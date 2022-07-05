Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution
TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022 in the following amounts per share:
Share Class
Ticker
Amount Per Share
Class A Shares
PIC.A
$0.20319
Preferred Shares
PIC.PR.A
$0.215625
To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com
John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.