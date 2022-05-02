U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,933.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,889.00
    +37.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.94 (-2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.50
    -30.20 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.44 (-1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.90
    +3.91 (+13.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0700
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,935.45
    +882.64 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.26
    -21.09 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 29 April 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offl

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsJapanese institutional manage

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws. The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Intensifies; Warren Buffett, Tesla Rivals, Fed Meeting In Focus

    The market correction has intensified. Warren Buffett ripped investing's "gambling parlor." Tesla rivals' EV sales dived.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A widespread selloff in China is rippling through emerging markets, threatening to snuff out growth and drag down everything from stocks to currencies and bonds.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Federal Reserve meeting, April jobs report: What to know in markets this week

    After a brutal month for equity investors in April, May is kicking off with a host of major market events that could further stoke volatility across risk assets.

  • Tesla Investors, Beware: April Deliveries for NIO, Li, and XPeng Hit by Covid

    Combined, the three delivered about 18,000 vehicles in April. That's the worse monthly result since May 2021.

  • Dow Futures Rise, Wall Street Looks to the Fed — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this week in an effort to cool inflation. Stocks have been pressured by fears that aggressive moves by the central bank to rein in rising prices will lead to a recession.

  • Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting

    Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures. The market is concerned that the Fed could be quite hawkish, pricing in a 50 basis point hike, and it could be 75 basis points in July, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Warren Buffett explains why he 'shut up' on politically charged issues

    Warren Buffett says he's not speaking out on controversial topics anymore to protect his workers.

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Way to Outshine Warren Buffett

    Elon Musk is the new Oracle. This title which is accompanied by the respect of both Wall Street and Main Street was previously attributed to the legendary investor Warren Buffett, 91, who is called the Oracle of Omaha. Buffett has inspired respect, admiration, and devotion to the point where the shareholder meeting of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has transformed over the years into a sort of pilgrimage for his legion of fans who often make the trip to all parts of the world to listen to him and see him, as well as his business partner Charlie Munger.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Buffett: 'Berkshire does not have an answer' for nuclear war

    Warren Buffett gave a blunt answer to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on a potential nuclear war.