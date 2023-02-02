U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,164.07
    +44.86 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,968.66
    -124.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,126.19
    +309.87 (+2.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.42
    +29.60 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    -0.64 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0078 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0134 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6860
    -0.2390 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,791.96
    +222.35 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.46
    -1.86 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Premium Cosmetics Market is expected to grow from USD 120.2 million in 2022 to USD 219.2 million by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Premium Cosmetics Market Size By Product (Skincare, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance, Haircare, Suncare, Baby Care, Deodorants, and Bath), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the premium cosmetics market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the premium cosmetics market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/premium-cosmetics-market/519/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global premium cosmetics market are Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Company Ltd., Coty, Inc., Chanel S.A., KAO Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, L'Oréal S.A., LVMH, Revlon, Inc., and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. . among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide premium cosmetics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Cosmetics are substances or materials that are used to alter or improve the texture, fragrance, or look of the face or body. Many cosmetics can be used on both the face and the body. They are often mixtures of chemicals derived from organic (like coconut oil) or infrequently synthetic sources. Makeup, also known as cosmetics applied to the face to enhance appearance, comprises items like lipstick, eye shadow, foundation, mascara, blush, and bronzer among others. Additionally, a segment of the cosmetics business known as premium cosmetics is far more expensive than ordinary cosmetics and has the power to enhance or change the texture, scent, and appearance of the face. High-end cosmetics typically contain natural ingredients, while they can also contain synthetic, man-made, or halal chemicals. The rise in demand for natural cosmetics and beauty products that promote wellness is responsible for the growth. The demand for the product is anticipated to increase as a result of factors like growing brand recognition and the influence of high-end cosmetics brought about by social media. The rising financial independence of women and the rise in male beauty consciousness are additional significant factors affecting product demand. As consumers become more aware of premium ingredients and their advantageous benefits on the skin, they are replacing traditional or mass-produced cosmetics in demand.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/519

Scope of Premium Cosmetics Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Million

Segments Covered

Product, Distribution Channel, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Coty, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, LVMH, Shiseido, Chanel, Dior Beauty, Elizabeth Arden Inc., KAO Corporation, and The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G).. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The skincare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product segment is skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, suncare, baby care, deodorants, and bath. The skincare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Customers favour products including face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions to decrease acne scars, freckles, age spots, and discoloration. The increase is likely to be further fueled by the significant demand for skin-brightening cosmetics. The rising consumer awareness of and readiness to pay more for high-end cosmetics items is also increasing the demand for skincare products.

The online  segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The distribution channel segment is offline and online. The major depressive disorder segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. One of the main factors affecting the online sales of high-end cosmetics is the availability of a wide selection of products, rising internet usage, and awareness of the advantages of online product comparison before purchase. Premium brands are concentrated heavily in wealthy countries including the United States, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom. A growing preference for online shopping and a rise in the use of high-end cosmetics in developing countries are both contributing to the expansion. High-end cosmetics sales are increasing as a result of multi-brand online retailers' discounts strategy, home delivery, and straightforward return policy. Because there are more premium, authentic brands and products available online, sales are rising.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the premium cosmetics include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. Due to the emergence of large corporations and the increase in demand for luxury skincare and cosmetics that combat ageing One significant market trend that has contributed to an increase in the sales of high-end cosmetics in the region is the use of customised product formulae to address the unique needs and characteristics of each individual's skin.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's premium cosmetics market  size was valued at USD 0.75 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. The rising consumer interest in glamour and movies is expected to drive regional product demand. The demand for upscale cosmetics for men is growing, which is driving growth in the local industry.

  • China

China’s premium cosmetics market  size was valued at USD 0.78 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the growing millennial population. The market is also predicted to grow over the course of the forecast period as a result of consumers' increased knowledge of cosmetics products like facial makeup, hairstyling, and colouring solutions.

  • India

India's premium cosmetics market  size was valued at USD 0.60 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for multipurpose products encourages innovation as budget-conscious consumers select solutions that provide hydration and skin protection.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the premium cosmetics market is mainly driven by the rise in awareness.

Buy Now Full Report @  https://greyviews.com/checkout/519/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Premium Cosmetics Market Size By Product (Skincare, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance, Haircare, Suncare, Baby Care, Deodorants, and Bath), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/premium-cosmetics-market/519

Parenteral Packaging Market Size By Product Type (Bags, Vials, Ampoules, Pre-Filled Syringes & Cartridges and Ready-to-Use Systems), By Packaging Type (Large Volume Parenteral and Small Volume Parenteral), By Technique (Vials, Bags & Bottles, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges and Ready to Mix Syringes), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/parenteral-packaging-market/515

Packaging Robots Market Size By Type (Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging), By Application (Filling, Case Packing, Pick & Place, Tray Packing and Others), By End-User (Logistics, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/packaging-robots-market/514

Outdoor Furniture Market Size By Material (Wood, Plastic and Metal), By Type (Dining Sets, Chairs, Tables and Others), By Distribution Channel (Non-Residential and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/outdoor-furniture-market/513

Organic Baby Food Market Size By Product Type (Infant Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, and Dried Baby Food), By Service Provider (Supermarkets & hypermarkets and Online) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/organic-baby-food-market/511

Liquid Packaging Market Size By Packaging Type (Flexible Liquid Packaging and Rigid Liquid Packaging), By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, and Polyethylene), By End-User (Industrial, Food & Beverages and Non-Food), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/liquid-packaging-market/504

Household Wipes Market Size By Product Type (Disinfectant Wipes, Mops, Floor Wipes, Furniture Wipes, Electrostatic Wipes and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Departmental Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030Size By Product Type (Disinfectant Wipes, Mops, Floor Wipes, Furniture Wipes, Electrostatic Wipes and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Departmental Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/household-wipes-market/498

Skin Care Products Market Size By Product (Lotions, Sprays, Creams, Powders and Others), By Gender (Female and Male), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Retail Channels, Convenience Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/skin-care-products-market/495

Welding Consumables Market Size By Consumables (Gases, Submerged Arc Wires & Fluxes, Stick Electrodes, Strip Cladding Electrodes, and Others), By Welding Type (Plasma Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Arc Welding, Submerged Arc Welding, Energy Beam Welding, Electro Slag Welding, and Others), By End-User (Marine, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial Fabrication, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/welding-consumables-market/470

Diaper Bags Market Size By Bag Type (Backpack, Tote, Messenger, and Others), By Application (Travel and Daily Use), By Distribution Channel (Online and Retail Outlets), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/diaper-bags-market/450


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.

  • 10 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot EV stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot EV stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now. The electric vehicle (EV) industry was heavily impacted by the economic downturn in 2022. As interest rates increased […]

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Shareholders

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Worth Owning Now

    There are several high-quality, low-risk opportunities in the sector that still offer compellingly high dividend yields.

  • Why e.l.f Beauty Stock Soared Today

    Beauty (NYSE: ELF) soared on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter financial results for its fiscal 2023 and raised its outlook going forward. As of 12:40 p.m. ET, e.l.f Beauty stock was up 14%. Beauty makes cosmetic products that are primarily sold at big-box retailers -- Walmart and Target combined account for nearly half of the company's sales.

  • Profit of NYSE parent ICE hit by mortgage headwinds, misses views

    The NYSE had a systems glitch at the market open on Tuesday last week that sowed widespread confusion among traders, caused erroneous prices for 251 securities, and resulted in thousands of trades being nullified. NYSE members have submitted compensation claims for losses, and the exchange could potentially face additional claims from regulators, ICE said in the legal and regulatory risks section of a regulatory filing related to its financial results. ICE executives did not mention the NYSE glitch on a post-earnings call with analysts.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Bases Ahead Of Earnings, As Industry Rebounds

    United States Steel will report fourth-quarter financials Thursday with analysts predicting the company will be the latest steel stock in recent weeks to see earnings drop compared to a year ago. U.S.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants

    McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Want To Shop at Costco Only 3 Times a Year? Here’s What To Buy

    Costco serves as a destination for those who love endless aisles of bulk buys. But for those who are less adoring of the all-you-can-buy experience, a Costco run can be a bit overwhelming -- and these...

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • Trust: These 17 Shampoos Will Make Damaged Hair Look Healthy as Hell

    These 17 best shampoos for damaged hair have nourishing and repairing ingredients that'll make all hair types and textures softer, shinier, and healthier. Wanna make your hair super shiny and strong?

  • Here’s what’s inside the expensive GRAMMYs gift bags given to artists like Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo

    There's a definitely a mix, from robot dogs and plastic surgery to popcorn and scrunchies.

  • Snail skin therapy gains popularity in Syria

    STORY: Would you try a snail facial?Location: Damascus, SyriaSkincare specialist Mohammed al-Haffar and his sister Riham offer slimy facial treatments at their beauty center in Damascus(Riham Al-Haffar, Skincare specialist)"It is a new technique that is being introduced to Syria. There was a huge turnout because people are willing to return to natural, pure and organic things because chemicals always have side effects."Al-Haffar imports albino snail eggs and raises them in a humid environment He now owns about 1,500 snails which he lends to other local beauty centersSome believe snail slime can boost collagen and moisturize the skin but there has been no significant scientific research proving its benefits "I have tried it abroad and it was very useful for me. My skin became softer, and my pores became smaller. I was so happy to see that they have snail therapy in this center and I will do this regularly."

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Sees Record 2022 Profits, White House Responds

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Wednesday. This drove Exxon Mobil and Chevronand other energy stocks to the head of the stock market, with the companies posting record profits.

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.

  • e.l.f. Beauty stock pops on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for e.l.f. Beauty.