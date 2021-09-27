U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.50
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,824.00
    +150.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.75
    +36.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.20
    +11.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    +0.84 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.80
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    -0.79 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7030
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,851.80
    +2,720.30 (+6.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.21
    -10.85 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.73
    +39.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Prepayments (CK93)

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 September 2021

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 24 September 2021 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


