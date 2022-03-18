U.S. markets closed

Premium Denim Jeans Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from North America | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premium Denim Jeans Market value is set to grow by USD 9.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Premium Denim Jeans Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Premium Denim Jeans Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Report for more market drivers, segments, regional & vendor analysis to improve your business

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Premium Denim Jeans Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the premium denim jeans market is the innovative product designs. Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible to compressions and stretches. The new jeans are comfortable to use because they are made of soft knitted denim. This also provides them with traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermoregulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features. This innovative approach has also helped the vendors to sustain the hike in the prices of cotton. Manufacturers of jeans are setting the trend of offering a new generation of fabric by delimiting the boundaries through hybrid blending techniques.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the latest drivers that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Premium Denim Jeans Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (men, women, and children) and Distribution channel (offline and online).

The premium denim jeans market share growth by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. The men's segment is witnessing a growing momentum in the sales of jeans due to the proliferation of denim jeans as a business casual attire in the corporate world. The increasing preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious customers across the globe is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Premium Denim Jeans Market Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by Geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for premium denim jeans in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions.

The high purchasing power and enhanced living standards, along with the presence of many popular brands will facilitate the premium denim jeans market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Vendor Landscape

The premium denim jeans market report offers information on several market vendors, including-

  • 34 Heritage

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

  • BESTSELLER AS

  • Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • Giorgio Armani Spa

  • Kontoor Brands Inc.

  • Levi Strauss and Co.

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • PVH Corp.

  • The Gap Inc.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market.

Request Free Sample Research Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports:

Denim Jeans Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The denim jeans market has the potential to grow by USD 14.38 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Yoga Clothing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The yoga clothing market share is expected to increase by USD 13.81 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 9.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.60

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani Spa, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 34 Heritage

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

  • BESTSELLER AS

  • Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • Giorgio Armani Spa

  • Kontoor Brands Inc.

  • Levi Strauss and Co.

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • PVH Corp.

  • The Gap Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-denim-jeans-market-31-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-2025-301503770.html

SOURCE Technavio

