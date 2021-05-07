Prepare to pay more for your favorite chicken sandwich

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

JOBS:

Economists estimate U.S. employers added 1 million jobs in April

The BLS's monthly labor report will be released at 8:30 am ET

The American appetite for a post COVID-19 pandemic return to normal and popular fast food chicken sandwiches is driving up chicken prices. 

"The American consumer has been consuming more chicken recently, so you've got an increased demand of chicken products and you've got less hands on deck that can turn around and put the food to the restaurant," said Zenput CEO Vladik Rikhter. "It creates a bit of havoc. We are up pretty significantly in chicken prices and there's a shortage happening."

Zenput works with restaurants and food stores helping them comply with safety regulations at more than 50,000 locations nationwide. Rikhter told Yahoo Finance Live, his clients will soon raise prices.

"At least from what we're hearing from our customers is that inevitably, there's going to be inflation and price increases coming down the pike," he warned.

Restaurant chains, before the pandemic, were able to purchase chicken at roughly $1.30 a pound, according to Rikhter. "But they're starting to see prices that are two to $2.20 a pound instead," he said.

Wingstop Chief Financial Officer Michael Skipworth recently told Yahoo Finance the chain saw prices for bone-in wings rise 25.8% last quarter but that was lower than the 50% competing chains were paying. "You're actually seeing inflation in all parts of the bird, not just wings," Skipworth said.

'Immense pressure'

Restaurant owners tell Rikhter the increased prices and a shortage of employees are cutting into profit margins. "Not to mention, they've got increased labor costs as well right, a $15 minimum wage, not a lot of folks that are currently in the market looking for new jobs and this is putting immense pressure on these places," he said.

KFC announced this week it needs to fill 20,000 permanent positions nationwide to meet the growing demand. "The open positions will vary by restaurant but will include positions at all levels including hourly team members (cooks, prep and customer service), shift leaders, assistant managers and restaurant general managers," according to a KFC press release.

"The shortage on the supply, on the labor side and the supply of certain products is causing them a lot of strife," Rikhter warned.   

He predicts pent-up demand will drive consumers to venture out as more people get vaccinated. "So it's going to cause for some interesting pain over the summer," he predicted, as restaurants and stores try to keep up.

Adam Shapiro is co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live 3pm to 5pm. Follow him on Twitter @Ajshaps

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit

  • Science 37 Is Going Public Via LifeSci II SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Science 37 Inc., a digital operating system that facilitates clinical trials, has agreed to go public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Los Angeles-based firm will merge with a special purpose acquisition company, LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Science 37 has an enterprise value of $1.05 billion in the transaction, the people said.The transaction will include a $200 million private placement from investors, the people said. The deal could be announced as soon as Friday, they said.Representatives for Science 37 and LifeSci Acquisition II declined to comment.Science 37, whose name references the normal human body temperature in Celsius, allows patients to participate in trials of new drugs and medical equipment from their own homes.Researchers use its platform to conduct telehealth check-ins, as well as for administrative tasks such as securing patient consent agreements, according to its website. The company lists Amgen Inc. and Genentech Inc. among its investors and partners.LifeSci Acquisition II, backed by boutique investment bank LifeSci Capital, raised $80.1 million in November in an initial public offering. It said in its listing documents that it was seeking targets in the biopharma, medical technology, digital health and health-care services sectors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin posts smaller loss as sales more than double

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin posted a smaller first quarter loss in 2021 of 42.2 million pounds ($59 million) and said it continued to take steps towards profitability, as its sales to dealers more than doubled. That compared with the 110.1 million pound loss the luxury brand posted in the same period last year, when it brought in fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll to shore up its finances. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash.

  • Aston Martin's first SUV attracts new buyers

    Aston Martin sales have surged as consumers flocked to buy a new SUV from the troubled luxury car maker. The business sold 1,353 cars in the first three months of 2021, more than double the 578 sales it made a year earlier. Around half of the cars sold this year were its DBX model, a 4x4 which costs at least £158,000. Revenue jumped 153pc to £224m and pre-tax losses more than halved to £42m. The sales are a boost for executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, a billionaire motoring enthusiast who took charge of Aston in January 2020 after mounting losses and a brutal run of share price performance. Mr Stroll has bet the company's future on the success of the DBX, insisting it would prove popular with drivers seeikng an ultra-high end SUV. The strongest demand in the first quarter came from China where sales jumped 900pc, Mr Stroll said. He said there is far more appetite for SUVs than sports cars in the Chinese market, where 20pc of buyers are female. Losses were reduced by what Mr Stroll described as an expensive but necessary decision to clear unsold stock languishing in forecourts. Aston now only builds cars to order, and expects to sell 6,000 vehicles this year.

  • Traders Ramp Up Bets on a Hawkish Fed Surprise at Jackson Hole

    (Bloomberg) -- A large option bet on quicker rate-hikes by the Federal Reserve got bigger this week, even as officials pushed back against hawkish expectations.The wager -- carrying a notional value of $40 billion -- is focused on a possible surprise at the annual August symposium in Jackson Hole, which has been used in the past by central bankers to signal changes in monetary policy. The positions are now the third-biggest of any Eurodollar options.As it stands, Eurodollar futures -- which are priced off three-month Libor -- imply a bit less than five 25 basis point rate increases by September 2024. This option play, focused on contracts expiring the month after Jackson Hole, is looking for traders to add another two Fed hikes to those expectations.The trade began last week through risk reversals -- where the investor purchases put options that pay off if rates rise, but offsets the cost by selling those which benefit from a fall -- in a position exceeding 150,000 contracts, according to U.S.-based traders, who declined to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.The put option bought was the 98.00 strike, equivalent to markets pricing for a 2% Libor fix by September 2024 versus around the 1.50% that is expected now.Read: More details on the initial risk reversal flowThe size was already large enough to get tongues wagging among brokers. There was another spate of buying this week, though solely in the put strike. There’s been around 250,000 put options bought, which combined with the initial risk reversal flows, mean about 400,000 puts have been placed, the traders said.Following Thursday’s purchase, preliminary open interest -- a measure of outstanding positions -- surged again, with the position in this strike now the third largest of any Eurodollar options.See here for detail on prices paid in latest put option purchaseThe wagers have continued to be placed despite Fed officials this week pushing back on market expectations for policymakers to start discussing a tapering of the central bank’s bond-buying program.(Updates to include data showing scale of option bet in second and seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Software Firm Monday.com Is Working With Goldman on IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Software provider Monday.com is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a U.S. initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The company has filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a listing that could come as soon as this quarter, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.Monday.com’s plans aren’t final and the timing and details of its potential listing could change, the people said.Representatives for Monday.com and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.The startup, which was founded in 2014 in Israel, makes software to help employees work remotely. It was valued at $2.7 billion last year, Bloomberg News previously reported. That was up from the $1.9 billion value it had in a funding round in 2019, according to data provider PitchBook.With the rise of the work-from-home trend during the coronavirus pandemic, demand for the company’s products surged. Monday.com co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Roy Mann said in an interview last May that the company had accelerated plans to double its workforce to 720 employees.Monday.com, with offices in Tel Aviv and New York, has raised $234.1 million from investors such as Hamilton Lane Inc., Sapphire Ventures and Entrée Capital.It’s one of the many technology companies with roots in Israel looking to test the U.S. public market. Another software company that started in Israel, Riskified Ltd., is preparing for a U.S. IPO this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.New listings for enterprise software firms, which make most of their money selling their products to other companies, have been done well in the market. Automation software maker UiPath Inc. has risen 24% from its IPO price last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $953 Million Singapore Fund Ensnared by Alleged Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology startup investor Vickers Venture Partners has been caught up in the allegedly fraudulent nickel trading scheme of a Singaporean businessman and his Envy Global Trading, prompting a review by the city-state’s monetary authority.Vickers would be the highest-profile investor yet to have fallen victim to the suspected $740 million swindle, which Singaporean authorities have said could be the biggest investment fraud the financial hub has ever seen. The alleged mastermind, Ng Yu Zhi, has been charged with a range of suspected crimes from faking the purchase and sale of nickel to falsifying transfers from Citibank and account statements that showed millions in funds.Licensed fund managers must have policies to manage risks, including proper checks before investments, MAS said in an emailed response to Bloomberg’s queries on Thursday. “We are performing a supervisory review” of Vickers Venture Partners (S) Pte Ltd. to “ascertain that it has met these requirements.”Vickers Venture’s founder Finian Tan said in a reply to Bloomberg’s query that he was a personal investor in the receivable financing funds floated by Envy Global Trading, which authorities believe involved false contracts. Two Vickers funds were also investors in companies with exposure to the same trade, he said, adding that the initial due diligence process did not raise any red flags.Tan also confirmed that Ng is among investors in a company that made a small investment in Vickers and another company that put a small amount in one of its seven funds. A representative for Ng didn’t immediately respond to an emailed query.Vickers has $953 million of assets under management, including co-investments. Its founder and chairman was an early investor in Chinese technology giant Baidu Inc. Vickers said in 2020 it received $200 million in commitments for its sixth fund, which is targeted at $500 million.“We are expecting this year to be the best ever year for both funds even if we have to write off the RFEGT investments to zero,” Tan said in a statement, referring to the receivable financing investment. “As venture capitalists, we swing for the fences. And when mistakes occur, we should of course try to minimize them.”Tan said his fund’s ability to hit a “home-run” by taking risks has allowed it to produce outsized returns in the past. “If we slow down our swing and can no longer hit home-runs, then we are done for.”The fraud allegations against Ng center on his dealings at Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, companies he controlled and where he was a director. Of the more than S$1 billion ($749 million) that was invested in the companies, S$300 million was transferred to Ng’s personal account while an estimated S$200 million remains unaccounted for, prosecutors alleged in court proceedings last month.While investors received payments worth S$700 million, they’re owed another S$1 billion based on the face value of outstanding contracts, prosecutors said.Singapore’s High Court last week approved KPMG LLP as the interim judicial manager of three companies that are linked to the case.(Updates with Vickers fundraising details in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BMW CEO Expects Chip Investment Wave to Ease Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG expects the global shortage of semiconductors hindering automotive production to be resolved as companies and governments zero-in on the issue.“There’s intense focus on the issue globally, so it’s to be expected for supply and demand to be back in balance within two years at the latest,” BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview Thursday at the company’s driving academy near Munich.A lack of chips used in everything from navigation systems to certain rear-view mirrors has forced carmakers to curtail production just as demand picks up in major economies that are easing pandemic restrictions. While Ford Motor Co. last month estimated the scarcity of semiconductors will slash earnings by $2.5 billion this year, BMW has only reported limited stoppages at two European plants thus far.Zipse’s optimistic view contrasts with some of his carmaking peers. Renault SA CEO Luca De Meo said Thursday the chip crisis has exposed the “frightening” fragility of complicated supply lines where whole industries depend on highly specialized manufacturers. What were valid strategies 20 years ago should be revisited, he said.Volkswagen AG cautioned the semiconductor shortage will become more pronounced in the second quarter, though it still raised its full-year earnings outlook. BMW sent a similarly upbeat message on Friday, saying it expects automotive returns to reach the upper end of its 6% to 8% forecast. Strong demand spreading from China to the U.S. and Europe is helping offset higher prices for raw materials such as copper.BMW shares rose as much as 0.9% shortly after the open of regular trading in Frankfurt.Investment BoomThe chip shortages that arose after consumers snapped up electronic gadgets en masse while confined at home have spurred broad efforts to boost production. The European Commission plans to double the bloc’s chip production to at least 20% of world supply by 2030, a move that would reduce its reliance on foreign companies for the critical components.U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to better secure America’s supply chain by reviving domestic chip manufacturing. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will spend as much as $28 billion on new plants and equipment this year.While waiting for investment programs to gather pace, manufacturers have had little choice but to idle plants or take the unusual step of stripping certain high-tech features from select models.Zipse said BMW has no plans to seek new partnerships or joint ventures despite current restraints.“For critical components, we’ll stick with long-term supply contracts and a range of different partners,” he said. This will include battery cells critical to accelerating BMW’s rollout of EVs. “From our point of view, we’ve covered the necessary supplies with long-term contracts.”(Updates with comment from Renault in fourth paragraph, BMW earnings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazilian Real Extends Gains After ‘Sharp’ Rate Hike Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Brazilian real advanced after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by 75 basis points and promised another hike of the same size next month in a renewed push to bring inflation back to target.The currency was up 1.3% to 5.2853 per dollar as of 12:43 p.m. in New York, among the best performers in emerging markets. The real leads gains among major currencies in the past month, up 5.9% amid rising commodity prices, and analysts say the central bank decision opens room for more gains.Officials on Wednesday raised the Selic to 3.5%, in line with estimates from all economists in a Bloomberg survey and the guidance given by policy makers at their prior meeting in March. If it makes good on its promise, the bank will have raised borrowing costs by 225 basis points to 4.25% by June.“This more hawkish statement should bring short-term strength to the BRL,” Rabobank economists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos wrote in a note. “We had thought they would not signal the following step hike now.” They expect the central bank to raise rates to 5.5% by the end of the year and to 6.5% in 2022.The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, is acting to rein in inflation that’s surged above the target ceiling to a four-year high. Food and fuel costs have jumped in recent months, and the government recently restarted emergency aid that will firm up demand. Put together, analysts see consumer prices above target this year and next amid an incipient recovery.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank tried to reach a compromise: it promised another sharp rate hike of 75 basis points in the next meeting, but warned that it is not ready yet to fully normalize monetary policy. Despite acknowledging the decline in underlying inflation and mentioning -- for the first time ever -- its dual mandate, we believe that the overall tone of the statement was somewhat hawkish.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistClick here for the full reportReal Has Scope to Gain After BCB’s Hiking Signal: Inside Brazil“They are continuing the hawkish tilt,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. “Hike aggressively sooner, and then create some breathing space for the real.”The central bank also reinforced that a “partial normalization of the policy rate remains appropriate to keep some degree of monetary stimulus during the economic recovery.”That suggests they don’t see the key rate climbing in this cycle to a neutral level that’s commonly pegged around 5.5%-6.5%.“However, the Committee emphasizes that there is no commitment with this plan, and that future steps of monetary policy could be adjusted to assure the achievement of the inflation target,” officials wrote in the statement.The swap rates curve fell 4 to 8 basis points, flattening after a low volatility open. Traders held onto their bets that the central bank will raise rates by another 275 basis points by the end of the year, which would take the benchmark to 6.25%. BNP Paribas on Thursday revised its forecast for the Selic to 6.5% from 5% saying rising inflation will lead officials to raise rates by more than expected.Nearing 8%For the first time, policy makers mentioned their secondary mandate of fostering full employment, introduced in the same law that gave the bank its long-sought formal autonomy earlier this year. Yet they offered a positive outlook, saying recent economic indicators have been better than expected despite the pandemic, and predicting uncertainties over growth to gradually return to normal.Last month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration started paying out another round of monthly stipends at a total cost of 44 billion reais ($8.2 billion). Lawmakers have recently indicated they will seek an extension of that aid if the government does not accelerate plans for a new social program as the coronavirus continues to spread through the country.Read More: Brazil’s Budget Foreshadows Another Year of Massive SpendingConsumer prices rose 6.17% in the year through mid-April, and many economists see that reading approaching 8% in May. The central bank targets annual inflation at 3.75% this year, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.In their statement, policy makers wrote various measures of underlying inflation are already at the top of the range compatible with hitting their target. Complicating matters, commodity prices continue to increase, and higher energy costs are pressuring prices in the short-term.“The central bank is signaling it plans to get to a 5% Selic in 75-basis point hikes, though it leaves the space to change its mind,” said David Beker, chief Brazil economist at Bank of America Corp.(Updates asset performance in second and 10th paragraphs, adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stifel Pressured to Drop Controversial Alabama Prison Bond Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stifel Financial Corp. is being urged to pull out of a controversial municipal bond financing for two privately owned prisons in Alabama that activists have described as “toxic.”The funding plan has not moved forward after two other banks serving as underwriters on the $634 million publicly offered bond issue -- Barclays Plc and KeyBanc Capital Markets -- dropped out of the transaction last month after facing pressure from activists and investors. The agency issuing the bonds on behalf of a CoreCivic Inc.-owned entity also left the transaction, and so did the bond trustee.The St. Louis-based bank said it acknowledged the concerns and that there were “many sides” to the issue, according to a letter sent Thursday to activists that was provided to Bloomberg News by a bank spokesperson. The financing would build new prisons that are publicly run but owned by prison giant CoreCivic as part of an effort to address poor infrastructure in the state’s prison system.Justice Capital, an impact investing firm, said in a statement on Thursday that Stifel “has yet to pull out of the deal, concerning clients and the larger investment industry.” The firm, along with representatives firms like Basso Capital and Candide Group, and local activist groups like Alabama Students Against Prisons signed a letter to Stifel CEO Ronald Kruszewski about the transaction. A separate group of activists also sent a letter to the bank about the financing.Veronica R. Johnson, deputy director of the Alabama Justice Initiative, sent a letter to Kruszewski on behalf of different activist groups this week. The letter asked him to suspend the firm’s involvement in the project. “At present, Stifel is standing alone in financing a project that has been deemed toxic and unethical by peer financial institutions,” the letter said.“Although there are many sides to this issue and little common ground, we believe that there is a general acknowledgment that the State of Alabama faces challenges in the current and historical operation of its correctional systems,” Stifel’s Joel Jeffrey, senior vice president for investor relations, wrote Thursday in response.Jeffrey invited Johnson to contact him to discuss the issue in more detail. The Stifel letter added that the bank doesn’t comment on potential transactions and that it’s not party to the state’s political process to figure out potential solutions.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment further.Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has said the prison projects will move forward, but a spokesperson for her office earlier this week declined to provide additional details on the plan for the financing.Barclays’ decision to drop the financing last month is a sign of the growing power of investors focused on financing projects that advance social and environmental causes. With billions of dollars flowing into so-called ESG funds, that’s created a lucrative new line of business that banks are eager to court.The prison business has long been targeted by activists who say the profit-motive gives an incentive to cut costs, hurting rehabilitation efforts.“We call on Stifel and all investors and financial institutions to stop the financing of mass incarceration and urge them to join us in making investments in community-led public health, safety, and infrastructure to become a part of the solution,” Christina Hollenback, founding partner Justice Capital, said in the statement.A client of Stifel, hedge fund Basso Capital, had concerns about the bond deal, the statement added.“As a long-standing trading client of Stifel, we are halting our business with them as long as their policy to finance mass incarceration stands, and we urge other Stifel clients and partners to do the same,” Howard Fischer, chief executive officer of Basso Capital, said in a statement.Related: As Barclays Prison Bond Unraveled, ESG Activists Scored Rare WinFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • National Australia Bank CEO Sees Business-Led Recovery

    May.06 -- National Australia Bank Ltd. Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Ross McEwan discusses the company's financial results, business and economic outlook. The country’s third-largest bank says&nbsp;half-year profit doubled as it unwound bad debt provisions amid a strengthening recovery in the economy from last year’s pandemic shock. NAB also doubled its interim dividend to A$0.60 per share from a year ago. McEwan speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • There are two very real reasons Ethereum is taking off

    The crypto run this time has two features the 2017 version didn’t—institutional adoption and actual applications.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange slumped 6% to $256.76 on Thursday, dropping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares just above the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, each sank at least 3.8%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 4.2% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 14%.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off—and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • I have crypto FOMO! ‘I’m too old to sit and hope I can make up for the lost time by safely investing my little bit of money’

    ‘I have a $3,000-a-month pension. I am living with my ill father, and I am currently not working and looking for a job. I am going to college using the GI Bill. I am almost 50, and have no 401(k).’

  • We’re in our 60s and have millions of dollars for retirement — should we rent or buy our next home?

    HELP ME RETIRE Dear MarketWatch, My wife and I recently sold our home. After paying capital gain taxes, we look to net about $1 million. We are both in our late 60s. My wife is retired, and I work part time in my profession, currently grossing approximately $50,000 a year.