600 million in adjusted EBITDA and to achieve our longer-term goal of being one of North America's leading specialty foods companies. In addition, we continue to enjoy a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities that spans all our platforms and provides us with the ability to further accelerate our growth," said Mr. Paleologou.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 DIVIDEND

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2022, which will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Unless indicated otherwise in writing at or before the time the dividend is paid, each dividend paid by the Company in 2022 or a subsequent year is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Enhanced Dividend Tax Credit System.

ABOUT PREMIUM BRANDS

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Company reports on two reportable segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution, as well as non-segmented investment income and corporate costs (Corporate). The Specialty Foods segment consists of the Company's specialty food manufacturing businesses while the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the Company's differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses as well as certain seafood processing businesses. Investment income includes interest and management fees generated from the Company's businesses that are accounted for using the equity method.

Revenue

(in millions of dollars except percentages)


13 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(1)

13 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(1)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(1)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(1)

Revenue by segment:









Specialty Foods

929.3

61.1 %

775.4

62.8 %

1,718.5

62.0 %

1,431.3

63.8 %

Premium Food Distribution

590.6

38.9 %

459.3

37.2 %

1,052.6

38.0 %

813.2

36.2 %

Consolidated

1,519.9

100.0 %

1,234.7

100.0 %

2,771.1

100.0 %

2,244.5

100.0 %


(1)

Expressed as a percentage of consolidated revenue.

Specialty Foods' (SF) revenue for the quarter increased by $153.9 million or 19.8% primarily due to: (i) selling price inflation of $88.7 million, which was driven by increases implemented in reaction to inflationary pressures across a broad range of costs; (ii) business acquisitions, which accounted for $51.7 million of SF's growth; and (iii) a $17.4 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by SF's U.S. based businesses due to a weaker Canadian dollar – approximately 50.0% of SF's revenue for the quarter was generated by these businesses. These factors were partially offset by organic volume contraction of $3.9 million or 0.5%.

SF's lack of organic volume growth was primarily due to: (i) reduced branded protein sales resulting from a range of challenges including poor spring weather across most of Canada, less featuring (which was done to mitigate the margin impact of record increases in input costs while higher selling prices are being implemented), consumer spending shifting from retail to foodservice and price related demand destruction in certain limited product categories (primarily beef jerky); and (ii) higher customer order short shipments resulting from the reconfiguration of SF's Phoenix sandwich plant's labor force, which is being done to maximize the plant's potential capacity but during the transition is negatively impacting its capacity – normalizing for the higher customer order short shipments, SF's organic volume growth rate (OVGR) is 2.2%.

SF's revenue for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $287.2 million or 20.1% primarily due to: (i) selling price inflation of $155.3 million; (ii) business acquisitions, which accounted for $92.0 million of the increase; (iii) organic volume growth of $24.0 million representing an OVGR of 4.3%; and (iv) a $15.9 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by the Company's U.S. based businesses.

Premium Food Distribution's (PFD) revenue for the quarter increased by $131.3 million or 28.6% due to: (i) business acquisitions, which accounted for $62.4 million of PFD's growth; (ii) selling price inflation of $45.7 million, which was driven by increases implemented in reaction to inflationary pressures across a broad range of costs; (iii) organic volume growth of $20.5 million representing an OVGR of 4.4%; and (iv) a $2.7 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by SF's U.S. based businesses due to a weaker Canadian dollar.

PFD's OVGR of 4.4% was primarily due to a recovery in its foodservice and cruise line sales post the lifting of pandemic related restrictions. This was partially offset by: (i) the ongoing development of PFD's processed lobster strategies that resulted in additional inventory being created for the back half of 2022 and correspondingly less trading of live lobsters in the quarter; (ii) less featuring by retailers and restaurants of premium seafood products because of record high prices; and (iii) reduced exports of lobsters to China resulting from pandemic related shutdowns in that country and a lack of air transport capacity.

PFD's revenue for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $239.4 million or 29.4% primarily due to: (i) business acquisitions, which accounted for $115.4 million of the increase; (ii) selling price inflation of $101.8 million; (iii) organic volume growth of $19.7 million representing an OVGR of 2.4%; and (iv) a $2.5 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by the Company's U.S. based businesses.

Gross Profit

(in millions of dollars except percentages)


13 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(1)

13 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(1)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(1)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(1)

Gross profit by segment:









Specialty Foods

191.2

20.6 %

158.1

20.4 %

354.1

20.6 %

299.3

20.9 %

Premium Food Distribution

85.9

14.5 %

74.9

16.3 %

149.8

14.2 %

127.1

15.6 %

Consolidated

277.1

18.2 %

233.0

18.9 %

503.9

18.2 %

426.4

19.0 %


(1) Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.

SF's gross profit as a percentage of its revenue (gross margin) for the quarter increased by 20 basis points primarily due to: (i) sales mix changes; and (ii) recent business acquisitions generating higher average gross margins. These factors were partially offset by: (i) retailer notice-period requirements which delayed the implementation of selling price increases being put through to address inflation across a broad range of costs including raw materials, wages and freight – adjusting for a full quarter's impact of price increases implemented during the quarter, SF's normalized gross margin is approximately 21.6%; and (ii) additional outside storage costs associated with higher inventory levels – SF's higher inventory levels are expected (see Forward Looking Statements) to partially reverse in the second half of 2022.

SF's gross margin for the first two quarters of 2022 decreased by 30 basis points primarily due to: (i) retailer notice-period related delays – adjusting for the full half year's impact of price increases implemented in the first two quarters of 2022, SF's normalized gross margin is approximately 21.9%; and (ii) additional outside storage costs. These factors were partially offset by: (i) sales mix changes and sales leveraging associated with SF's organic growth; and (ii) recent business acquisitions generating higher average gross margins.

PFD's gross margin for the quarter and for the first two quarters of 2022 decreased by 180 basis points and 140 basis points, respectively, primarily due to: (i) lower than normal margins on lobster products due to unusually volatile market prices and sales mix changes associated with reduced exports to China; (ii) significantly higher costs for a broad range of inputs including procured products, raw materials, freight and wages – PFD was able to offset these increases by raising its selling prices (in general, PFD's businesses have much more dynamic pricing structures relative to SF's businesses) but did not maintain the same margin percentage due to a variety of factors including temporarily providing its customers with time to adapt to the higher price environment and a portion of its business being structured on a cost-plus basis; and (iii) lower average gross margins on recent business acquisitions. These factors were partially offset by sales leveraging associated with PFD's organic growth.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

(in millions of dollars except percentages)


13 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(1)

13 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(1)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(1)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(1)

SG&A by segment:









Specialty Foods

107.0

11.5 %

88.4

11.4 %

203.3

11.8 %

168.9

11.8 %

Premium Food Distribution

48.3

8.2 %

40.9

8.9 %

91.9

8.7 %

76.0

9.3 %

Corporate

6.1


5.8


12.0


11.2


Consolidated

161.4

10.6 %

135.1

10.9 %

307.2

11.1 %

256.1

11.4 %


(1)

Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.

SF's SG&A for the quarter and for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $18.6 million and $34.4 million, respectively, primarily due to: (i) freight and wage inflation; (ii) business acquisitions; and (iii) a variety of additional infrastructure investments made to support the segment's long-term growth objectives. These factors were partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation accruals.

PFD's SG&A for the quarter and for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $7.4 million and $15.9 million, respectively, primarily due to: (i) freight and wage inflation; and (ii) business acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(in millions of dollars except percentages)


13 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(2)

13 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(2)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

%

(2)

26 weeks

ended

Jun 26,

2021

%

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA by segment:









Specialty Foods

84.2

9.1 %

69.7

9.0 %

150.8

8.8 %

130.4

9.1 %

Premium Food Distribution

37.6

6.4 %

34.0

7.4 %

57.9

5.5 %

51.1

6.3 %

Corporate

(6.1)


(5.8)


(12.0)


(11.2)


Interest Income from Investments

15.1


14.3


29.9


24.4


Consolidated

130.8

8.6 %

112.2

9.1 %

226.6

8.2 %

194.7

8.7 %


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Reconciliation and explanation is included in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section
of this press release

(2)

Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $130.8 million, while being $18.6 million or 16.6% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2021, was at the lower end of its expected range primarily due to: (i) the sales challenges impacting SF, and in particular the poor spring weather across most of Canada; (ii) higher freight inflation and (iii) lower than normal lobster product margins. These factors were partially offset by: (i) lower than projected costs for certain raw materials; and (ii) lower incentive-based compensation accruals.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first two quarters of 2022 of 8.2% was below its long-term annual target of 10% primarily due to: (i) delays in implementing selling prices due to retailer notice-period requirements – adjusting for the full half year's impact of price increases implemented in the first two quarters of 2022, the Company's normalized adjusted EBITDA margin is approximately 9.1%; (ii) the sales challenges impacting SF in the second quarter; and (iii) lower than normal lobster product margins.

Plant Start-up and Restructuring Costs

Plant start-up and restructuring costs consist of expenses associated with: (i) the start-up of new production capacity; (ii) the reconfiguration of existing capacity to gain efficiencies and/or additional capacity; and/or (iii) the restructuring of a business to improve its profitability. The Company expects (see Forward Looking Statements) these investments to result in improvements in its future earnings and cash flows.

During the first two quarters of 2022, the Company incurred $5.3 million in plant start-up and restructuring costs relating to a variety of projects, including a 42,000 square foot expansion of its artisan bakery in British Columbia, a 26,000 square foot expansion of its meat snack production facility in Ontario, installation of fully automated sandwich production lines in its plants in Arizona and Nevada, installation of new packaging technology at its sandwich production facility in Mississippi, and installation of new freezing technology at its lobster processing facility in Maine.

Equity Earnings (Loss) in Investment in Associates

Equity earnings (loss) in investment in associates includes the Company's proportionate share of the earnings and losses of its investments in associates.

(in millions of dollars)

13 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

13 weeks

ended

Jul 3,

2021

26 weeks

ended

Jun 25,

2022

26 weeks

ended

Jul 3,

2021

Clearwater:

Sales

133.3

138.9

254.2

232.8

Gross profit

44.4

41.2

82.8

70.7

SG&A

13.1

13.2

26.1

22.6


31.3

28.0

56.7

48.1

Depreciation and amortization

11.3

12.3

22.8

19.9

Interest – senior debt

3.1

2.5

5.4

7.0

Income from investments

1.6

-

2.8

1.4

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

8.5

(4.3)

7.0

(9.4)


6.8

17.5

18.7

29.2

Interest on shareholder debt

12.5

11.6

24.0

20.0

Payments to shareholders

8.5

6.3

17.0

11.7

Acquisition related costs

0.2

0.7

0.2

12.8

Closing risk fee paid to Premium Brands

-

-

-

2.4

Income tax expense (recovery)

(1.6)

(3.6)

(1.1)

(3.2)

Earnings (loss)

(12.8)

2.5

(21.4)

(14.5)

Pre-close earnings (loss) (1)

-

-

-

(4.3)


(12.8)

2.5

(21.4)

(10.2)

Ownership

50.0 %

50.0 %

50.0 %

50.0 %

Clearwater net equity earnings (loss)

(6.4)

1.2

(10.7)

(5.1)

Other net equity earnings (loss)

(0.4)

(0.1)

(1.0)

0.2

Equity earnings (loss) in investment in associates

(6.8)

1.1

(11.7)

(4.9)



(1)

Amount relates to Clearwater earnings prior to acquisition on January 25, 2021 and acquisition-related adjustments not included in Company's equity loss in investments in associates.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (Clearwater)

Clearwater's sales for the quarter decreased by 4.0% or $5.6 million primarily due to: (i) lower snow crab volumes as Clearwater held back sales while it waits for prices to stabilize – pricing in the snow crab market was very volatile in the quarter due to a range of factors including: (a) higher than normal retail channel inventories carried over from the first quarter; (b) unusual geopolitical factors that lead to a large amount of product being imported into North America earlier in the year; and (c) strong spring landings in Atlantic Canada; and (ii) a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the Yen, GBP and Euro. These factors were partially offset by strong pricing for Clearwater's core harvested species (scallops, clams and frozen at sea shrimp) driven by: (i) strength in various global markets resulting from increased travel and foodservice activity as pandemic related restrictions were lifted; and (ii) the differentiated premium nature of Clearwater's products.

Clearwater's gross margin for the quarter increased by 360 basis points primarily due to: (i) the strong pricing environment for Clearwater's core harvested species; and (ii) changes in sales mix resulting from lower snow crab sales. These factors were partially offset by: (i) general cost inflation; and (ii) the reclassification of certain costs from SG&A.

Clearwater's SG&A for the quarter was relatively flat as the decrease resulting from the reclassification of certain costs to cost of sales was offset by: (i) discretionary promotional activity and travel returning to pre-pandemic levels; (ii) wage inflation; and (iii) elimination of pandemic related subsidies.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

See Forward Looking Statements for a discussion of the risks and assumptions associated with forward looking statements.

2022

(in millions of dollars)

Bottom of Range

Top of Range

Previous revenue guidance

5,600.0

5,850.0

Revised revenue guidance

5,750.0

6,000.0

Adjusted EBITDA guidance (unchanged)

510.0

530.0

The Company is increasing its revenue guidance for 2022 (see Forward Looking Statements) based on: (i) the acquisitions of King's Command and Golden Valley Farms; and (ii) a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which results in the favorable translation of the Company's U.S. based businesses' revenue. These factors are expected to be partially offset by: (i) lower-than-expected sales of branded protein products as a result of the factors impacting SF's sales in the second quarter, some of which are projected to continue into the second half of the year; and (ii) lower lobster selling prices as a result of a variety of factors including pandemic related demand destruction (particularly in China) and strong spring landings in the Canadian east coast fishery.

While the Company is maintaining its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022, it is assigning a higher probability to being at the lower end of its range based on: (i) reduced sales of higher margin branded protein products; (ii) a reduced likelihood of the cost of certain raw materials moderating in the back half of the year; and (iii) higher than originally anticipated freight inflation (see Forward Looking Statements). Furthermore, due to the Company's acquisitions of King's Command and Golden Valley Farms being based on medium to long-term capacity solutions, these businesses are expected to generate only nominal adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

The Company's revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges do not incorporate any amounts for potential future acquisitions and are based on a range of assumptions (see Forward Looking Statements) including: (i) economic conditions in Canada and the U.S. remaining relatively stable; (ii) the average cost of the basket of procured products and raw materials purchased by the Company stabilizing at current levels; (iii) global supply chains continuing to normalize; and (iv) the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar stabilizing at current levels.

5 Year Plan

The Company continues to make solid progress on the execution of its growth and value creation strategies and is confident (see Forward Looking Statements) that it will exceed its five-year targets set in 2018 of $6 billion in sales and $600 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2023.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions of Canadian dollars)






Jun 25,

2022

Dec 25,

2021

Jun 26,

2021

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

13.8

16.5

24.2

Accounts receivable

617.5

521.7

453.3

Inventories

836.2

645.2

483.0

Prepaid expenses and other assets

29.9

28.6

25.5


1,497.4

1,212.0

986.0





Capital assets

772.7

617.3

558.6

Right of use assets

471.6

464.5

433.8

Intangible assets

558.7

526.3

507.9

Goodwill

1,033.3

1,001.2

859.9

Investments in and advances to associates

555.9

568.8

576.1

Other assets

21.8

18.8

15.6






4,911.4

4,408.9

3,937.9





Current liabilities:




Cheques outstanding

19.1

18.7

21.9

Bank indebtedness

14.1

16.3

1.0

Dividends payable

31.4

28.4

27.7

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

448.9

445.5

403.3

Current portion of puttable interest in subsidiaries

26.4

27.1

27.8

Current portion of long-term debt

4.3

4.6

7.1

Current portion of lease obligations

38.3

32.9

28.0

Current portion of provisions

9.6

7.7

11.2


592.1

581.2

528.0





Long-term debt

1,374.6

1,074.0

780.8

Lease obligations

484.5

477.4

449.3

Puttable interest in subsidiaries

11.4

-

-

Deferred revenue

2.8

2.8

3.7

Provisions

62.4

63.4

61.2

Deferred income taxes

114.9

105.2

92.3


2,642.7

2,304.0

1,915.3





Convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

475.8

331.0

452.1





Equity attributable to shareholders:




Retained earnings

58.6

35.6

3.6

Share capital

1,712.4

1,713.3

1,563.6

Reserves

21.9

25.0

3.3


1,792.9

1,773.9

1,570.5





Recommended Stories

  • Roundtable: Are new city business grants moving Galesburg forward?

    Do you see Galesburg's creation of grants to encourage minority and women- owned businesses, south side businesses, and urban agriculture as progress?

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid a second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo FInance's Allie Canal breaks down second-quarter earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Tesla shareholders set to vote on 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to expect at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • Doximity (DOCS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Doximity (DOCS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 27.27% and 1.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 10.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock is Delivering Surprisingly Fast Growth

    Energy Transfer operates one of the most diversified midstream businesses in the energy sector. The catalyst was the company's acquisition of Enable Midstream last December. Enable Midstream added an incremental $369 million of earnings in the period.

  • GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • DraftKings Stock Surges as Online Betting Company Boosts Revenue Outlook

    Shares of DraftKings were soaring Friday after the online sports betting platform lifted its financial forecast despite a gloomy macro environment. For the full year, DraftKings (ticker: DKNG) now expects revenue of between $2.08 billion and $2.18 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, ranging from negative $765 million to negative $835 million. DraftKings earlier had projected revenue of $2.05 billion to $2.17 billion and adjusted Ebitda of negative $810 million to negative $910 million.

  • Southwestern Energy (SWN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Southwestern Energy (SWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.45% and 129.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Suncor Energy quarterly profit surges, plans to divest assets

    (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc posted an over fourfold jump in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the oil producer benefited from a rally in commodity prices, and floated plans to divest assets and slim down its portfolio. Suncor, Canada's third-largest oil producer, said it has signed a deal to divest its Norway assets for about $410 million, and has also begun a sale process for its entire UK business after receiving interest. The Calgary, Alberta-based firm had reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management last month.

  • What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q2 Earnings?

    Palantir's second-quarter 2022 revenues are expected to have increased year over year.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • Here's Why Apple Has Me Nervous About the Stock Market

    Real Money readers may remember a story I wrote about Costco on July 26 where I discussed a possible rising wedge pattern. Today I noticed the same chart pattern on shares of Apple and this is making me a very nervous long in the stock market because of AAPL's weighting in various index funds.

  • Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • 12 Best Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best healthcare stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and head on to the top stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now. Healthcare stocks are proving to be resilient in the […]

  • Block reports 34% drop in Cash App bitcoin revenue, takes $36M bitcoin loss in Q2

    Block reported a slowdown in revenue related to its bitcoin business and took a $36 million charge on a decline in the value of its bitcoin holdings.

  • Is Uber Technologies Stock a Buy Now?

    Share prices of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) surged 19% on Aug. 2 after the ride-hailing and delivery service posted second-quarter results. Its revenue soared 105% year over year to $8.1 billion, beating analysts' expectations by $700 million.

  • Opko Health (OPK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 04, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and welcome to the OPKO Health's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call.