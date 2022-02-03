Premium Cosmetics Market - Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG & Coty Inc. |Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2024 |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium cosmetics market is set to grow by USD 44.2 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Few Companies Mentioned with key Offerings
The premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The premium cosmetics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Amway Corp. - The company offers premium beauty cosmetic products through the brand Artistry.
Beiersdorf AG - The company offers anti-aging luxury skincare products under the brand La Prairie.
Coty Inc. - The company offers premium cosmetic products through its Luxury business segment, under brands Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Tiffany and Co, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Davidoff, Burberry and Miu Miu, Lancaster, and philosophy.
L'Oréal SA - The company sells premium cosmetics products across different segments such as skin care, hair care, fragrances, and others under brands such as Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Shu Uemura, Yue Sai, Clarisonic, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Cacharel, Maison Margiela, LOreal Professionnel, Kerastas, and others.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton - The company offers premium brand perfumes and cosmetics through its brand Sephora.
The premium cosmetics market covers the following areas:
Premium cosmetics market - Driver & challenge
The premium cosmetics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension. However, Multichannel marketing may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This premium cosmetics market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Premium cosmetics market - Segmentation
The premium cosmetics market analysis includes distribution channel segment, product segment, and geography landscape. Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The premium cosmetics market share growth by the online distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Premium Cosmetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 44.2 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.25
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
China and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Natura &Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amway Corp.
Beiersdorf AG
Coty Inc.
L'Oréal SA
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Natura &Co.
Revlon Inc.
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
The Estée Lauder Co. Inc.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
