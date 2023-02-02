U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market to Surpass US$ 60 Billion by 2033; Demand to Surge at 8.3% CAGR - Reports Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Manufacturers to Capitalize on Surging Demand from Multispecialty Hospitals

Rockville, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prepackaged medical kits and trays market is estimated to reach US$ 27 billion in 2023. Sales are expected to surge at 8.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, surpassing a valuation of US$ 60 billion in 2033.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has made the better medical care and improved health outcomes necessary. The use of prepackaged medical kits and trays in the treatment of these chronic diseases provides cost-effective and efficient solutions.

These medical kits and trays are designed to enable easy access to medical supplies to treat a variety of illnesses and conditions. They also facilitate quick and easy preparation and delivery of medicines, which reduces hospital stay time and minimizes medical costs.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5413

Key Takeaways:

  • North America is estimated to spearhead the demand for prepackaged medical kits in market, accounting for 40% of share.

  • The United States is accounted for a sizeable market share in the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market.

  • Germany is poised to hold a significant share in the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market from 2023 to 2033.

  • Based on product, the laparoscopic trays segment is poised to account for a 60% share in the global market.

  • Based on end user, multispecialty hospitals are predicted to account for a substantial share in the global market.

Growth Drivers:

  • Government initiatives and schemes are set to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market for prepackaged medical kits and trays.

  • Rise in surgery hospital globally is likely to boost the demand for prepackaged medical kits and trays.

  • Increasing use of minimally invasive surgical techniques by healthcare professionals and the rise in outpatient surgeries are also slated to spur market acceleration.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5413

Competitive Landscape:

To retain their market position and their place among the top competitors, prominent market companies are engaging in merger and acquisitions operations. Companies are trying to maintain their lead by tailoring their products to the needs of their customers.

For instance,

  • In January 2020, a new portfolio of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) tracheostomy tubes was added to Smiths Medical's family of tracheostomy tubes, a well-known maker of medical devices worldwide. A tube should be selected when treating a patient who has a tracheostomy to best match the patient's distinct clinical needs. There are alternatives for a range of patients using the new tracheostomy tubes.

  • In April 2022, the ReSolve® Thoracostomy Tray was introduced by Merit Medical Systems, Inc., a well-known manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology on a global scale. The new tray has everything needed to perform a thoracostomy, a minimally invasive surgery that lets patients avoid having to have their chests opened up for a chest drain to remove fluids or air.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Kimal PLC

  • Teleflex Inc.

  • Rocialle Healthcare Ltd.

  • Crypress Medical Products, LLC

  • Smith & Nephew Plc.

  • Medline Industries

  • Boston Scientific

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Medical Action Industries, Inc.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5413

More Valuable Insights on Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global prepackaged medical kits and trays market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of prepackaged medical kits and trays through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

  • Laparoscopic Trays

  • Laceration Trays

  • ENT Trays

  • Suture Removal Kits

  • Dressing Kits

  • Anesthesia Kits

  • Others

By End User:

  • Multispecialty Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Stand-alone Laboratories

  • Ambulatory Surgical centers

  • Academic Research Institutes

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the prepackaged medical kits and trays market in 2023?

  • At what rate will the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market grow until 2033?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the prepackaged medical kits and trays market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market during 2023 to 2033?

  • Which are the factors driving the prepackaged medical kits and trays market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the prepackaged medical kits and trays market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market: As per Fact.MR, the global antibiotic residue test kits market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% in the coming years. The use of test kits to find the presence of such residue in animal-sourced food is on the rise because of improvements in antibiotic diagnostics.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market: The global rapid medical diagnostic kits market is anticipated to expand from US$ 15.6 billion in 2021 to US$ 23.1 billion by 2031 at a slow 4% CAGR. Rising presence of infectious disease is set to drive demand for rapid medical diagnostic kits.

Emergency Medical Service Products Market: The worldwide emergency medical service products market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a market valuation of US$ 50 Billion by 2032

Paper Based Diagnostic Test Kits Market: The paper based diagnostic test kits market is anticipated to propel in the next years thanks to 3D wax patterning and paper-based microfluidic technologies. Growing efforts made by governments in research & development are also likely to fuel market growth.

About Fact.MR,
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha
Email : shambhu@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


