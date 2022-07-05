U.S. markets closed

Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

Premium Income Corporation
·1 min read
  PIC-A.TO
  PIC-PA.TO
Premium Income Corporation
Premium Income Corporation

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class

Ticker

Amount Per Share

 

 

 

Class A Shares

PIC.A

$0.20319

Preferred Shares

PIC.PR.A

$0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

 

 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


