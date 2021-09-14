Preparing Stakeholders for the Future of the U.S. Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CT Strategies is thrilled to announce the release of its CTPAT Navigator service line. CTPAT Navigator is a trusted guide throughout any stakeholder's CTPAT journey. The company touts subject matter experts including former CTPAT program directors, supervisors, and Supply Chain Security Specialists (SCSS) who have managed hundreds of members and conducted countless validations in more than fifty countries around the globe. Having a clear understanding of CBP's expectations is critical for companies looking to maximize program benefits while still being able to focus on day-to-day business priorities. CTPAT Navigator steers businesses clear of hazards and ensures that they are taking the best route to supply chain security success. Learn more about how CT Strategies is helping companies clear the fog around CBP's CTPAT Program and supply chain security requirements.

A recent study led by CT Strategies, in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the University of Houston's BTI Institute, found that "83% of Members have never considered leaving the program". As global commerce recovers from the pandemic, trade volumes are expected to increase, keeping customs operations on their toes. The CTPAT program is ramping into high gear and preparing for new validation procedures which will incorporate the new Minimum-Security Criteria (MSC) and more virtual processes. For current and prospective members, understanding the implications and nuances of these changes is particularly challenging as communication between CTPAT administrators and stakeholder groups tends to be generalized, and consequently companies struggle to meet minimum security requirements.

The Highway Carrier MSC, for example, contains more than 150 elements for program compliance. Approved applicants must create a robust security profile demonstrating how they are addressing these elements. The most common drivers of CTPAT suspension and/or removal are procedural violations. Companies that fail to meet program requirement deadlines put themselves in jeopardy of losing their CTPAT status which can have a catastrophic impact to a company's fiscal health, brand reputation, and marketability. At such a pivotal moment in the distinguished program, CT Strategies introduces the scalable CTPAT Navigator service to provide guidance for current and prospective members. Recognizing the varying needs of each stakeholder group, CTPAT Navigator offers distinct packages fit for companies of all types.

Story continues

"We crafted these services based on our years of experience in the CTPAT program. This level of expertise gives our customers confidence that we can deliver effective solutions"

Shawn Beddows, VP of Global Services at CT Strategies.

The range of packages prove suitable for diverse situations with services geared towards meeting the new Minimum-Security Criteria, validation preparation for companies readying for upcoming assessments, certification for prospective members looking for guidance in joining the program, and administration for validated companies interested in reducing the administrative burden of maintaining effective ongoing compliance.

About:

CT Strategies provides strategic services to clients seeking innovative insight, advisory services, and technology applications to address border management, supply chain, and port operations challenges around the world. Learn more

Media Contact:

Ama Essiomley

aessiomley@ct-strategies.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preparing-stakeholders-for-the-future-of-the-us-customs-trade-partnership-against-terrorism-ctpat-program-301374883.html

SOURCE CT Strategies