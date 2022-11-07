Premium Denim Jeans Market Worth USD 12669.91 Million by 2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

The global Premium Denim Jeans market size was valued at USD 7995.23 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period, reaching USD 12669.91 million by 2027.

Segmentation by Types: -

Skinny Jeans

Straight Jeans

Bootcut Jeans

Flared Jeans

Wide-Leg Jeans

Segmentation by Applications: -

Women

Men

Children

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Abercrombil&Fitch

Naked and Famous

CK

Levi's

Gap

Guess

Agave

Nudie

J Brand

Paige

Banana Republic

DKNY

Evisu

Joe's

Hudson

G-star

Express

Zalando

Armani

William Rast

Citizens of Humanity

TOC of Premium Denim Jeans Market Research Report: -

1 Premium Denim Jeans Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Premium Denim Jeans Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Premium Denim Jeans Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

