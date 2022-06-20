U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.51
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6470
    -0.3130 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,309.50
    +1,981.90 (+10.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.36
    +2.43 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.31
    +30.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 17 June 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


