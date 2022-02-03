U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

Premium Cosmetics Market - Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG & Coty Inc. |Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2024 |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium cosmetics market is set to grow by USD 44.2 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the premium cosmetics market - Get a FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Few Companies Mentioned with key Offerings

The premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The premium cosmetics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • Amway Corp. - The company offers premium beauty cosmetic products through the brand Artistry.

  • Beiersdorf AG - The company offers anti-aging luxury skincare products under the brand La Prairie.

  • Coty Inc. - The company offers premium cosmetic products through its Luxury business segment, under brands Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Tiffany and Co, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Davidoff, Burberry and Miu Miu, Lancaster, and philosophy.

  • L'Oréal SA - The company sells premium cosmetics products across different segments such as skin care, hair care, fragrances, and others under brands such as Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Shu Uemura, Yue Sai, Clarisonic, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Cacharel, Maison Margiela, LOreal Professionnel, Kerastas, and others.

  • LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton - The company offers premium brand perfumes and cosmetics through its brand Sephora.

  • To know about all major vendors with their offerings - Click here!

The premium cosmetics market covers the following areas:

Premium cosmetics market - Driver & challenge

The premium cosmetics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension. However, Multichannel marketing may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This premium cosmetics market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Premium cosmetics market - Segmentation

The premium cosmetics market analysis includes distribution channel segment, product segment, and geography landscape. Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

  • 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The premium cosmetics market share growth by the online distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various regions & segments - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -
Natural Cosmetics Market -The natural cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 56.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.65%. Download a free sample now!

Herbal Cosmetics Market -The herbal cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 24.84 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. Download a free sample now!

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 44.2 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.25

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

China and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Natura &Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement

  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amway Corp.

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Coty Inc.

  • L'Oréal SA

  • LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

  • Natura &Co.

  • Revlon Inc.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • The Estée Lauder Co. Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-cosmetics-market---evolving-opportunities-with-amway-corp-beiersdorf-ag--coty-inc-market-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-by-2024-17000-technavio-reports-301473883.html

SOURCE Technavio

