Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 24 February 2023 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial-reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


  • Property downturn forces 1-in-10 sellers to cut asking prices by at least 10pc

    The property downturn has forced one in 10 sellers to slash at least 10pc off their asking prices as demand slumps.

  • France to unveil new economic, military strategy in Africa

    French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil on Monday his country's changing economic and military strategy in Africa in the coming years, as France's influence substantially declines on the continent. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations, in a speech at the Elysee presidential palace before he begins an ambitious Africa trip on Wednesday to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. Monday's speech comes at a time when France’s influence on the continent is facing more challenges than it has in decades.

  • Rescuers find 60th body off Italy after migrant shipwreck

    Rescue crews searched by sea and air Monday for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. At least 80 people survived Sunday’s shipwreck off the Calabrian coast, but rescue crews recovered 60 bodies, including those of several children and the corpse of a young man Monday morning. The beach at Steccato di Cutro, on Calabria’s Ionian coast, was littered with the splintered remains of the ship that broke up in stormy seas on the reefs offshore, as well as the belongings the migrants had brought with them, including a toddler’s tiny pink sneaker and a yellow plastic pencil case decorated with pandas.

  • North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported Monday, as outside assessments suggest the country is facing a serious shortfall of food. Recent, unconfirmed reports in South Korean media have said that some North Koreans have died of hunger.

  • The house price crash that could wreck your finances – and it's not in Britain

    Prices are starting to fall. Mortgage arrears are starting to climb. Developers are going bust, and others are stopping work on homes they can no longer sell.

  • Warren Buffett highlights a ‘shame of capitalism’ while taking a shot at Biden and celebrating the virtues of Coca-Cola

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO published his annual letter to shareholders on Saturday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise With Market Rally Ailing; Big Tesla News Due

    The market rally is under heavy pressure. Act accordingly. Tesla Investor Day will include a new EV platform and more. Will it fuel TSLA stock?

  • A Second-Half Stock-Market Rally Is Still in Play Despite Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock-market believers are looking past the roughest stretch in months for US equities and clinging to bets on a rally in the back half of the year once the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.

  • My Portfolio Is Worth $3 Million. How Much Interest Will I Make It?

    If you have $3 million to invest, you can safely and reliably earn anywhere from $3,000 to much as $82,500 a year in interest. If you are ready take more risk, you may earn more. But risk also means the … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Blackstone's Schwarzman received over $1 billion in pay, dividends in 2022

    (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman took home about $1.26 billion in pay and dividends for 2022, a regulatory filing showed. Schwarzman received more than $1 billion in dividends from his Blackstone shares and $253.1 million in compensation, filing showed on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc slashed compensation for CEO David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, while JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon's total compensation was unchanged at $34.5 million.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Posts Big 2022 Loss in Rocky Market

    Warren Buffett retained his sense of optimism in his annual letter to investors, saying he attributes much of his success over the years to the resilience of the U.S. economy.

  • 'You’re about to make a costly mistake': Suze Orman says these 5 financial blunders will set you back — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Drops as Rate Jitters Drown Out Halt to Poland Pipe Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestOil fell as concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep on raising US interest rates to combat inflation eclipsed the latest disruption to supplies in Eu

  • Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift

    Nokia announced plans on Sunday to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years, complete with a new logo, as the telecom equipment maker focuses on aggressive growth. The new logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. "There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters in an interview.

  • Tesla, Salesforce, Target, Zoom, Goldman Sachs, Costco, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings from Occidental, Zoom Video, AutoZone, Target, Lowe’s, Salesforce, Snowflake, Best Buy, Broadcom, Costco, and Kroger. Plus, Tesla investor day, PMIs, and other data.

  • Bitcoin, Ether gain, shrug off fall in U.S. equity markets; Solana bounces back

    The top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies rose on Monday morning in Asia, despite the declines in equities on Wall Street on Friday.

  • Ask an Advisor: ‘I Am Giving Away 25% of My Return.' Why Does a Financial Advisor Earn a 1% Fee, Even in a Bear Market?

    Why does a financial advisor get a fee of 1% or more? That seems really high. If my return is only 4% (for example, in dividends), I am giving away 25% of my return, which is even worse with a … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘I Am Giving Away 25% of My Return.' Why Does a Financial Advisor Earn a 1% Fee, Even in a Bear Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.