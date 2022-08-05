PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, TWO ACQUISITIONS AND DECLARES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND

Cision

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2022.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Record second quarter revenue of $1.52 billion representing a 23.1%, or $285.2 million, increase as compared to the second quarter of 2021

Record second quarter adjusted EBITDA 1 of $130.8 million representing a 16.6%, or $18.6 million, increase as compared to the second quarter of 2021

Record second quarter adjusted EPS 1 of $1.38 per share representing a 12.2%, or $0.15 per share, increase as compared to the second quarter of 2021

The Company increased its 2022 revenue guidance range to $5.75 billion to $6.0 billion and maintained its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $510.0 million to $530.0 million

Clearwater Seafoods generated record second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million and earnings before distributions to shareholders of $10.7 million

The Company announced the acquisitions of King's Command, an Ohio based cooked protein manufacturer, and Golden Valley Farms, an Ontario based deli meats manufacturer

The Company declared a dividend of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2022

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations and explanations for all non-IFRS measures are included in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results today at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. EDT). An investor presentation that will be referenced on the conference call is available here or on the Company's website at www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

Access to the call may be obtained by calling the operator at (416) 764-8646 or (888) 396-8049 (Conference ID: 94465746) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available through to 10:30 a.m. eastern time on September 5, 2022 at (416) 764-8692 or (877) 674-7070 (passcode: 465746#). Alternatively, a recording of the conference call will be available at the Company's website at www.premiumbrandsholdings.com .

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In millions of dollars except per share amounts and ratios)







13 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 13 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 26 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 26 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 Revenue



1,519.9 1,234.7 2,771.1 2,244.5 Adjusted EBITDA1



130.8 112.2 226.6 194.7 Earnings



63.3 28.0 85.7 47.8 EPS



1.42 0.65 1.92 1.10 Adjusted earnings1



61.5 53.5 100.9 84.8 Adjusted EPS1



1.38 1.23 2.26 1.95







Trailing Four Quarters Ended





Jun 25, 2022 Jun 26, 2021 Free cash flow1



276.3 238.4 Free cash flow per share



6.27 5.79 Declared dividends



118.8 104.0 Declared dividend per share



2.67 2.425 Payout ratio1



43.0 % 43.6 %

1 Reconciliations for all non-IFRS measures are included in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this press release.

"We are finally seeing tangible signs of a return to more normal market conditions after over two years of pandemic driven challenges and disruptions," said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO. "The second quarter was, however, not without headwinds and operational issues, but despite these we once again generated record sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and free cash flow per share.

"Our protein group of businesses was impacted particularly hard this quarter. Poor spring weather, less retail featuring (which was done to mitigate the margin impact of record increases in input costs while higher selling prices were being implemented), labor issues, a shift in consumer spending from the retail channel to the foodservice channel and acute price inflation combined to create a very difficult sales environment. The good news is that most of these challenges are temporary, and the group is already generating improved growth and operational performance in the third quarter. Furthermore, our results for the quarter again demonstrated the strength of our diversification strategies as we were still able to generate net organic volume growth as our foodservice focused businesses benefited from some of the challenges faced by our protein group of businesses.

"As the economic environment stabilizes, and labor and global supply chains continue to normalize, we expect to see a strong acceleration in our performance based on the investments we have made and initiatives we have implemented over the last several years," added Mr. Paleologou.

"Throughout the chaos caused by the pandemic, we maintained our focus on the long-term and continued to invest in our people and businesses. This past quarter was no different with us making $133.5 million in new capital allocation decisions, including the acquisitions of King's Command and Golden Valley Farms. Both of these businesses will play a significant role in supporting our organic growth initiatives as they provide us with much needed capacity solutions in two very exciting growth categories, namely cooked protein and dry cured meats.

"Looking forward, we are now positioned to exceed our 2023 objectives of $6.0 billion in sales and $600 million in adjusted EBITDA and to achieve our longer-term goal of being one of North America's leading specialty foods companies. In addition, we continue to enjoy a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities that spans all our platforms and provides us with the ability to further accelerate our growth," said Mr. Paleologou.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 DIVIDEND

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2022, which will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Unless indicated otherwise in writing at or before the time the dividend is paid, each dividend paid by the Company in 2022 or a subsequent year is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Enhanced Dividend Tax Credit System.

ABOUT PREMIUM BRANDS

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Company reports on two reportable segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution, as well as non-segmented investment income and corporate costs (Corporate). The Specialty Foods segment consists of the Company's specialty food manufacturing businesses while the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the Company's differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses as well as certain seafood processing businesses. Investment income includes interest and management fees generated from the Company's businesses that are accounted for using the equity method.

Revenue

(in millions of dollars except percentages)

13 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (1) 13 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (1) 26 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (1) 26 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (1) Revenue by segment:















Specialty Foods 929.3 61.1 % 775.4 62.8 % 1,718.5 62.0 % 1,431.3 63.8 % Premium Food Distribution 590.6 38.9 % 459.3 37.2 % 1,052.6 38.0 % 813.2 36.2 % Consolidated 1,519.9 100.0 % 1,234.7 100.0 % 2,771.1 100.0 % 2,244.5 100.0 %



(1) Expressed as a percentage of consolidated revenue.

Specialty Foods' (SF) revenue for the quarter increased by $153.9 million or 19.8% primarily due to: (i) selling price inflation of $88.7 million, which was driven by increases implemented in reaction to inflationary pressures across a broad range of costs; (ii) business acquisitions, which accounted for $51.7 million of SF's growth; and (iii) a $17.4 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by SF's U.S. based businesses due to a weaker Canadian dollar – approximately 50.0% of SF's revenue for the quarter was generated by these businesses. These factors were partially offset by organic volume contraction of $3.9 million or 0.5%.

SF's lack of organic volume growth was primarily due to: (i) reduced branded protein sales resulting from a range of challenges including poor spring weather across most of Canada, less featuring (which was done to mitigate the margin impact of record increases in input costs while higher selling prices are being implemented), consumer spending shifting from retail to foodservice and price related demand destruction in certain limited product categories (primarily beef jerky); and (ii) higher customer order short shipments resulting from the reconfiguration of SF's Phoenix sandwich plant's labor force, which is being done to maximize the plant's potential capacity but during the transition is negatively impacting its capacity – normalizing for the higher customer order short shipments, SF's organic volume growth rate (OVGR) is 2.2%.

SF's revenue for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $287.2 million or 20.1% primarily due to: (i) selling price inflation of $155.3 million; (ii) business acquisitions, which accounted for $92.0 million of the increase; (iii) organic volume growth of $24.0 million representing an OVGR of 4.3%; and (iv) a $15.9 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by the Company's U.S. based businesses.

Premium Food Distribution's (PFD) revenue for the quarter increased by $131.3 million or 28.6% due to: (i) business acquisitions, which accounted for $62.4 million of PFD's growth; (ii) selling price inflation of $45.7 million, which was driven by increases implemented in reaction to inflationary pressures across a broad range of costs; (iii) organic volume growth of $20.5 million representing an OVGR of 4.4%; and (iv) a $2.7 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by SF's U.S. based businesses due to a weaker Canadian dollar.

PFD's OVGR of 4.4% was primarily due to a recovery in its foodservice and cruise line sales post the lifting of pandemic related restrictions. This was partially offset by: (i) the ongoing development of PFD's processed lobster strategies that resulted in additional inventory being created for the back half of 2022 and correspondingly less trading of live lobsters in the quarter; (ii) less featuring by retailers and restaurants of premium seafood products because of record high prices; and (iii) reduced exports of lobsters to China resulting from pandemic related shutdowns in that country and a lack of air transport capacity.

PFD's revenue for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $239.4 million or 29.4% primarily due to: (i) business acquisitions, which accounted for $115.4 million of the increase; (ii) selling price inflation of $101.8 million; (iii) organic volume growth of $19.7 million representing an OVGR of 2.4%; and (iv) a $2.5 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by the Company's U.S. based businesses.

Gross Profit

(in millions of dollars except percentages)

13 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (1) 13 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (1) 26 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (1) 26 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (1) Gross profit by segment:















Specialty Foods 191.2 20.6 % 158.1 20.4 % 354.1 20.6 % 299.3 20.9 % Premium Food Distribution 85.9 14.5 % 74.9 16.3 % 149.8 14.2 % 127.1 15.6 % Consolidated 277.1 18.2 % 233.0 18.9 % 503.9 18.2 % 426.4 19.0 %



(1) Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.

SF's gross profit as a percentage of its revenue (gross margin) for the quarter increased by 20 basis points primarily due to: (i) sales mix changes; and (ii) recent business acquisitions generating higher average gross margins. These factors were partially offset by: (i) retailer notice-period requirements which delayed the implementation of selling price increases being put through to address inflation across a broad range of costs including raw materials, wages and freight – adjusting for a full quarter's impact of price increases implemented during the quarter, SF's normalized gross margin is approximately 21.6%; and (ii) additional outside storage costs associated with higher inventory levels – SF's higher inventory levels are expected (see Forward Looking Statements) to partially reverse in the second half of 2022.

SF's gross margin for the first two quarters of 2022 decreased by 30 basis points primarily due to: (i) retailer notice-period related delays – adjusting for the full half year's impact of price increases implemented in the first two quarters of 2022, SF's normalized gross margin is approximately 21.9%; and (ii) additional outside storage costs. These factors were partially offset by: (i) sales mix changes and sales leveraging associated with SF's organic growth; and (ii) recent business acquisitions generating higher average gross margins.

PFD's gross margin for the quarter and for the first two quarters of 2022 decreased by 180 basis points and 140 basis points, respectively, primarily due to: (i) lower than normal margins on lobster products due to unusually volatile market prices and sales mix changes associated with reduced exports to China; (ii) significantly higher costs for a broad range of inputs including procured products, raw materials, freight and wages – PFD was able to offset these increases by raising its selling prices (in general, PFD's businesses have much more dynamic pricing structures relative to SF's businesses) but did not maintain the same margin percentage due to a variety of factors including temporarily providing its customers with time to adapt to the higher price environment and a portion of its business being structured on a cost-plus basis; and (iii) lower average gross margins on recent business acquisitions. These factors were partially offset by sales leveraging associated with PFD's organic growth.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

(in millions of dollars except percentages)

13 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (1) 13 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (1) 26 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (1) 26 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (1) SG&A by segment:















SG&A by segment:
Specialty Foods 107.0 11.5 % 88.4 11.4 % 203.3 11.8 % 168.9 11.8 % Premium Food Distribution 48.3 8.2 % 40.9 8.9 % 91.9 8.7 % 76.0 9.3 % Corporate

5.8

12.0

11.2

Consolidated 161.4 10.6 % 135.1 10.9 % 307.2 11.1 % 256.1 11.4 %



(1) Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.

SF's SG&A for the quarter and for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $18.6 million and $34.4 million, respectively, primarily due to: (i) freight and wage inflation; (ii) business acquisitions; and (iii) a variety of additional infrastructure investments made to support the segment's long-term growth objectives. These factors were partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation accruals.

PFD's SG&A for the quarter and for the first two quarters of 2022 increased by $7.4 million and $15.9 million, respectively, primarily due to: (i) freight and wage inflation; and (ii) business acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(in millions of dollars except percentages)

13 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (2) 13 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (2) 26 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 % (2) 26 weeks ended Jun 26, 2021 % (2) Adjusted EBITDA by segment:















Adjusted EBITDA by segment:
Specialty Foods 84.2 9.1 % 69.7 9.0 % 150.8 8.8 % 130.4 9.1 % Premium Food Distribution 37.6 6.4 % 34.0 7.4 % 57.9 5.5 % 51.1 6.3 % Corporate

(5.8)

(12.0)

(11.2)

Interest Income from Investments 15.1

14.3

29.9

24.4

Consolidated 130.8 8.6 % 112.2 9.1 % 226.6 8.2 % 194.7 8.7 %



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Reconciliation and explanation is included in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section

of this press release (2) Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $130.8 million, while being $18.6 million or 16.6% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2021, was at the lower end of its expected range primarily due to: (i) the sales challenges impacting SF, and in particular the poor spring weather across most of Canada; (ii) higher freight inflation and (iii) lower than normal lobster product margins. These factors were partially offset by: (i) lower than projected costs for certain raw materials; and (ii) lower incentive-based compensation accruals.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first two quarters of 2022 of 8.2% was below its long-term annual target of 10% primarily due to: (i) delays in implementing selling prices due to retailer notice-period requirements – adjusting for the full half year's impact of price increases implemented in the first two quarters of 2022, the Company's normalized adjusted EBITDA margin is approximately 9.1%; (ii) the sales challenges impacting SF in the second quarter; and (iii) lower than normal lobster product margins.

Plant Start-up and Restructuring Costs

Plant start-up and restructuring costs consist of expenses associated with: (i) the start-up of new production capacity; (ii) the reconfiguration of existing capacity to gain efficiencies and/or additional capacity; and/or (iii) the restructuring of a business to improve its profitability. The Company expects (see Forward Looking Statements) these investments to result in improvements in its future earnings and cash flows.

During the first two quarters of 2022, the Company incurred $5.3 million in plant start-up and restructuring costs relating to a variety of projects, including a 42,000 square foot expansion of its artisan bakery in British Columbia, a 26,000 square foot expansion of its meat snack production facility in Ontario, installation of fully automated sandwich production lines in its plants in Arizona and Nevada, installation of new packaging technology at its sandwich production facility in Mississippi, and installation of new freezing technology at its lobster processing facility in Maine.

Equity Earnings (Loss) in Investment in Associates

Equity earnings (loss) in investment in associates includes the Company's proportionate share of the earnings and losses of its investments in associates.

(in millions of dollars) 13 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 13 weeks ended Jul 3, 2021 26 weeks ended Jun 25, 2022 26 weeks ended Jul 3, 2021 Clearwater: Sales 133.3 138.9 254.2 232.8 Gross profit 44.4 41.2 82.8 70.7 SG&A 13.1 13.2 26.1 22.6

31.3 28.0 56.7 48.1 Depreciation and amortization 11.3 12.3 22.8 19.9 Interest – senior debt 3.1 2.5 5.4 7.0 Income from investments 1.6 - 2.8 1.4 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 8.5 (4.3) 7.0 (9.4)

6.8 17.5 18.7 29.2 Interest on shareholder debt 12.5 11.6 24.0 20.0 Payments to shareholders 8.5 6.3 17.0 11.7 Acquisition related costs 0.2 0.7 0.2 12.8 Closing risk fee paid to Premium Brands - - - 2.4 Income tax expense (recovery) (1.6) (3.6) (1.1) (3.2) Earnings (loss) (12.8) 2.5 (21.4) (14.5) Pre-close earnings (loss) (1) - - - (4.3)

(12.8) 2.5 (21.4) (10.2) Ownership 50.0 % 50.0 % 50.0 % 50.0 % Clearwater net equity earnings (loss) (6.4) 1.2 (10.7) (5.1) Other net equity earnings (loss) (0.4) (0.1) (1.0) 0.2 Equity earnings (loss) in investment in associates (6.8) 1.1 (11.7) (4.9)





(1) Amount relates to Clearwater earnings prior to acquisition on January 25, 2021 and acquisition-related adjustments not included in Company's equity loss in investments in associates.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (Clearwater)

Clearwater's sales for the quarter decreased by 4.0% or $5.6 million primarily due to: (i) lower snow crab volumes as Clearwater held back sales while it waits for prices to stabilize – pricing in the snow crab market was very volatile in the quarter due to a range of factors including: (a) higher than normal retail channel inventories carried over from the first quarter; (b) unusual geopolitical factors that lead to a large amount of product being imported into North America earlier in the year; and (c) strong spring landings in Atlantic Canada; and (ii) a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the Yen, GBP and Euro. These factors were partially offset by strong pricing for Clearwater's core harvested species (scallops, clams and frozen at sea shrimp) driven by: (i) strength in various global markets resulting from increased travel and foodservice activity as pandemic related restrictions were lifted; and (ii) the differentiated premium nature of Clearwater's products.

Clearwater's gross margin for the quarter increased by 360 basis points primarily due to: (i) the strong pricing environment for Clearwater's core harvested species; and (ii) changes in sales mix resulting from lower snow crab sales. These factors were partially offset by: (i) general cost inflation; and (ii) the reclassification of certain costs from SG&A.

Clearwater's SG&A for the quarter was relatively flat as the decrease resulting from the reclassification of certain costs to cost of sales was offset by: (i) discretionary promotional activity and travel returning to pre-pandemic levels; (ii) wage inflation; and (iii) elimination of pandemic related subsidies.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

See Forward Looking Statements for a discussion of the risks and assumptions associated with forward looking statements.

2022

(in millions of dollars) Bottom of Range Top of Range Previous revenue guidance 5,600.0 5,850.0 Revised revenue guidance 5,750.0 6,000.0 Adjusted EBITDA guidance (unchanged) 510.0 530.0

The Company is increasing its revenue guidance for 2022 (see Forward Looking Statements) based on: (i) the acquisitions of King's Command and Golden Valley Farms; and (ii) a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which results in the favorable translation of the Company's U.S. based businesses' revenue. These factors are expected to be partially offset by: (i) lower-than-expected sales of branded protein products as a result of the factors impacting SF's sales in the second quarter, some of which are projected to continue into the second half of the year; and (ii) lower lobster selling prices as a result of a variety of factors including pandemic related demand destruction (particularly in China) and strong spring landings in the Canadian east coast fishery.

While the Company is maintaining its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022, it is assigning a higher probability to being at the lower end of its range based on: (i) reduced sales of higher margin branded protein products; (ii) a reduced likelihood of the cost of certain raw materials moderating in the back half of the year; and (iii) higher than originally anticipated freight inflation (see Forward Looking Statements). Furthermore, due to the Company's acquisitions of King's Command and Golden Valley Farms being based on medium to long-term capacity solutions, these businesses are expected to generate only nominal adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

The Company's revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges do not incorporate any amounts for potential future acquisitions and are based on a range of assumptions (see Forward Looking Statements) including: (i) economic conditions in Canada and the U.S. remaining relatively stable; (ii) the average cost of the basket of procured products and raw materials purchased by the Company stabilizing at current levels; (iii) global supply chains continuing to normalize; and (iv) the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar stabilizing at current levels.

5 Year Plan

The Company continues to make solid progress on the execution of its growth and value creation strategies and is confident (see Forward Looking Statements) that it will exceed its five-year targets set in 2018 of $6 billion in sales and $600 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2023.