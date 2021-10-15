You can preorder the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge on October 19th

As promised, Microsoft will start shipping its Xbox Series X Mini Fridge in time for the holidays. The company said the fridge costs $100 and pre-orders start on October 19th. It will ship in December.

The mini fridge has its roots in an image Xbox tweeted to show the scale of the Xbox Series X versus a full-sized fridge. Microsoft actually made a six-foot fridge last year to promote the launch of the console. Now, after a Twitter battle of the brands victory, a mini version of the fridge is something you'll actually be able to buy.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Pre order begins for the Xbox Series X ‘Mini Fridge’ on October 19: https://t.co/XcjfXqYnpy #XboxandChill ❄️ pic.twitter.com/gOl2Qf0ZSi — Xbox (@Xbox) October 15, 2021

Microsoft worked with merchandise manufacturer Ukonic! on the mini fridge, which has LEDs and a design to match the Xbox Series X. The small appliance can hold up to 12 cans of your favorite energy drink or another beverage. There's some space in the door's shelves for snacks too. A DC power adaptor is included, and there's a USB port, which could come in handy for recharging your Xbox Wireless Controller.

The mini fridge will be available via Target in the US and Canada. Folks in the UK can buy it from Game for £90. The fridge will also ship in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands and Poland at the outset. Microsoft plans to bring the Xbox Mini Fridge to more markets next year, though where and when depends on regulatory approvals and restrictions in each country.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.