How to prep for a layoff you know is coming

In March, U.S. layoffs rose by 7 percent, up from 84,638 job cuts in February to 90,309, the highest rate since January 2023 as AI-related restructuring continues to make its presence felt across numerous industries.

Tech layoffs may have dominated the headlines in 2022 and 2023 thanks to 165,269 and 263,180 workers respectively receiving severance notices, but government workers have also been feeling the pinch with 36,044 job eliminations in March, including cuts to the U.S. Army.

In a report released by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. the leading reasons for these job cuts were listed as “cost-cutting” followed by “restructuring”.

“Layoffs certainly ticked up to round out the first quarter, though below last year’s levels. Many companies appear to be reverting to a ‘do more with less’ approach,” said Andy Challenger, workplace and labor expert and senior vice president at the firm.

“While technology continues to lead all industries so far this year, several industries, including energy and industrial manufacturing, are cutting more jobs this year than last.”

Prepare for the worst, hope for the best

When it comes to layoffs, ignorance is definitely not bliss and having prior knowledge or an educated inkling that change is underfoot will always hold you in better stead when that dreaded email or meeting request from HR pings into your inbox.

For starters, there is plenty you can start doing behind the scenes to bolster your position.

Update your master CV and cover letter so that all relevant information from your current role is included. You’ll have to tailor each job application you make in the future but having an up-to-date master copy on file will make the process less daunting.

Next, look at your professional network and see how you can start to leverage your contacts to find out about movements in the market and if other companies are hiring.

A catch up over a coffee or introduction at a networking event probably won’t yield a job offer anytime soon but a little effort can go a long way—a study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that jobs acquired through network searches have higher salaries and better-connected workers climb the career ladder faster.

Finally, it’s worth using your time wisely to brush up on your soft skills as this will not only make you more valuable to your current employer but safeguard your skillset if a job hunt is on the horizon.

According to the most recent World Economic Forum Future of Jobs report, analytical thinking and creative thinking are among the top soft skills of the future followed by resilience, flexibility, agility, motivation, self-awareness, curiosity and lifelong learning.

However, the WEF also identified that 60 percent of workers will need to upskill in these areas by 2027, and only 50 percent currently have access to adequate learning and development opportunities.

