U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,721.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,692.75
    -63.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.50
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.95
    -4.95 (-4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -26.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.38 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +0.30 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3147
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.5490
    +2.4890 (+2.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,952.45
    +2,296.20 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.58
    +67.05 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.92
    +20.57 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 25 March 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • China Stocks Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe CSI 300

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • European markets push higher ahead of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    European stocks were in the green as investors keep an eye on lower oil prices amid Shanghai lockdown and the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Gold drops 1% as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

    Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks further dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 1.2% at $1,934.61 per ounce, as of 0651 GMT. "Gold is falling after its rally stalled on Friday and the U.S. dollar strengthened this morning in Asia," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

  • Yen at 6-yr low on decisive BOJ move to tamp down bond yields

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Japanese yen crashed to a six-year low versus the dollar on Monday, and headed for its biggest monthly loss since 2016 after the Bank of Japan moved to contain rising bond yields, even as U.S. Treasury yields soared to new multi-year highs. The Bank of Japan has pledged to keep policy loose, in contrast with most other major central banks which are in rate hike mode, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve which is widely expected to deliver a half-point interest rate rise in May. Treasury yields rose further on Monday, with 10-year yields above 2.5% at a three-year high, boosting the dollar's index to a two-week high.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industr

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Golar LNG Limited ( NASDAQ:GLNG ) by projecting...

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute - state media

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts are working hard to solve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms and want to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday. Citing a source close to Chinese regulators, the official China Securities Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) heard opinions from some U.S.-listed Chinese companies during an online meeting on Sunday. "Both Chinese and U.S. regulators are fully aware of each other's concerns, and are moving toward each other, and working hard to find solutions to the issue in order to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible," the source was cited as saying.