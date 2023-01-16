Premium denim jeans market size to grow by USD 9.75 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premium denim jeans market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2022-2026

Global premium denim jeans market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

34 Heritage: The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as CHARISMA and COURAGE.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers premium denim jeans under the brands such as American Eagle and Aerie.

BESTSELLER AS: The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as JACK and JONES, VERO MODA, VILA, and JUNA ROSE.

Capri Holdings Ltd.: The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as Gianni Versace and Michael Kors.

Vendor Landscape - The global premium denim jeans market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer premium denim jeans in the market are 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Capri Holdings Ltd., Centric Brands Inc., DL1961 Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Everlane Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Jacob Cohen Company S.p.A., Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naked and Famous Denims, Nudie Jeans Marketing AB, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. and others.

The global premium denim jeans market is highly competitive, with the presence of several established vendors. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Moreover, the competition in the market is expected to intensify further with the increased adoption of retail e-commerce. Many companies are focusing on M&A strategies to enhance their market share and geographic footprints.

Global premium denim jeans market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global premium denim jeans market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Men, Women, and Children), and distribution channels (Offline and Online).

The men's segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The men's segment is witnessing a growing momentum in the sales of jeans due to the proliferation of denim jeans as a business casual attire in the corporate world. Blue denim jeans in the boardrooms of companies are also gaining prominence, with jeans becoming the new symbol of power dressing. With an increase in white-collar employees, premium denim jeans are expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The increasing preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious customers across the globe is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global premium denim jeans market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global premium denim jeans market.

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high purchasing power and enhanced living standards, along with the presence of many popular brands will facilitate the premium denim jeans market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Global premium denim jeans market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the premium denim jeans market is innovative product designs. Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible for compressions and stretches. This also provides them with traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermoregulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features. This innovative approach has also helped the vendors to sustain the hike in the prices of cotton. Manufacturers of jeans are setting the trend of offering a new generation of fabric by delimiting the boundaries through hybrid blending techniques.

Key Trends - Recycling jeans from plastic and other materials is a premium denim jeans market trend, that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Recycling jeans by using textile waste is done to minimize the environmental exploitation of resources and to reduce the dependency on scarce raw materials to produce new apparel. The wastage is recycled by converting the shredded waste into thin fibers, which are used to produce yarns. In such a process, it is important to ensure that the quality of the materials is not lost due to extensive recycling techniques. This is achieved by mixing the right combination of virgin fiber and other materials in the yarn to protect its intrinsic properties.

Major challenges - The fierce competition in the apparel industry will be a major challenge for the premium denim jeans market during the forecast period. Attractive and colorful bottom wear such as dresses, leggings, and athletic and yoga pants have captured the maximum floor space at retail outlets. The preference for athletic and yoga pants among both men and women has increased in recent years due to their multi-functional usage benefits. The inability of some of the denim manufacturers to maintain consistency in the quality of products is causing disappointments to the customers. The poor quality of denim is reflected by early fading, wear and tear, shrinkage, odor, and many more issues. These factors make consumers feel that they do not receive value for their money. In such a competitive market, fierce competition among the vendors of jeans and other apparel categories is certainly impacting the demand for premium jeans among customers.

What are the key data covered in this premium denim jeans market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the premium denim jeans market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the premium denim jeans market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the premium denim jeans market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of premium denim jeans market vendors

Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Capri Holdings Ltd., Centric Brands Inc., DL1961 Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Everlane Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Jacob Cohen Company S.p.A., Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naked and Famous Denims, Nudie Jeans Marketing AB, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arvind Ltd.

10.4 Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd.

10.5 Ha Meem Group

10.6 Kuzgunlar Textile

10.7 Modern Denim Ltd.

10.8 NAHAR Group

10.9 Noman Group

10.10 Partap Group

10.11 Raymond Ltd.

10.12 Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

