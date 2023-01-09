Premium cosmetics market to grow by 8.22% Y-O-Y in 2023: Increased demand for premium skincare products will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium cosmetics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, Unilever PLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography

In 2017, the premium cosmetics market was valued at USD 75,452.32 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 24,771.00 million. The premium cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 55,503.21 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9% according to Technavio.

Premium cosmetics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Premium cosmetics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amway Corp. - The company offers a complete range of Premium Cosmetics products.

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers a full portfolio of skincare and premium cosmetics products.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers a complete range of premium cosmetics products in their beauty and care segment.

Shiseido Co. Ltd. - The company offers products such as eye care, lip care, moisturizer, sunscreens, sets and travel, men grooming products, and makeup.

Premium cosmetics market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increased demand for premium skincare products

Rise in sales of premium cosmetics through e-commerce

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

KEY challenges –

Lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions

Availability of counterfeit brands

Stringent regulations in product formulations, labeling, and packaging for skincare, sun care, and baby care products

The premium cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this premium cosmetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the premium cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the premium cosmetics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the premium cosmetics market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of premium cosmetics market vendors

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 55503.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

