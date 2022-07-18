U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.75
    +42.75 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,540.00
    +293.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,178.50
    +171.00 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.40
    +22.90 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.84
    +2.25 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.70
    +13.10 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.26 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0124
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.77
    -1.63 (-6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1270
    -0.3290 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,231.30
    +809.52 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.29
    +50.29 (+11.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.01
    +105.00 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 15 July 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


