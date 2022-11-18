NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Prepared Meals Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363452/?utm_source=PRN



Summary

The global prepared meals sector was valued at $107.2 billion in 2021 and is forecast to generate a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-26 to reach $143.8 billion by 2026. The Asia-Pacific represented the largest region for the global prepared meals sector in 2021, with a value share of 33.5%, followed by Western Europe and the Americas, which accounted for shares of 31% and 27.8%, respectively. The Middle East & Africa is forecast to record the highest CAGR during 2021-26, at 33.4%. In 2021, the ready meals category held the highest value and volume shares of 73.8% and 76.7%, respectively. Meal kits is set to be the fastest-growing category during 2021-26, at a projected value CAGR of 14.5%. In the global prepared meals market, the top five companies accounted for a combined value share of 23% in 2021. NestlÃ© was the leading company, with a value share of 8.9%, followed by Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. (5.1%), Conagra Brands, Inc. (3.7%), Dr. August Oetker Kg (2.8%), and The Kraft Heinz Company (2.4%).



Online ordering and food delivery has gained traction since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, during which many restaurants and other food outlets were forced to remain closed for months on end.This shift in consumption habits has boosted the popularity of ready-to-cook/-eat meals.



These are particularly popular among single households and elderly consumers.Urbanization encourages the development of cold chains, which enable the swift supply of chilled/frozen packaged meals.



This, in turn, drives demand for prepared meals.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global prepared meals sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of prepared meals during 2016-26 at global and regional levels.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top 10 high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2021-26, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region.

- Health & wellness analysis: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall prepared meals sector at a global and regional level during 2015-20. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of prepared meals across the five regions in 2020. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering prepared meals with health & wellness attributes.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading companies and brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global prepared meals sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores,

e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, â€œdollar storesâ€, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, department stores, drugstores & pharmacies, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-26) for various packaging materials, types, closures, and outer types based on volume sales of prepared meals (in million pack units).



Scope

- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363452/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prepared-meals-market-size-competitive-landscape-country-analysis-distribution-channel-packaging-formats-and-forecast-2016-2026-301681490.html

SOURCE Reportlinker