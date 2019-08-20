'You prepare for war': how one U.S. firm tried escaping Trump's China tariffs

Larry Sloven shows a touch mirror that can be used as a tablet, at a factory in Bangkok

By Anne Marie Roantree

HONG KONG (Reuters) - When Larry Sloven heard last year that U.S. tariffs threatened his China electronics business, he knew that setting up shop elsewhere would be a slog rather than an adventure.

The 70-year-old had spent half his life building supply chains in southern China to produce goods for big-box U.S. retailers. But he had never reshuffled one on short notice, with tariffs hanging over his head.

"It is the hardest thing I've ever had to do in all my 30 years in the business," said Sloven, president of Capstone International HK Ltd, a division of Florida-based Capstone Companies.

"You've got packaging, assembling, auditing, labour, overheads, components, logistics, transportation," he said. "I went from first gear to fourth gear very quickly."

Sloven, a native of Long Island, New York, cut his teeth in Asia in the 1970s sourcing lighting products from Japan. He then moved to Taiwan and then mainland China, making and sourcing electrical products for AT&T and Duracell, before becoming a buying agent for sporting goods retailer Dick's.

He joined Capstone in 2012 to manage its network of Chinese manufacturers from Hong Kong.

Rising labour costs and tighter regulations in China had already led him to consider moving the business elsewhere in Asia. But the trade war forced his hand.

Through dozens of interviews and phone, Whatsapp and email exchanges over a year, Reuters documented Sloven's quest to uproot his supply chain operation, an effort entailing many close calls, bureaucratic headaches - and some good luck.

Sloven is just one of thousands of entrepreneurs who have been forced by the trade war to upend their business operations in China in the biggest supply chain shift in a generation.

Companies like Capstone contribute over $200 billion in U.S. purchases of China-made electronics and machinery annually.

(Graphic: China's top exports and imports from U.S. - https://tmsnrt.rs/2HH4BGr)







DUE DILLIGENCE

When Washington imposed the first tariffs in July 2018, Capstone's core products, such as battery-powered LED bulbs and motion-activated lighting, were not on the list.

Nor were some Capstone prototypes that Sloven sees as the future of the company: "smart furniture" like a mirror that doubles as a touchscreen with internet access.

But his instinct was that U.S.-China ties were taking a turn for the worse.

"You don't know what's coming next in China," he said.

He set his sights on Thailand as the site of a possible second production base. Sourcing raw materials locally was difficult, but at least they carried no import duties. Setting up a business entity in Thailand was also cheap and fast, and some of the work could be subcontracted.

A U.S. trade official in Thailand introduced him to various local companies who could help.

"I will be able to make products in Thailand," Sloven said at the end of last summer. But, he added, "it's not going to be easy."

In September, U.S. President Donald Trump gave him an even better reason to move.

The total value of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods was expanded from $50 billion to $250 billion, putting Capstone's LED products in the crosshairs of 10% levies.

Smart furniture, if made in China, would take a hit.

Soon after, a survey by Amcham China, which represents U.S. businesses, showed that a third of its members were planning to shift the sourcing of components or assemble some goods outside of China.

Sloven's efforts in Thailand appeared to have paid off. After numerous meetings, he found a furniture factory and an assembler outside Bangkok that could help him.

Both had international experience and were expanding to meet increasing demand from U.S. firms. And while smart furniture was new to them, they were confident they could pull it off and were ready to invest. The companies cannot be named because of non-disclosure agreements.

After a site visit in February, Sloven ordered components for his smart mirror to be shipped to Thailand. By mid-March, Capstone engineers were showing the factory how to put them together.

"I'm not concerned," Sloven said in February. "I'm giving him the information step by step," he said, referring to his Thai partner.

Even as Sloven grew more optimistic, the urgency to leave China seemed to abate as 2019 began.

