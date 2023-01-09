Premium cosmetics market to grow by 8.22% Y-O-Y in 2023: Increased demand for premium skincare products will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium cosmetics market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, Unilever PLC, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography
In 2017, the premium cosmetics market was valued at USD 75,452.32 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 24,771.00 million. The premium cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 55,503.21 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9% according to Technavio.
Premium cosmetics market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Premium cosmetics market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Amway Corp. - The company offers a complete range of Premium Cosmetics products.
Beiersdorf AG - The company offers a full portfolio of skincare and premium cosmetics products.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers a complete range of premium cosmetics products in their beauty and care segment.
Shiseido Co. Ltd. - The company offers products such as eye care, lip care, moisturizer, sunscreens, sets and travel, men grooming products, and makeup.
Premium cosmetics market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increased demand for premium skincare products
Rise in sales of premium cosmetics through e-commerce
Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
KEY challenges –
Lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions
Availability of counterfeit brands
Stringent regulations in product formulations, labeling, and packaging for skincare, sun care, and baby care products
The premium cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this premium cosmetics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the premium cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the premium cosmetics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the premium cosmetics market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of premium cosmetics market vendors
Premium Cosmetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 55503.21 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.22
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global premium cosmetics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amway Corp.
12.4 Beiersdorf AG
12.5 CHANEL Ltd
12.6 Coty Inc
12.7 Groupe Clarins
12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
12.9 Johnson and Johnson
12.10 Kao Corp.
12.11 LOreal SA
12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA
12.14 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.
12.15 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.16 The Estee Lauder Co Inc
12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
