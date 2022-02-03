Premium Cosmetics Market - Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG & Coty Inc. |Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2024 |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium cosmetics market is set to grow by USD 44.2 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest report by Technavio.

The premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The premium cosmetics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Amway Corp. - The company offers premium beauty cosmetic products through the brand Artistry.

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers anti-aging luxury skincare products under the brand La Prairie.

Coty Inc. - The company offers premium cosmetic products through its Luxury business segment, under brands Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Tiffany and Co, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Davidoff, Burberry and Miu Miu, Lancaster, and philosophy.

L'Oréal SA - The company sells premium cosmetics products across different segments such as skin care, hair care, fragrances, and others under brands such as Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Shu Uemura, Yue Sai, Clarisonic, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Cacharel, Maison Margiela, LOreal Professionnel, Kerastas, and others.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton - The company offers premium brand perfumes and cosmetics through its brand Sephora.

The premium cosmetics market covers the following areas:

Premium cosmetics market - Driver & challenge

The premium cosmetics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension. However, Multichannel marketing may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This premium cosmetics market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Premium cosmetics market - Segmentation

The premium cosmetics market analysis includes distribution channel segment, product segment, and geography landscape. Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The premium cosmetics market share growth by the online distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 44.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Natura &Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

