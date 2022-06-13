U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.75
    -65.25 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,960.00
    -428.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,601.00
    -239.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.00
    -32.60 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.45
    -2.22 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.39 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0487
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.42
    +5.33 (+20.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7190
    +0.2990 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,188.74
    -2,220.04 (-8.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.24
    -127.36 (-19.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,247.35
    -70.17 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 10 June 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Freezes Withdrawals, Fuels Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broader market selloff as traders continued to question the sustainability of high-yielding crypto products in the wake of the Terra blockchain collapse.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiw

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Sharp Stock Market Losses As Recession Risks Mount

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Mortgage prepayments have fallen 62% from a year ago. This is what that says about the housing market.

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Mortgage prepayment activity fell 19.1% just from March to April and 61.8% from a year ago, according to research from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. It’s driven in large part by mortgage rates rising and by how much refinancing activity has fallen as those rates have spiked, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina War

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • Rupee Tumbles to New Record, Stocks Slide on Global Risk-Off

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee declined to a new record low and stocks slid as global risk-off sentiment spurred by expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening weighed on emerging-market assets and stoked fears of more equity outflows. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While

  • Will The Stock Market Crash Soon? This Leading Indicator Says Not Yet

    To anticipate if a stock market crash will happen soon, a deep dive into this leading indicator is required to understand how the smart money accumulates or distributes the shares.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Bath & Body Works Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Global Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures tumbled with European equities following a surprise American inflation print that heaped pressure on the Federal Reserve to intensify monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Wee

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.

  • Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) A Risky Investment?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...