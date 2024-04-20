Premium Sale takes place at San Angelo Fairgrounds

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Jimmy Barton with the San Angelo Stock Show Association shared some insight into the 2024 San Angelo Stock Show that happened at the beginning of the year and the Premium Sale that took place on Saturday, April 20.

There were over 14,000 entries made this year at the San Angelo Stock Show.

“I think it was a record,” Barton said.

At the Premium Sale, 140 kids from across the state of Texas were in attendance. Although it can be heartbreaking for students to place the animal that they have been working with for the past year on the truck because it is a market show, the Premium Sale is a way for SASSRA to give back to them.

Students who will continue in school and stock show will use the money for their next project while seniors in high school will use it to go towards their college fund.

Even though the total number of sale money given to the students is not available net, Barnet shared he feels that they are close to last year’s $1.19 million record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.