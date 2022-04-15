U.S. markets closed

Premium Shoes Market Size to Grow by USD 7.89 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Premium Shoes Market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.61% in 2020 at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (sports shoes and other shoes), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), end-user (men, women, and children), and distribution channel (offline and online). Product innovation and distinction, which leads to premiumization, is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the premium shoe market.

Attractive Opportunities in Premium Shoes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Premium Shoes Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • adidas AG

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • New Balance Athletics Inc.

  • Nike Inc.

  • Puma SA

  • Skechers USA Inc.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • and VF Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for high-end footwear. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Another region with significant market growth in Europe. The premium shoe market in Europe is growing due to a demand for fitness and outdoor activities.

Furthermore, countries such as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Premium Shoes Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

Premium Shoes Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geographic Landscape

  • End-user

  • Distribution channel

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Product innovation and distinction, which leads to premiumization, is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the premium shoe market. A premium shoe industry trend that is predicted to have a favourable impact in the next years is product customisation fueling product demand. However, rising labour costs would be a major concern for the premium shoe industry during the projection period, limiting price increases.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Premium Shoes Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Clinical Rollators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Baby Toiletries Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Premium Shoes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 7.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.61

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

The US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Puma SA, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and and VF Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Sports shoes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Other shoes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • adidas AG

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • New Balance Athletics Inc.

  • Nike Inc.

  • Puma SA

  • Skechers USA Inc.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • VF Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-shoes-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-89-bn-34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301525800.html

SOURCE Technavio

