Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to record USD 230.86 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 230.86 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution.

Key vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. The rivalry among vendors is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Duchesnay Inc., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals, Novus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Premama Inc, The Clorox Co., The Foodstate Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitamin Angel Alliance Inc, and Vitamin Packs Inc. DBA Persona as major market participants.

Although the increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers will offer immense growth opportunities, misconceptions associated with prenatal vitamin supplements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Conventional retail channels accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by frequent discounts and other promotional benefits offered by supermarkets and hypermarkets to attract customers.

Geography

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The high penetration of supplement varieties and the strong awareness about prenatal vitamin supplements in countries such as the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our prenatal vitamin supplements market report covers the following areas:

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the prenatal vitamin supplements market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the prenatal vitamin supplements market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist prenatal vitamin supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the prenatal vitamin supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prenatal vitamin supplements market vendors

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 230.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Duchesnay Inc., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals, Novus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Premama Inc, The Clorox Co., The Foodstate Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitamin Angel Alliance Inc, and Vitamin Packs Inc. DBA Persona Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

