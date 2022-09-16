U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to record USD 230.86 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 230.86 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution.

Key vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. The rivalry among vendors is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Duchesnay Inc., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals, Novus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Premama Inc, The Clorox Co., The Foodstate Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitamin Angel Alliance Inc, and Vitamin Packs Inc. DBA Persona as major market participants.

Although the increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers will offer immense growth opportunities, misconceptions associated with prenatal vitamin supplements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

Conventional retail channels accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by frequent discounts and other promotional benefits offered by supermarkets and hypermarkets to attract customers.

  • Geography

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The high penetration of supplement varieties and the strong awareness about prenatal vitamin supplements in countries such as the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our prenatal vitamin supplements market report covers the following areas:

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the prenatal vitamin supplements market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the prenatal vitamin supplements market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist prenatal vitamin supplements market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the prenatal vitamin supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prenatal vitamin supplements market vendors

Related Reports:

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 230.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Duchesnay Inc., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd, Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals, Novus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Premama Inc, The Clorox Co., The Foodstate Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitamin Angel Alliance Inc, and Vitamin Packs Inc. DBA Persona

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Conventional retail channels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Direct selling and e-retailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

  • 10.6 Nestle SA

  • 10.7 Nordic Naturals

  • 10.8 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

  • 10.9 The Clorox Co.

  • 10.10 The Foodstate Co

  • 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.12 TherapeuticsMD Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026
Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prenatal-vitamin-supplements-market-to-record-usd-230-86-mn-growth--driven-by-increasing-number-of-gynecologists-recommending-prenatal-vitamin-supplements-to-expecting-mothers-301625336.html

SOURCE Technavio

