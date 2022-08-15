U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.25
    -17.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,605.00
    -113.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,522.50
    -55.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    -10.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.13
    -1.96 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.20 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.80
    +0.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4430
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,057.03
    -757.96 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.82
    +0.54 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.74
    +13.85 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 12 August 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms in the days around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts issued by Gazprom PSJC, Lukoil PJSC and Rosneft PJSC in February, according to a stock exchange filing. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.No specific dates for the investments were given, and the Saudi firm didn’t respond to questions about whether it still o

  • Crypto Evangelist Mark Cuban Is in Trouble

    The billionaire and crypto investor was in business with Voyager Digital which went bankrupt early July.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Mr. Big Short Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, is worried about the economy.

  • Gloomy China Economic Outlook Cools Stocks Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures slipped, stocks posted tepid gains and commodities from oil to iron ore fell as disappointing data from China further clouded the outlook for the global economy.Contracts on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were lower, suggesting a four-week stocks rally may stall. Europe’s equity benchmark advanced about 0.3%, as corporate news buoyed healthcare stocks while miners and carmakers declined. An Asian share index added 0.1%.Treasury yields ticked higher and t

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold Trader

    (Bloomberg) -- In December 2018, a man in his early 30s was intercepted on arrival at Fort Lauderdale airport and taken to a room where two FBI agents sat waiting.The target was scared and already on high alert — one of his associates had recently admitted to crimes he knew he'd also committed. Christian Trunz wasn’t a terrorist or a drug trafficker, but a mid-level trader of precious metals returning from his honeymoon. Crucially: he was also a longstanding employee of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Revenue Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lucid Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LCID ), with the analysts making...

  • It’s an Excellent Time to Buy Stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

    Most of the handful of Wall Street analysts covering Berkshire are neutral on the stock, but they may be giving Warren Buffett insufficient credit.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

    When economic uncertainty is as high as it is today, why not follow the lead of one of the world's greatest investors?

  • VinFast says pre-orders "will get a $7,500 rebate," federal tax credit or not

    Since then, congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e. Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a pre-order with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.